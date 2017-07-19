Red Numbers In Your Portfolio Can Be Scary, But They Don't Have To Be

Some investors become very skittish when they start seeing red in their portfolio. In my early investing days, way before I discovered dividend growth investing, I made more than a few boneheaded mistakes. I'd check my portfolio a couple of times per day and if my stocks were down, even if it was a tiny amount, I'd think the world might be coming to an end. And at that time, I had 35-40 years before retirement. I shouldn't have been concerned with the day to day and hour to hour changes in the prices of stocks. The amount of money I had invested wasn't even that much. It got to the point that I couldn't take the stress of looking at our holdings and accepting losses. And to be honest, if one can't handle the rises and falls of stocks prices, they probably shouldn't be handling their own investing. I had to decide if I wanted to try my hand at my own investing or if I should just buy mutual funds and be done with it.

Eventually, I discovered Seeking Alpha, some great authors and the wonderful world of dividend growth investing. My whole frame of mind changed. I became an income investor. I wanted to hold shares of companies that paid and raised dividends every year. Once I bought shares of a company, I didn't care so much about the stock price. No longer would I become beholden to the ebbs and flows of the stock market. I developed a system for identifying stocks I wanted to buy and at what price I would be willing to pay for them. I've tweaked my strategy from time to time and I've borrowed bits and pieces from some of the authors in this community. Since then, the results have been much, much better. If you're a reader of my monthly updates, you know that our overall portfolio is up significantly since 2014 and our dividend income has grown so much in such a short period of time.

As I've matured as an investor, I've also started to limit myself to how often I checked our portfolio. Now, the only time I check our portfolio is to count dividends when they show up in our accounts and at the end of the month for an update that I have published here on Seeking Alpha. Red numbers don't scare me anymore. Unless a company just slashed its dividend, is accused of accounting shenanigans or is going bankrupt, a down day is now seen as an opportunity to add to our shares.

Plan in Action

This just happened for us with Nike (NKE). We first purchased the company at the beginning of the year at $52.40. Shares rose above the $58 mark in March. In a few short months, we were already sitting on a 12% gain. Of course, shares saw those quick gains disappear as the stock tumbled near to the level where we bought them. Our 12% gain was gone almost as quick as it appeared. The early version of my investing self would have freaked out and thought the world was ending. Instead, I double checked all the information, such as fair values and the company's price to earnings multiple according to F.A.S.T. Graphs, and saw that nothing with those numbers had changed. The dividend wasn't in danger. With the drop in price, I now had Nike at more than 12% undervalued. My system of valuing stocks told me that Nike was one of the most undervalued companies on my watch list.

As a dividend growth investor, my primary concern is the dividend. Nike has been raising dividends for the past 15 years and has an average dividend raise of more than 15% over the past 5-years. The most recent raise was for 12.5%. All of a sudden, I had the chance to grab more shares of a quality company at a lower price. I happily doubled the size of our position in the largest shoe and apparel company in the world on 6/5/2017, short term noise be damned! Since then, the price of Nike's stock has risen more than 8%. Overall, we are up about 9% on the position since we opened it. Where fear would've paralyzed me before or caused me to make an emotional investing choice, I was calmly able to make a decision that should have a very positive impact on our portfolio when we finally decided to retire in 20 years or so.

Our Biggest Laggards

Out of thirty-seven positions, we currently only have eight that are showing losses Of these eight, only four are more than 10% under water. I've listed them below.

Stock Avg Purchase Price Current Price (as of 7/18/2017) Total Loss Costco (COST) $173 $151.23 12.59% CVS Health Corp (CVS) $89.75 $77.67 13.46% Gilead Sciences (GILD) $103.57 $71.23 31.23% Target (TGT) $60 $53.43 10.95%

In my monthly updates, I list our top five winners and losers for the year. These four stocks have been our worst performers and are often found in our laggards for the year. Target, along with much of retail, has been suffering because of Amazon's (AMZN) disruptiveness to the industry. Many investors already feel that the online retailer is going to destroy brick and mortar stores and that was before Amazon decided to get into the food business with its purchase of Whole Foods (WFM). The $13.7-billion-dollar deal was announced on 6/6/2017. In the month that has followed, many grocery and retail chains have seen their share price decline in a relatively short amount of time. At one point, Target was down almost 10% from the time of the announcement. The company has since seen their share price recover a bit after a pre-announcement that the upcoming quarter was going to be better than they had previously stated. Even with this good news, shares of Target are still down almost 26% year to date.

