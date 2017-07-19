Swedbank's (SWDBF) CEO Birgitte Bonnesen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Swedbank AB (OTCPK:SWDBF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2017 2:30 AM ET

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Swedbank Second Quarter Report 2017. Today, I am pleased to present Gregori Karamouzis, Head of Investor Relations. [Operator Instructions] Speaker, please begin your meeting.

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you and good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our conference call for the second quarter results. With me, I have Birgitte Bonnesen, our CEO; Anders Karlsson, our CFO; and Helo Meigas, our Chief Risk Officer.

I will hand over to Birgitte to initially. Birgitte?

Birgitte Bonnesen

Thank you and warmly welcome to this strong Q2 quarter results. We delivered another quarter that has been very much characterized by both focus and execution, profitability is strong and activity is very high. We saw increased mortgage volumes in both Sweden and the Baltics, which contributed to our higher NII. The demand for corporate lending is modest apart from realistic and we saw a slight decrease in the quarter.

Net commission income was up given our high activity in payments and cards as well as a strong stock market. This resulted in an increase of 6% quarter-on-quarter. We still see inflow from the retail network into our asset management and we are very pleased about that and we are very pleased about the inflow into the new funds that we have launched this quarter, one of them was the micro-cap fund that reached almost SEK1 billion in the first period that they wrap, but we see outflows on the institutional side. Bottom line, we have NRE of SEK15.6 billion and the cost income of 0.38, which is very strong.

As I mentioned to you before, we have a plan. I want to position that we articulated last year. We will continue to develop as the leading retail bank with four home markets. This position has been articulated now into segment strategies, private and corporate, a channel strategy as well as four product strategies. This gives us a very clear guidance and prioritization of investments and activities. And I would like to highlight three important strategic initiatives in this quarter.

First of all, payments. Payments, is a very important area on Swedbank and this quarter we decided to enhance our own offering of payment services with the acquisition of PayEx. PayEx is one of Sweden’s largest providers of e-commerce solutions, but they also have a Nordic platform and operations in all of the Nordic countries. The aim with the acquisition is to enable a market leading Nordic Baltic omni-commerce offering and meet the customer whether you want to pay regardless of channel or payment method. It also includes the retail finance capability. We have got the approval from the Swedish competition authorities last Thursday and we are waiting for two more, one is the Swedish FSA and another one is the Norwegian Competition Council. PayEx has a very innovative spirit. So, this is something that also adds very much to our own setup.

Secondly, you saw that we entered into strategic partnership with Kepler Cheuvreux this quarter. This means that we will source equity research corporate access and institutional equity sales capabilities from Kepler. The aim is of course to offer an ECM product to our customers that are far more competitive as we could have ever done on our own. And the third strategic corporation that I would like to mention is with a small Swedish fintech called Mina Tjänster. It offers a service that facilitates management and monitoring of subscriptions and other recurring agreements. It really adds value to our customers and they will be able to find best offers, for example, for mobile subscriptions, electricity or insurance contracts in the Swedbank app. And we definitely see this as the way of the future finding things that complement our own offering of financial services. And you will continue to see us make smart choices in complimenting our own innovation capacity with external collaboration and all leading towards remaining a leading retail bank. And basically strong profitability, capitalization and efficiency, is not only a very good start, but I think it’s really crucial for us to continue this good development with the bank.

And with this, I will hand over to Anders to take you through the financials in more detail.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Birgitte. I will start off as always walking you through the three business segments and thereafter summit all up at the group level before I finish off with the capital situation. Swedish banking delivers the strong result across all income lines. NII was positively impacted by increased mortgage loan volumes, improved deposit margins and lower resolution fund fee. The extra day in the quarter as well as high corporate margins on the back of the re-pricing of the specifically seeing an investment loan portfolio in March also contributed.

Mortgage loan volumes were up with SEK12 billion in the quarter and we captured around 20% market share on new lending. Corporate loans were down somewhat due to few larger repayments at the end of the quarter. Mortgage margins were stable in the quarter. We foresee the backup margins for fixed mortgages to continue expanding everything else being equal. As we have around SEK150 billion in fixed mortgages coming up for re-pricing over the next 18 months, the margin differential is around 10 to 15 basis points after recent changes in list prices.

Deposit volumes were up due to tax refunds and dividend season. The positive stock market development combined with a more favorable asset mix improved asset management income and higher customer activity improved income in cards. Stripping out the SEK680 million one-off came from the sale of Hemnet booked in the first quarter, other income benefited from higher activity in EnterCard, our joint venture credit card business.

Asset quality continued to be resilient. Baltic Banking achieved another solid result. NII was positively impacted mainly by one more day in FX effects, but also from higher average loan volumes as private lending continued to increase. Lending margins were stable. Net commission income was positively impacted by higher customer activity in cards and asset quality continued to be solid.

