DryShips Shocks Market And Announces Reverse Stock Split

Since the past will likely be prologue in this instance, there will be plenty of downside remaining after the stock opens July 19th.

The last split was announced on June 19th, effective June 22nd. The stock traded down 47.6% in the three trading days after the announcement.

The title of course is sarcastic. No one is shocked that DryShips announced yet another reverse stock split after the market closed July 18th.

DryShips Inc. (DRYS) announced another reverse stock split after the market close on July 18th. Despite the sarcastic headline, this reverse split was widely expected, since DRYS stock price was trading below $1 and the company has approximately $72 million of equity issuance remaining under its current continuous offering Prospectus Supplement. The split will be 1 for 7 and will be effective as of Friday July 21st.

The announcement of this reverse stock split comes 29 days after the last reverse stock split announced on June 19th. 29 Days! The last stock split crushed the stock as it declined 47.6% from the closing price on June 19th to the closing price on June 22nd (the split was effective as of trading on June 22nd). Past will undoubtedly be prologue in this instance and, despite trading down roughly 25% in the after-market post announcement, there should be plenty of downside remaining over the next four to five trading days. For any unfortunate longs the appropriate maxim is FIRST LOSS, BEST LOSS!. This essentially means take your hit early. Don't deceive yourself that there will be a meaningful bounce intraday tomorrow. If you can sell the stock for anything less than 25% down, jump on the chance.

DRYS management likely delayed the announcement of the reverse stock split until the stock went ex-dividend today, July 18th. The volume traded in the stock was relatively light the last two days at approximately 9.9 million shares but it is sure to rebound tomorrow as DRYS compounds the misery of longs by dumping additional stock in to the market through Kalani. With $72 million remaining on the current Prospectus Supplement, there is another 8 to 10 weeks remaining in the cycle of stock issuance and followed by reverse stock splits.

Temporary Injunction

July 17th was scheduled as the date for oral arguments if deemed necessary by the Marshall Islands judge handling the lawsuit seeking a Preliminary Injunction against the issuance of common stock below a certain threshold price. Written memoranda should have been submitted prior to the that date. Nothing appeared on the website containing the court calendars regarding oral arguments in the case, but it is difficult to assess the reliability of the publicly available court calendars.

Conclusion

As stated above, DRYS' stock price will continue to be under severe pressure due to this reverse stock split and the continued stock issuance over the next 8 to 10 weeks. Given management's prior history, this will likely not be the last reverse split. Until management stops issuing stock, there will be no sustainable bottom.

