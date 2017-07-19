BeiGene: This China-Based Biotech Continues To Surprise

Management continues to progress the pipeline into late-stage studies, but risks abound including the possibility of clinical and regulatory setbacks.

Celgene collaboration terms were quite generous and could be indicative of further upside

Shares of BeiGene (BGNE) have soared over 85% in just a few short months since my initial investigation into this intriguing 2016 IPO.

In the first piece I noted that this little-known Chinese firm had a deep, underappreciated pipeline with several data events to come later in 2017. Together with its infrastructure, significant institutional investors such as the Baker Brothers aggressively building positions, and the fact that no immune checkpoint inhibitors are approved in China (holds over one quarter the world's cancer patients), I suggested interested readers should initiate a pilot position in the near term.

Figure 2: Pipeline (source: Lugano Investor Presentation)

What's Happened Since:

Data Updates and Trial Initiations

At the beginning of June management presented initial phase 1 data on their anti-PD-1 antibody BGB-A317 in combination with their PARP inhibitor BGB-290 in patients with solid tumors. Preliminary data was encouraging, with patients demonstrating signs of anti-tumor activity and the drug combo was generally well-tolerated. Observed activity was not limited to patients with BRCA mutation, and I'm looking forward to seeing activity in expansion cohorts (triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and others).

In mid-June updated phase 1 data on their BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) was presented in Switzerland. The drug appeared to be well tolerated, with overall response rate of 94% quite promising and a very low discontinuation rate of 3% after follow up of 10.5 months. Breaking the data down, complete responses were observed in 22% of treatment naive CLL/SLL patients while complete responses in 16% of relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL patients were observed. Data was also presented in patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (NYSE:WM) and in combination with anti-CD20 antibody obinutuzumab in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) / small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and follicular lymphoma (NYSE:FL)

Figure 3: BGB-3111 development plan (source: Lugano Investor Presentation)

Keep in mind that management believes BGB-3111 potentially has best-in-class attributes, while initial efficacy of the asset in combination with obinutuzumab supports accelerated development in a broader FL population.

Figure 4: Cross trial comparison (source: Lugano Investor Presentation)

In late June BeiGene presented early data utilizing BGB-A3716 in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), part of a study enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors. The treatment was shown to be generally well tolerated with early evidence of anti-tumor activity in HCC patients. CMO Amy Peterson commented that they anticipate further mature data in the near term, while in the medium term data from additional cohorts of the study is expected.

In early July the company announced a pivotal trial of BGB-A317 in China was initiated, enrolling patients with urothelial (bladder) cancer. That increases the number of pivotal trials the asset is currently involved in to 2 (both in China), with the other being in patients with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgin lymphoma.

Celgene Deal

The biggest news of all was the global collaboration deal signed with biotech giant Celgene (CELG) to commercialize PD-1 inhibitor BGB-A317 for patients with solid tumors in the United States, Japan, Europe and ex-Asia. BeiGene management wisely retained exclusive rights to the treatment in Asia (except for Japan), and to boot will receive Celgene's commercial operations in China AND an exclusive license to commercialize Celgene's approved treatments in China (Abraxane, Vidaza and Revlimid).

Also, BeiGene was granted licensing rights in China to CC-122,Celgene's next generation CelMod for lymphoma and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Post-deal BeiGene management will expand manufacturing and commercial operations in China to prepare for progression of late stage assets to approval, while Celgene will continue to support BeiGene by managing the Revlimid Risk Minimization Program.

Lastly, BeiGene's cash position will be significantly improved, receiving upfront licensing fees of $263 million. Celgene will also purchase 32.7 million shares (5.9%) at $59.55 per ADS, a 35% premium over the 11-day volume-weighted average price at the time this occurred.



The full transaction should be completed in the third quarter, as it has already been approved by the board of directors of both companies. Updated financial guidance will be given at a later date.



Final Thoughts

I was surprised by the terms of the deal, especially the extent of the upfront payment and Celgene's share purchase. The smaller company stands to receive almost one billion dollars in milestone payments, and of all the firms that they could have partnered with I consider Celgene a best-case scenario due to their expertise in developing oncology assets.

Readers should keep in mind that BeiGene management believes they are the only company to be testing a wholly-owned PD-1 and BTK inhibitor combination, and one of a select few with internal combinations of PD-1 and PARP inhibitors.

With shares at 52 week highs I believe readers who established positions a few months ago should take at least partial profits, locking in gains while staying exposed to future upside in this promising story which could still be only in early innings.

Readers new to the story who have done their due diligence and wish to participate in future upside should keep in mind that after the recent deal news shares could trade sideways or retreat in the near term- it might be better to wait for a dip into the mid $60s (if it comes) to establish a pilot position.

Risks to the story include:

Clinical setbacks in both pivotal and early stage trials

Disappointing data, including dose-limiting toxicities observed in early stage trials

Regulatory risk as the company seeks to progress its late stage assets to approval

Competition (there are a number of PARP, BTK, and PD-1 assets in development funded by companies with significantly more resources)

Execution risk, as management seeks to expand manufacturing and commercial operations and integrate assets from Celgene

Dilution appears to not be a risk in the near term, as funds received from the recently-inked collaboration will significantly extend the company's cash runway for operations.