Lastly, looking at LC&I large corporates and institutions result improved in the second quarter. NII was up impacted positively by lower resolution fund fee, one more day in the quarter and improved the deposit margins as we charged more customers to compensate for negative interest rates. Net commission income was supported in the quarter by higher activity in cards and debt capital markets, while income from brokerage was weaker. Net gains and losses were stronger compared to last quarter as FX rating picked up. Also valuation effects and derivative exposures quarter-over-quarter impacted positively. Equity trading was weaker due to lower activity around the time of the French election. Credit impairments in the quarter were somewhat lower than in Q1 and yet again came from provisions in the oil related segments. Helo will talk more about the outlook in the oil and offshore portfolio in a short while. So to summarize on group level, this quarter again we demonstrated robust profitability and continued high capital generation. We were able to continue growing our mortgage loan book while keeping margins stable. Corporate margins increased slightly in the specific corporate portfolio mentioned earlier, but otherwise remained stable in the SME segment and under pressure in the large corporate space.

Deposit margins benefited slightly from the higher STIBOR rates. This quarter we also got the final fee level from the Swedish National Debt Office that we have to pay for the resolution fund for 2017. The level for the full year became lower than we anticipated in the beginning of the year and will end up around SEK1.2 billion in total. Also the new fee level decided by the SNBO for next year will lead to around SEK450 million to SEK500 million higher fee for us. Commission income was stronger on the back of higher activity in cards and positive asset performance. Net gains and losses improved mainly as FX trading picked up. Group Treasury’s result was in line with our previous guidance where NII and NGL income combined in 2017 is expected to be around the same level as in 2016 excluding the one-off gain of the recent transaction. Total expenses came in as expected. When the PayEx acquisition is finalized most likely during the third quarter, we will come back and revise our cost target for the full year of 2017 to also take into account the consolidated result of PayEx and various acquisition related expenses. Our intension thereafter is to in conjunction with the publication of the Q4 result to guide you on the expenses development going forward.

Looking at the loan growth expectations for the year we note that the corporate activity was high in the quarter but we saw a couple of larger repayments at the end of the quarter. Loan demand in sectors other than real estate remained low. Also we see the trend from last few years continuing where corporates to a larger extent turn to the capital markets will use own funds to finance investments. As a result we saw a good activity in DCM this quarter as mentioned earlier. With regards to expectations for the remaining part of the year, we have the solid pipeline in the SME segment and expect to grow in line with our ambition. On the other hand the continued loan demand from large corporates is expected to lead to slightly lower loan growth than anticipated in the beginning of the year and we will not prioritize volume ahead of price or risk. Loan growth expectations for the full year in the Baltics continue at a healthy level.

Turning to capital, capitalization remains strong with the CET1 capital ratio of 24.6%. Our own estimation of our minimum capital ratio requirement based on all by the Swedish FSA decided requirements and current risk exposure amount ends at 22%, which gives a buffer of around 260 basis points. We still await clarity on primarily the expected Basel proposal and the subsequent implementation by the EU before we will set our management buffer level. The CET1 capital base was again this quarter negatively impacted by the pension liabilities valuation amounting to SEK400 million. Risk exposure amount decreased by SEK4 billion. We had two IRB model implementations in the quarter, one reducing VR and the other one increasing it. The acquired mortgages from Sparbanken Öresund moved to advanced IRB and as a result reduced to be with SEK6.5 billion. This effect was more than offset by the implementation of foundation IRB for sovereign and central bank exposures increasing RIA with SEK7.5 billion. In addition, we saw positive PD migrations and collateral valuations that reduced with SEK5.9 billion.

Let me now hand over to Helo to walk you through the asset quality.

Helo Meigas

Thank you, Anders. I shall now give you a shorter review of credit quality in Q2. Volumes continued to grow in all our home markets due to strong demand from private lending where as demand among corporates remains subdued as was also mentioned earlier upon this. Private lending volumes in Q2 grew by SEK14 billion, while in corporate portfolio there was slight decrease. We continued to have a strong credit quality in our home markets. Swedish banking reports credit impairment of SEK86 million and in Baltic banking credit impairments were SEK7 million improvement. In large corporates and institutions we increased credit impairments by SEK307 million, mainly due to addition of provisioning in the oil and offshore portfolio. This is in line with what we communicated during the previous quarter as restructurings progressed, we adjusted provisioning where needed.

As to the guidance for the total year which was 10 to 15 basis points credit impairments to the total credit portfolio, we are not changing it for the time being. We do have an improved visibility regarding our oil and offshore portfolio in terms of which clients will be able to take themselves through the downturn and who may need to use the lever restructuring with an injection of new capital or do we want to wait before we come out to the change guidance as these discussions are still ongoing. I will stop here.

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you, Helo. And we are happy to take any questions. Operator please get pass through the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Peter Wallin from Handelsbanken. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peter Wallin

Yes. Thank you and good morning. I would like to start with maybe a clarification, if I understood you correctly Anders, you are lowering your volume growth expectations for corporate lending this year, but you are also saying that you are going to be focusing on margins and risks, so does that mean that you expect to have higher margins on what you did previously or is it just a slightly lower volume outlook and if you could please guide what kind of expected volume growth for total lending is reasonable to assume for 2017 now?

