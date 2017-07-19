Netflix: Worst Business Model Ever

Despite the fact that Netflix (NFLX) burned another $535 million of cash in Q2, the market cheered as the amount of net subscriber additions soared to 5.2 million. To the market, grabbing market share is much more important than generating cash flow. On the surface, the idea makes sense, as investors should be willing to tolerate short-term cash losses in exchange for higher cash flows in the future. As the monthly fee is essentially 100% margin, investors are willing to overlook Netflix’s cash burn today. However, I believe that this is the wrong way to look at the company.

Terrible Business Model

Netflix makes a lot of original content, and I admit that some of it is very good. However, what’s good for the consumer may not be good for the company. In a typical media value chain, money is not only made at the consumer level; money is also made through advertisements. Before the advent of Netflix, consumers paid a monthly fee for cable and watched ads, generating more revenue for media companies. Furthermore, a single season could earn the monthly fee and ad revenue multiple times. For example, a 24 weekly-episode season meant that consumers had to pay six months of cable and watch a plethora of ads between the breaks. On the other hand, Netflix allows consumers to binge watch the entire season for a flat monthly fee. Because there is no pacing of episodes, the company must continue to pump out new content just to keep existing subscribers happy.

Netflix is able to provide high-quality entertainment for a cheap price, but it is doing so at the expense of its own profitability. The cost of content does not decline just because it is being streamed online. So Netflix is paying the industry rate to develop content, but is receiving much less from consumers in return. There is no question that Netflix’s streaming model drastically altered the industry landscape, but there is also no question to me that it is a bad business model.

Content Costs



Cash used in operations increased from $226 million in Q2 2016 to $535 million in Q2 2017. Investors seem to care very little about this astounding rate of cash burn because the consensus is that the exploding subscriber base will make up for the upfront cash outflow through the stable monthly fees. But given what I discussed in the previous section, isn’t Netflix more like a movie production company? Because producing fresh content is critical in retaining subscribers, aren’t the upfront cash outflows not really “upfront” at all, and are instead the capital that is required to run the business?

According to Buffett, “owner earnings” exclude “average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume”; for Netflix, this would mean the cash costs related to content. In that sense, Netflix is much more like a movie studio in that there is an upfront cost to produce the content, but there is no long-term cash inflow. There is only “long-term” cash inflow if a movie studio continuously produces new content. To be fair, Netflix is making new content on a consistent basis, but the caveat is that it is bleeding cash in doing so. To put it bluntly, Netflix is essentially making more box office bombs quarter after quarter, but no one seems to mind because, hey, more people are watching. This doesn’t make any sense because more people should be watching your content if you are making more to begin with.

To illustrate, the content additions-to-subscriber ratio has not improved over the past two and half years.

Year 2015 2016 2017 Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Content Additions ($mm) $1,640 $1,274 $1,304 $1,550 $2,317 $1,792 $2,442 $2,103 $2,349 $2,664 Paid Subs (mm) 59.62 62.71 66.02 70.84 77.71 79.9 83.28 89.09 94.36 99.04 Content Additions/Paid Subs $28 $20 $20 $22 $30 $22 $29 $24 $25 $27

Source: data from quarterly filings

Despite significant growth in subscribers, the amount of cash needed to satisfy the subscribers has not decreased. The data corroborates with the narrative that content additions are real costs required to run the business. Since we are not seeing this cost shrinking on a per subscriber basis despite a massive increase in subscribers, it’s safe to say that getting bigger is not going to alleviate the problem. Using the movie analogy, making 10 flops will bring in ten times more viewers than a single flop, but you will still be losing ten times more money, just like how Netflix is burning more cash quarter after quarter. If the business model itself is bad, growth is not going to fix it. Netflix bulls believe that growth will solve the problem, to me, the data points to the contrary.

Takeaway

I believe that Netflix is a terrible business characterized by high cash outflows without the corresponding cash inflows enjoyed by traditional media companies. Netflix’s business model misses out on multiple revenue opportunities, but it is those missed opportunities that make consumers flock to Netflix’s platform. Unfortunately for Netflix, growth is not going to solve the problem. The fact that the content costs needed to satisfy a subscriber have not declined materially despite a big jump in the subscriber base supports this statement.

