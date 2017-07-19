Can You Resist Selling At A Loss? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Investors overestimate their ability to resist selling in bear markets, opines Aristofanis Papadatos in his latest Seeking Alpha contribution:

It is the panic selling during bear markets that usually results in heavy losses, which greatly reduce the long-term returns. When investors sell their stocks at undervalued levels during bear markets, their losses become permanent. Even worse, these investors tend to repurchase their shares only when the sentiment has greatly improved. As a result, they tend to sell low and buy high and are thus condemned to poor long-term performance.”

I’ve written similarly in the past, and invariably some readers will regard such comments as patronizing; others accept that panic selling is normative behavior, just that it will not affect them.

Aristofanis offers doubters arguments meant to show panic selling as more realistic. For example, U.S. debt levels approaching 106% of GDP imply to him that the next crisis may be longer lasting than previous ones. Not a few readers have taken me to task for suggesting that high debt is not healthy for the economy, but perhaps our author’s direct experience with life in Greece will make more of an impression on them.

But I thought I’d introduce one more idea into this discussion. On Sunday, Jeff Miller devoted his “Weighing the Week” compendium of market analysis to the topic of missing the rally, citing statistics that the percentage of people invested in stocks is at a low. According to Gallup, only 52% of U.S. adults personally, or jointly with a spouse, have any money invested in stocks now – be it in individual stocks, mutual funds, 401(k)s, or IRAs.

My point is that you don’t need to picture a future market crash and how you might react. You need only look at today’s rising market and your level of participation as some sort of meaningful gauge of your own investing proclivities. Bear in mind though that academic research has shown that the pain of loss is felt more than twice as intensely as the thrill of gain. Consequently, a more intense investor reaction to a bear market is to be expected.

There is nothing new under the sun, and we will see panic selling on a grand scale in the next market. But what is true in the aggregate may not be true for you specifically. Those looking for ideas today on personal discipline at a challenging future time would therefore do well to read and absorb some of Aristofanis’s ideas.