Anders Karlsson

Thank you. What I meant was that really that we see that still the most of the demand comes from the real estate sector. We have been very clear that we have been a bit more cautious in that space and that is also a sector where you see that they are attracted to the using the capital markets for funding. So what I am saying is that the competition is high out there. The loan demand is still low. And we will not go into deals changing our origination standards or our return targets. So – but at the same time be the activities high, so if I am to guide you for the loan growth for the year it’s still including the private side, we expected to end up around 4% or something like that.

Peter Wallin

Okay. Thank you. And to size that on to kind of the high activity levels seen in the quarter, would you say that those were may be even higher than expected for that to some extent the volume growth you are not seeing as expected from corporates and in terms of lending is it reasonable to assume that you will still see that kind of activity supporting your DCM to maybe higher extent than what you thought three months ago?

Anders Karlsson

Not really, when you look at what you see is the net lending figures and it looks like our portfolio is decreasing in those turns and that is actually the fact or is flattish. But what I mean is that some repayments are there, but they are new customers and new volumes coming in. But again, coming back to the capital markets what we see is that corporates, the once who have access to it and use it which is good from a DCM perspective. And many of them are very strong financially, so they use their own funds to cater for new investments in new capacity that is what we have seen so far.

Peter Wallin

Okay. And then if I could just ask one question on the mortgage margins and the outlook there maybe especially at the end of the quarter, we saw that one of the more price aggressive banks, Danske Bank last week raised list prices in Sweden. Do you think that the level of price competitiveness in the Swedish market is slightly slowing down right now or do you see any change, I mean, trend shifts?

Anders Karlsson

Not really, Peter. I would say it’s still high and continuing.

Peter Wallin

Okay, thank you. That’s all for me for now.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Magnus Andersson from ABG. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Magnus Andersson

Yes, good morning. First of all, I have a couple of questions on NII. First of all, a follow-up to Peter’s questions about your lending growth here, when I look at your book, we see that private customers growth nicely is up 3% year-to-date, while it’s corporate as you pointed out that is actually down and we can see that it’s primarily commercial real estate than a property management portfolio. That is to answer my question, is that – is there a deliberate element in here of reducing that portfolio and if that is the case, is it primarily done from a risk perspective or that you see you don’t really get the profitability you would like to have after that segment, i.e., is there an element of phasing out left profitable volumes also?

Anders Karlsson

Okay. Magnus, to start off, no, it’s not about deliberately getting rid of volumes. If you look at the real estate for the commercial real estate segment, we have said clearly that we will work with the customers we have. We have enough of them. They are large. We know them very well. Some of those are cautious as well at this point. We have also said that we will not and we do not need to chase new volumes. So, it’s not a deliberate decrease and we stick to the strategy we have in the real estate space and then what you have seen in the quarter, couple of the large ones have actually moved into the capital markets. So, it’s a combination of those two things.

Magnus Andersson

Okay, thank you. And then if I continue on corporate lending margins, we know that you re-priced smaller part of your book where you had fixed pricing, but – and last we talked a lot about potential re-pricing of the remaining parts of the corporate lending books as capital requirements increased. How do you look at that now? Is it really possible to re-price anything when volumes are not growing?

Anders Karlsson

To start off with the first one, it was not fixed price actually, Magnus. It was administratively separate. So, it was not connected to STIBOR, but that’s right. That was quite a successful action. As far as the other part of the portfolio comes, it seems to be – we are working with it, but it is very difficult to re-price at this point in time.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. Finally, just my favorite question on the NSFR, it continues to increase. It’s now 110. Sorry, yes, the net stable funding ratio and we see that your required stable funding remained stable wide or ASF is increasing and you previously talked about this target of 103 to 105, while it continues to increase. Do you have any kind of timeframe for when you think you will start reducing this?

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Magnus. I really appreciate that question. But seriously, as you know, we have funded – we expected to have a funding plan of around SEK200 billion for this year. That is based on the projections on growth and also the maturities in the book. We have had a very benign environment in the beginning of the year. So, we actually issued more than SEK120 billion in the first half, which is aggressive, but it was part of the strategy. And we have not seen the loan growth that we expected at the same time. So, we are revising the funding plan regularly as we speak. My ambition is to get down to 103 to 105 range as quickly as possible.

Magnus Andersson

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Andreas Hakansson from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andreas Hakansson

Yes, good morning everyone. And just quick follow-up on Magnus question on NSFR, is it still SEK100 million positive for each basis points there, so as you would see an improvement as and when you start to move in that direction on the NII? Then next question, if I look at your sensitivity to rising interest rates, we have seen another quite big increase in that sensitivity in Q2 over Q1 and it’s a 33% increase since the beginning of the year. Could you tell us a little bit what is driving this continued improvement and should we expect that improvement or that increase to continue in coming quarters? We can start with those NII questions. Thanks.

