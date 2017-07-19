Introducing the Weekly CEF Roundup.

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about 1 week ago.



I am excited to introduce this month the Weekly CEF Roundup, which I will try to get out at the start of each week. Instead of simply attaching the documents, I will pick out some of the key elements of the reports. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc".

Weekly performance roundup

After leading with strong performances last week, energy MLPs and energy CEFs slumped to the second and fourth-worst sectors this week, with returns of -0.92% and -1.75% respectively. Natural resources CEFs slipped from fifth-worst last week to worst this week with a -0.98% return. On the plus side, fund-of-CEFs improved from fifth-best last week to best this week with +1.92%, followed by specialty equity at +1.17% and Latin America equity at +0.87%. There appears to be some momentum at play here as the latter two sectors were the fourth- and fifth-best sectors last week. Rounding out the pack are convertible securities (+0.50%) and U.S. equity (+0.40%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 yielding CEF sectors are the same as last week, with energy-MLPs (9.57%), equity-enhanced (i.e. covered call) (8.48%), asset allocation (8.46%), convertibles (8.44%) and real estate (8.31%). The sector average discounts are also shown for comparison. Discounts for these five sectors appear to have contracted by about 50 bps since the last week.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 sector discounts are equity-Latin America (-12.10%), debt-specialty (-10.09%), equity-Asia Pacific (-9.98%), equity-emerging markets (-9.98%), and equity-Europe (-8.61%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

Recent corporate actions (in the last month)



June 29, 2017 | The Virtus Total Return Fund (ZF) announced that it has accepted 5% (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration basis was 18.568%, suggesting that only about 27% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. ZF, a global hybrid growth & income fund, currently yields 11.74% and has a discount of -7.73%.

Upcoming corporate actions



[Expires tomorrow!] June 12, 2017 | The Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (LCM) announced on a tender offer to purchase for cash up to 32.5% of the fund’s outstanding common shares at a price equal to 98% of NAV, as of the business day immediately following the expiration of the offer. The tender offer comments on June 12th and will expire at 5:00 p.m. on July 11th, 2017. LCM, a global hybrid growth & income fund, currently yields 9.62% and has a discount of -5.93%.

Recent activist activity (in the last month)



June 21, 2017 | Saba Capital Management L.P. disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 820,026 shares (9.99%) of the First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY). Item 4 of the filing indicated that: “The Reporting Persons may engage in discussions with management, the Board of Directors, other shareholders of the Issuer and other relevant parties….”

disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 820,026 shares (9.99%) of the (FHY). Item 4 of the filing indicated that: “The Reporting Persons may engage in discussions with management, the Board of Directors, other shareholders of the Issuer and other relevant parties….” June 22, 2017 | Bulldog Investors , LLC disclosed in a new 13D/A filing that it had decreased its holdings of the Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (LCM) to 623,363 shares (4.58%).

, disclosed in a new 13D/A filing that it had decreased its holdings of the (LCM) to 623,363 shares (4.58%). June 22, 2017 | Bulldog Investors, LLC disclosed in a new 13D/A filing that it had increased its holdings of the Korea Equity Fund, Inc. (KEF) to 2,028,103 shares (20.82%) as a result of a series of purchases between 6/12 and 6/21 (+100,900 shares).

disclosed in a new 13D/A filing that it had increased its holdings of the (KEF) to 2,028,103 shares (20.82%) as a result of a series of purchases between 6/12 and 6/21 (+100,900 shares). June 22, 2017 | Bulldog Investors, LLC disclosed in a new 13D/A filing that it had increased its holdings of the Pacholder High Yield Fund, Inc. (PHF) to 1,701,707 shares (7.27%) as a result of a series of purchases between 4/28 and 6/21 (+164,011 shares).

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Arbitrage Trader discusses PZC's 25% dividend cut in PZC And PMF: Examples Of A Broken Market And An Expensive Lesson For Income Investors (Jul. 7)

ADS Analytics has a nice list of CEFs that cut their distributions last week in Weekly Fund Wrap: Monday Night Dividend Massacre (Jul. 10). NB. None of the funds we own were affected.

Left Banker gives his pick of the The Top Utilities And Infrastructure CEFs (Jul. 3) and also discusses RIV's 50% distribution increase in RiverNorth's Bold CEF Move: A 50% Distribution Increase For Its Fund Of Funds (Jul. 3)



Brief commentary

Saba Capital Management ("Saba") looks to be targeting the First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY), which has a yield of about 8% and a discount of about -7%. The fund itself is a vanilla leveraged high-yield CEF, although the baseline expense ratio seems a bit high at 1.58%. Might be worth looking into jumping in with Saba to take advantage of possible mean reversion in the fund.

The weak performance in the energy and energy MLP sectors last week might suggest some opportunity to start nibbling in this sector.

CEF distribution cuts (as highlighted by ADS Analytics in the linked above) are often accompanied by a temporary slump in the premium/discount value of the fund, so it might be worth checking out some of those funds to see if there are any bargains to be had.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.