It has long been "conventional wisdom" that Costco was one of the few retailers that was "Amazon proof" due to their business model of selling items in bulk at just about cost to the company. How could Amazon disrupt that? But with Amazon's dip into a physical food store, maybe they could impact Costco as well. Costco, which we purchased at the beginning of May, has seen their share price drop 16% since Whole Foods agreed to sell itself to Amazon.

CVS has had its own Amazon struggles as it is thought by some that Amazon might decide to try its hand at prescription drugs. CVS fills about 1.3 billion prescriptions per year. If Amazon decides to enter the prescription business, they might be able to steal a significant portion of CVS's business. While the stock is only down slightly in 2017, it has fallen more than 20% since the start of last year.

Gilead Sciences was a mainstay in our bottom five performers each month for much of last year. The company's hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni have been a big source of Gilead's revenue over the past few years. Because of this, other companies have entered into the Hep C space. AbbVie (ABBV), which we own, brought its own drug to market at the end of 2014. Merck (MRK) was approved for its Hep C drug in 2016. The success of Gilead's treatments has led to more competition, which has caused prices to come down. Gilead's drugs have also been fairly effective at curing the disease, which has led to fewer patients needing treatment. All in all, not the best environment for Gilead. While only down a fractional amount for the year, Gilead's shares have dropped almost 30% since the beginning of 2016. Ouch.

Now for Some Good News

These are our four biggest laggards in our stock portfolio. A few years ago, I would've decided I didn't want to hold anything that was down and would instead sell them at deep losses. When you look at the position as an individual holding, those large percentage losses can make you think twice about holding the stock, let alone adding to it. The following table shows how much the loss in each of these positions represents as a total of our portfolio.

Stock % of Portfolio the Loss Represents Costco 0.09% CVS Health Corp 0.44% Gilead Sciences 0.47% Target 0.20%

Gilead, which I said earlier is off more than 31% for us, represents less than half of a percentage point of our total portfolio. Think about that. The stock has been clobbered over the past couple of years and it barely makes a dent in our total portfolio. CVS, Target and Costco, the next three biggest losses, represent 0.44%, 0.20% and 0.09%, respectively, of our total portfolio. The biggest drags on our retirement accounts only hurt us by 1.2 percentage points. That's not really all that bad.

Dividends

As I said earlier, I'm a dividend growth investor. I want to own companies that are capable of paying and raising dividends even in tough times for the business. CVS has raised dividends for the past 14 years. The company gave investors a 17.6% raise at the end of January of this year. Shares currently yield around 2.5%.

Target has 5 decades of dividend growth. Only 22 other U.S. companies can say that they have at least a long of history of raising dividends. While the business has been challenged in recent years, the company gave investors a 3.3% bump back in the middle of June. Not the sexiest of dividend raises, but a raise nonetheless. The company is paying us a 4.6% yield while we wait for the business to improve.

At the end of April, Costco upped their dividend by 11.1% as well as gave shareholders a $7 special dividend. Shares might only yield 1.31%, but Costco has offered fairly consistent dividend growth of about 13% over the past 3, 5 and 10 year periods. They've also raised dividends for 14 consecutive years.

Gilead began paying a dividend at the beginning of 2015. When we purchased our shares, it was with the thought of being able to get in on the ground floor of a potential dividend growth machine. In 2016, Gilead raised its dividend 9.3%. This past February, the company again boasted the dividend, this time by 10.6%. The last two years have been extremely tough on the company's bottom line and yet, it still was able to offer appealing dividend growth to go along with its current 2.92% dividend yield.

Conclusion

While all four companies have been a slight drag on our total gain, they all offer yields above 2.5%, except for Costco. All companies, except for Gilead, have at least a decade of dividend growth behind them. All businesses have their unique challenges, which is why they haven't performed very well over the last year or two. Even though they are all down 10% or more, they haven't had that big of an impact on our portfolio's bottom line. No one likes to see their holdings drop in value, but the knowledge that each stock's loss isn't that large in the grand scheme of things helps me sleep at night. As such, we have no plans to sell any of these names.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, TGT, CVS, COST, GILD, ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professionals. Please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.