Anders Karlsson

Okay, Andreas. The previous guidance around the NSFR effect of around SEK100 million is due to spreads coming down to 50. I need to add to that, that there are some technical restrictions in there. If you remember we had a large drop in Q3 last year. That was due to the fact that two bones went into the 12 months and 6 months window at the same time. So, there are some technical issues there, that is so you cannot translate immediately into NII, but the spreads have come down. So, the answer is not 100, it’s 50. And on the other, the NII, I leave it to Gregori.

Gregori Karamouzis

Yes. Andreas, I think it’s – you should consider that the whole balance sheet is taking into account when you look at the sensitivity. So, the duration of certain positions impact and at the measurement point which is the end of the quarter, in this particular case, we have entered in some position with a different duration in the last quarter and that gives a bit of a jump in the sensitivity. So, there is the technical basically reason why it increased this quarter.

Andreas Hakansson

Okay, thanks. And then just a question on your trading result we seemed that as Nordic banks have reported quite weak trading in the quarter and talk about very low volatility as we all know. You reported on that, they had a very good trading result. Could you tell us what you would consider to be more of a normalized level for you guys?

Anders Karlsson

Yes. Andreas, I think we had a fairly rough start to Q1. So, the improvement you see quarter-over-quarter is actually FX trading picking up to the level that we expect it to be. So, it’s very difficult to guide on the NVL as you know, but I would say that Q2 is more in the normal space than Q1 was.

Andreas Hakansson

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Willis Palermo from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Willis Palermo

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. The first one is speaking on volume growth in the corporate side whereby you mentioned a strong pipeline to come. I was just wondering if you could describe it and where you see it coming from?

Anders Karlsson

Willis, could you just repeat the question? We were interrupted, so we didn’t hear exactly.

Willis Palermo

Hi. And I was just wondering if you could describe the strong pipeline you mentioned for corporate lending volume growth?

Anders Karlsson

Thanks. Birgitte?

Birgitte Bonnesen

Yes. We see there is a strong pipe is actually broad-based. It’s Swedish banking and the retail, we have a different way of working that we introduced in the beginning of the year and the activities resulting and we see more deals coming in, but it’s broader based and it’s also when you move from real estate into other areas, the volume may not be as high. So, I think that you need to factor in I think too.

Willis Palermo

Okay. Some more in terms of client numbers than magnitude of the lending purpose. Thank you. And then the second question on the net interest income and the pricing of the longer maturity loan, could you describe it how the competition is – how do you position, face to the competition I guess it seems that the others, player are moving on the other way around, so what’s the reason behind it and how and do you think if there is a risk of losing market share or any change in that or do you have same demand despite the increase in pricing?

Anders Karlsson

I am not entirely sure I understand the question, but if you look at the mortgage loan book it consists of roughly 70% is floating rates which is re-priced more or less continuously with the three months fixing. And then you have the remaining back books of around SEK150 billion that comes in for re-pricing or resetting in the next coming 18 months. When they were originated at a lower level than we see today and I don’t think that we are doing anything differently than our competitors. Sorry, I am not sure what you are alluding to.

Willis Palermo

I was just wondering around rate, but for the 3 years and 5 years if you are moving in line with everyone else, is it just the trend of everyone moving up it’s pricing for longer durations?

Anders Karlsson

The dynamics you have seen recently is actually in the longer term where most banks have decreased the list price. So when I talk about the re-pricing, it’s about the fact that when these loans that was originated a long time ago are coming in. The new levels are higher than the original ones.

Willis Palermo

Okay, I understand. And then the last question is on the loan loss provisions, could you give maybe some more color on where you stand in terms of restructuring if we can consider this quarter being the end because it was a bit larger than previously – than the previous quarter or if you still continued to see some conversation with clients where you have to take some more provisions?

Birgitte Bonnesen

As we have been discussing we have basically in first phase of restructurings which is more or less over by now. We are still in the process of finalizing one of the discussions and that’s of course also might affect provisioning a little bit don’t know we – I think there is quite a bit of visibility by now already. But then we see as the market is not really improving to the extent that maybe was expected at the beginning of ‘16, so we are starting to enter into the second phase of restructurings. As it looks now, it is more about further prolongation of maturities of the loans, not necessarily increased credit impairments, but as I said I don’t want to guide at this stage. We expect to see more visibility through the year and also we are very much of course aware that the investments are not picking up in the sector as yet, so we need to kind of see how the oil price develops in the second half and then that will have an impact on – also on the total sector at large.

Willis Palermo

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Matti Ahokas from Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matti Ahokas

Yes. Good morning. Two questions from my side as well, Anders could you repeat what you said regarding the mortgage margin in the Sweden line was a bit better, I didn’t get it – understood that you were increasing mortgage margin in Sweden or was that correct. The other question is regarding the credit quality is still, it’s quite surprising that you are keeping the guidance of 10 basis points to 15 basis points taken into account that at least many of your peers are saying that the oil and offshore industry situation is improving, is it because that you are seeing problems, bigger problems in the old exposures or are these kind of new problems from new exposures or how should one look at this because obviously it looks at least that the situation should be improving or are you just conservative by keeping the 10 basis points to 15 basis point guidance? Thanks.

Anders Karlsson

Okay. Thank you. Now what I said is that the mortgage margins were stable. The re-pricing that are still to come is in the part of the book that is fixed rate. And that is rolling in gradually over the next coming 18 months and that amounts to around SEK150 billion. So all else being equal that will have a positive re-pricing, other than that margins were stable in the quarter.

Matti Ahokas

Got it.

Birgitte Bonnesen

Following then on the credit quality and the market outlook in the oil and offshore, we don’t see that it’s really necessarily improving. Oil price is still at the very low level. Yes, we do have a kind of some positive signs in terms of higher number of enquires for rigs and some new contracts signed, but that’s very low levels. So we believe that we need to see all the oil price developed before we can say that the – that we are out from the stormy water so to say, but we don’t have any problems in our current book in terms of the restructurings what we have made. The companies are performing as expected. It’s more regarding the outlook going forward that we are very cautious about. And we are a bank which forces to change its guidance, so we see that there is a real underlying reason to do that. So we will come back when we feel that we are out from the problems.

Anders Karlsson

And just to remind you, most of these exposures are syndicated loans, so it’s all banks are in sort of in the same situation more or less.

Matti Ahokas

Alright. I have a quick follow-up in the Baltics the credit quality, are now the right backs over and we are kind of approaching gradually normalized run rate of loan losses?

Birgitte Bonnesen

We have been saying that the right backs are over, but if you look at also the amount of impaired loans and the provisioning levels there isn’t that much left anymore. So I mean of course the overall quality – credit quality is very good there, so we see limited new impairments coming in. So it’s a total kind of pluses and minuses are small, so you will still end up being at zero, but don’t expect anything significant…

Matti Ahokas

Great. Thanks.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Jan Wolter from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jan Wolter

Yes. Good morning, Jan Wolter here, Credit Suisse. A couple of questions there on funding and NII is, is the funding cost going forward start coming down you think when you look at the maturities that the bank has, we can see that I think in the second half at least SEK30 billion or so see in your funding maturing, so that’s my first question?

Anders Karlsson

Okay, Jan, thank you. I think it is extremely difficult for me to have any good prognosis on the spreads going forward. It has been benign, but it’s volatile as you know. So I wouldn’t do any predictions on that.

Jan Wolter

Okay, fair enough. And then I think you mentioned on the call on the NII sensitivity increase in the quarter alluding to taking positions or something along that line, has this impacted the NII now in the second quarter, maybe in particular, the treasury NII or do you think it will impact the NII conceptually going forward and if you just could give some more color on what those were taking position, what that means?

Anders Karlsson

No, Jan, it hasn’t what we mean is that we it’s a total balance sheet that we look at and it’s swap positions, interest rate positions at different times. And the duration of those positions vary over time, so depending on when you measure the sensitivity it can be higher or lower and that is what happened at the end of this quarter when we provided the measurement of the sensitivity. So it hasn’t impacted the P&L in the quarter.

Jan Wolter

Okay, thanks. And then I think you alluded to some re-pricing on the SME segment, but that was the administrative – the allowance with the administrative rates, when you look forward now, just not just in the second half, but in 2018 perhaps 12 months period, would you still expect that we will see meaningful re-pricing of the loan book if we exclude obviously the large corporates on the mortgage book or how do you see that going forward given that we have seen now quite a few – quite a lot of increase in capital requirements both coming from sovereign risk weights and corporate risk weights and higher resolution fund fees? Thank you.

Anders Karlsson

Yes. Thank you, Jan. The sovereigns, I think is extremely difficult to re-price, it’s Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Swedish government. So, leaving that aside, we said it before, our ambition, we have a clear return target. Our ambition is to price increased costs whether it is capital increases or if it’s a resolution fund increase, we definitely have the ambition to do that. We think it is rationale to do it. But with a market with high competition and subdued demand, it is extremely difficult to do that. So, bringing you into ‘18 giving you any projections on that is that would be stupid on me, I can’t do that, but that is our ambition and it has been all the time.

Jan Wolter

Okay, that’s fair. And I think just finally another question which I understand it’s very difficult to answer, but I think you have previously talked about treasury NGL and NII together unchanged vis-à-vis 2016. Is that still your view on the most likely outcome?

Anders Karlsson

Yes.

Jan Wolter

Okay, that’s very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Yafei Tian from Citigroup. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Yafei Tian

Thank you very much for taking the question. I have a question on operating expenses. So in the quarter, you mentioned that this will be revised as we have more clarity on the PayEx acquisition, but assuming that we are leaving the PayEx acquisition outside the accretion, you had a cost target of SEK15.8 billion. And if I want to take what you have already done for first half that implies somewhat reduction in cost levels in second half of the year? What kind of confidence or what are the efficiencies in the pipeline for us to know that you are still on the track to deliver towards that cost target? And I have another follow-up question.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you. Yes, I think what I said is that we are coming in as expected in the quarter and we said that in the previous quarter as well that the actions we have will start to payoff later in the year, but you are right, if you take the two quarters and multiply it by two, you end up higher than SEK15.8 billion, but I am confident that we, in the second half, will be able to do that. And the efficiency measures we have been talking about has been primarily continued in ensuring and our work with the procurement side coming in late to the year.

Yafei Tian

Just a follow-up on the cost, I noticed that there is a bit of FTE increase in the group center over the past few quarters, could you remind us what is that increase related to? Is that the investment in technology or something else?

Anders Karlsson

It’s primarily – I mean, if you remember what we get to set in the previous quarter, we have a very high ambition within digital banking and we have formed that on group level. And in addition to that, we also formed a unit that we call customer value management, which is very much about using customer information to provide relevant offers on a more individualized basis. So, we have been investing into new FTEs on those specific areas. So, it’s about innovation and customer offering primarily.

Yafei Tian

Okay. And a follow-up question on the interest rate sensitivity table, I know it’s a theoretical calculation it will be very helpful for us if we can have a reference level that doesn’t fluctuate so much from quarter-to-quarter to put into our forecast? And also in that table, do you assume any asset side competitions or you just assume that you are able to maintain the same margin on the asset side while rates go up?

Anders Karlsson

It doesn’t take you touch out any competition, Yafei. And I think as far as the first part of your question, I think it’s what you have to do on your own, I am afraid. I mean, we give you the parameters and certain assumptions and then you will need to use those and make your own assumptions to come up with the numbers that you need to put into your forecast.

Yafei Tian

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Peter Kessiakoff from SEB. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peter Kessiakoff

Yes, hi, thank you. First one just a clarification, I am not sure I understood. You mentioned a number for how much you think the resolution fee will be up for 2018. Was that something that you mentioned?

Anders Karlsson

Absolutely. I assume that it will go from 9 to 12.5 and our rough estimation, because it’s based on the historical balance sheets, but it’s also a function of the risk adjustment that the national debt office will do later in 2018, but without knowing exactly how that already looks, we expect it to increase with 450 million to 500 million next year.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. Then I understand you. Then just a question relating to the agreement that you took with the Swedish national debt office relating to payments for Swedish institutions, just it’s a big agreement, but are you able to say anything in terms of what kind of income contract like that actually brings?

Birgitte Bonnesen

No. You mean that, no, the thing is if – what we did is we landed the overall umbrella agreement. And under that what we are doing now as of now we are targeting each of the institutions that sort of included in this. And so far we have been winning more or less all of the institution that we targeted and the end of it, I think that we will probably come up with more than 90% of the volume. And this is important just filling up volumes as this is sort of a scale business. This was a very important contract for us. But I won’t go into any specifics on how this will impact the profitability in the payments area.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. Then just a final question from my side, in the Baltics, just looking at salary inflation which seems to be around 7% and to what extent, are you able to mitigate that or should we expect to see cost in the Baltics gradually rising given that you have such a large cost inflation there?

Birgitte Bonnesen

If you look at the way that the Baltics have delivered over time, we definitely expect them to be able to handle this salary inflation going forward.

Peter Kessiakoff

But is that done by, I mean, removing FTEs, so is it by mitigating central costs moving them to the Baltics, so thereby you get the average salary level down or to what extent does that – are you able to do that?

Birgitte Bonnesen

You know what, there are lots of different activities, but that doesn’t go on with the Baltics, that does with the entire Swedbank group and it goes from everything from automation to [indiscernible] as we talked about. But also as you transform the – how should I say, the distribution model, there will be fewer people and this is a fact, but this is a fact of the entire group.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Nicholas Mcbeath from DNB. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Nicholas Mcbeath

Thank you. Just getting back to the mortgage margin once again, I appreciate your comments about the trends on the loans with the longer durations, but could you say something about the front-book margin development you are seeing currently and your expectations on front-book margin’s development for the second half of 2017? What kind of outlook do you see here? What kind of trends you see that could impact those margins positively or negatively? That’s my first question. Thank you.

Anders Karlsson

Okay, that is a good question, but it is very difficult to answer. If we look at the front-book, we have said flat or stable and the back book I will not reiterate again the one that is coming in for re-pricing. As far as the outlook going forward it is a function of two things competition and STIBOR and I don’t think that I can give you good guidance on either of those.

Nicholas Mcbeath

Okay, fair enough. And then also if you could quantify what kind of margin pressure you had alluded to that you are seeing in the large corporate space and how you think this could fit into the NII given the duration of this type of contracts?

Anders Karlsson

When I talked about the margin pressure, I talked about the new lending I did not necessarily talk about the current book. So it’s about the competition to increase the lending more than anything that has to do with the back book that is fairly stable actually.

Nicholas Mcbeath

Okay, thank you. And then if you could also please update on how much of the corporate loans that are now referenced rate for that zero?

Anders Karlsson

Amongst large corporates, these are up 50%, in the Swedish banking business it’s around 15% and then in the Baltics it’s 80%.

Nicholas Mcbeath

It depends on your total book in the Baltics?

Anders Karlsson

Yes, the corporate book.

Nicholas Mcbeath

Okay, thank you. And my final question and in the comments, you mentioned efforts about fully digitize the mortgage process, if you could give any more color on this work here, how much cost do you expect that this will that Swedbank Group incur as a function of this and when this will be completed and on also if you could maybe comment about what kind of cost savings you are seeing as consequence or other positive impacts?

Birgitte Bonnesen

Yes. I can give you some more color on it. I am not so sure I will be willing to give you an indication of the cost. But if you look at a bank like ours see the mortgage process is by far the biggest, the most important process, it’s also the most costly process in a retail bank like ours. What we have done is that we have now this big project that is digitalizing the entire mortgage process. It will be finalized in the beginning of next year. So we are very – it’s been a project that has been really successful. We have run it in an agile way as you won big value stream this is the first time that we have done that with the significant process in the bank. So we have all the competences that is needed, all the competences that worked from IT, from the product area, for some clients, risk, etcetera that worked together to digitalize this. So we take every– in every step of the development, we have also the customer interface element into this. So I think that this is why we have been so successful. Some of the deliveries have been the rollover of mortgages, it’s been mortgage commitments that are completely digitalized at the moment or now we also have digitalized consumer lending process that was launched this year and we see these are all steps and finally in the beginning of next year everything will be completely digitalized. If you can imagine that this was something that’s going to run – it runs through the entire bank from back to front.

Anders Karlsson

And as far as cost guidance comes, we will come back in Q3 for the full year of 2017 and we will come back in conjunction with Q4 for the expenses going forward.

Nicholas Mcbeath

Just a follow-up there when you say fully digitalized, what’s more explicitly are you referring to here, I mean is it the customer experience that’s fully digitalized or like how much of the back office work and administrative work is also digitalized because I appreciate that it’s probably not possible to completely remove all the need for manual signings and so on given other measures on it by other authorities to kind of approve this from [indiscernible] and so on. Could you comment anymore on this?

Birgitte Bonnesen

What is within our – what we are responsible for all of that competitive lives fronts, front to back. But the, of course, exactly as you are saying, there are different parts of the process that we cannot take that’s a last because we are waiting for authorities to do that in their side.

Nicholas Mcbeath

Okay, thanks.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Adrian Cighi from RBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Adrian Cighi

Hi there. This is Adrian Cighi from RBC. Thanks for taking my questions. I have two questions, one on asset quality and one on the capital. On asset quality, you have a provision ratio of 34% for the shipping and offshore portfolio, which is actually lower than the group figure. What gives manage confident that this is the right level of coverage? And then on capital, please, what is your estimate for the day 1 impact of the application of IFRS 9? And do you see any other headwinds impacting your capital ratio in the near-term, excluding the Basel 4 uncertainty? Thank you.

Birgitte Bonnesen

If we start with the provisioning ratio, yes, you are correct. The provisioning ratio on our shipping and offshore portfolio is lower than our average as well as then, which means it is lower than our normal provisioning ratio is. Normally we would rather look at provisioning ratios in range of 55% – 50%, 55% or even up, but the difference is that the shipping and offshore portfolio, this is actually – this is the portfolio where clients paying interest; whereas, usually, in the rest of the portfolio, we have the defaulted clients who are basically bankruptcy, and that is the reason why we have a kind of a lower positioning ratio on our shipping portfolio.

Adrian Cighi

I see. Thank you.

Anders Karlsson

Yes. And on the capital side, we have said that the best estimates we have, as we speak, on the IFRS 9 is, say, immediately impact of around 30 to 60 basis points, but as you know, it’s – there are a lot of components in there that can really change that. But that’s the best estimate we have right now. The other headwind we see, it’s small but, PayEx will add a bit headwind on the capital side, but it’s really small.

Adrian Cighi

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Amal Shah from Redburn. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Amal Shah

Hi, good morning. I have two questions. Firstly on mortgage competition, so you mentioned it’s still high, just wanted to get a feeling on how you think it has changed since the start of the year. So you have thought and this would be very end. The second question is on the fixed rate mortgage book. You have said that in this quarter there is a 10 to 15 bp front book/back book different. However, in the first quarter, you said there was a 15 to 20 bp difference. And what I have seen in the second quarter is that you are saying that the front book on the fixed rate book has also increased. So I was just wondering how to think about it? Thank you.

Anders Karlsson

If you start off with the competition and the development of the competition, it continues to be high, but what you saw in the first quarter was that, basically, if you look at the market, you have four big players that are trying to maintain the pricing we have and you have 2 smaller much more aggressive players. They still continue to be aggressive, but you have seen that it has been sort of declining slightly if you compare Q1 to Q2. What is coming for Q3 and Q4, I have no idea. It will most likely continue. As far as the back book fixed reprising comes, and we have seen dynamics in the quarter in terms of list price changes in that specific space of the yield curve. So when I am saying 10 to 15, I take the list price changes into account; at the end of the day, what will be the outcome depends on the discounts that will be given. But being cautious there, the list prices has changed, and therefore, we changed slightly from 10 – 15 to 20 down to 10 to 15.

Amal Shah

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Riccardo Rovere

Yes, good morning to everybody. Thanks for taking my question. A couple of questions, if I may. The first one is on capital return. You keep reiterating there is no excess capital return, you keep reiterating there is no excess capital and this is a kind of light motive that we have been hearing for so many quarters that I don’t even remember how many they are, now some of your competitors have started being a say more active on this front, Danske, more recently DNB maybe Handelsbanken, now what prevents you from being more active on one side but maybe stating clearly on the other side that if regulation gets tougher all of a sudden you might eventually revise a more active capital return instead of waiting for an enemy battle for that never comes, this is my question, my first question. The second question I have is on the guidance that you have just provided on IFRS 9 is the 30 basis points to 60 basis points guidance fully phased or phased-in in say 5 years or 6 years making it rather long at first time application. And last question I have is for Helo, if we strip out the oil and gas component, with the current level of rate do you see the level of provisions that you have reported in the first half as kind of sustainable going forward, if rates do not change? Thanks.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Riccardo. I will just start off with your capital question just to remind you that we adjusted our dividend policy, it is 75%, it is adjusted to the fact that we have seen subdued demand in the loan space. Then whether – but we have said that clearly, we are not stacking up capital for the sake of stacking up capital, but we are handling it through a fairly aggressive dividend policy. As far as the enemy, if you called it the Basel 4 comes, we might have slightly different views on whether it will come or not. So I will not comment on that. When it comes to Danske and DNB, they are working in other jurisdictions, so that I leave to them to handle. Other than that I don’t think I can comment on it. As far as IFRS 9 comes it is an immediate impact.

Riccardo Rovere

So immediate impact means not phasing, what does it mean?

Anders Karlsson

It’s one-off impact when we will move into IFRS 9 accounting principles and thereafter we have a new base where provisions will move up or down depending on how the macro or the loan book develops.

Riccardo Rovere

Okay.

Helo Meigas

I have been answering your questions about the credit quality and credit impairment in our home markets. We have a continued goods credit quality and the provisioning rate is of course reflecting what we perceive to be risk in the underlying portfolio. What you need to keep in mind is that we have had a very benign environment for a long period of time which means we will have a very small level of impaired loans, so each individual impairment will be very visible in the provisioning levels, so that’s why saying that you would continue to see kind of plus minus zero credit impairments. I think it would be kind of unfair to expect this type of level. So things pop up, because we do take risk and that’s what we are paid for so that’s why you might see some changes quarter-to-quarter as we kind of go forward in the cycle.

Riccardo Rovere

Alright, okay. Thank you so much.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jacob Kruse from Autonomous. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jacob Kruse

Hi, thank you. I just wanted to follow-up on the NSFR question from earlier, so you lowered your guidance from SEK100 million to SEK50 million per percentage point decline, wouldn’t that, if I understand it correctly that’s because the funding cost is lower, so wouldn’t that imply that you have a benefit on the funding cost side that assuming the guidance that you are talking about is correct that you would also get an offsetting benefit to the rolling funding if you do not move your NSFR or these different dynamics? Thank you?

Gregori Karamouzis

Hi, Jacob, it’s Gregori here. I mean, the funding is correct, funding spreads or cost has come down, that’s why there is a smaller per percentage unit sensitivity and the funding cost is moving up and down and that is what we try to pricing through our internal pricing we have priced deals towards the customer. So, it’s the margins that you should be following rather than funding cost per se. So, our comments are on funding cost is baked in when we talk about margin development in corporate or private lending.

Jacob Kruse

Okay, that’s clear. Thank you very much.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Alice Timperley from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open. Alice Timperley from Morgan Stanley, please go ahead with your question. Your line is open.

Alice Timperley

Hi. Alice Timperley from Morgan Stanley. Thanks very much for taking my questions. Could you perhaps give us an update on your thinking around PSD2 from the perspective of the APIs that you have in place and the ambitions that you have around the technology that you want to implement in the longer term and also the cost associated with that? And so when we listen to the Bank of America call yesterday, they commented that on the mobile deposit taking fund they have been to do this. They expect this can be done at one-tenth of the cost versus that over the counter. Can you give us any detail on how you think about the digital transformation from a cost perspective going forward? Thank you.

Birgitte Bonnesen

Thank you. Really relevant question. I think if I can start off with the latter part of your questions we have a plan for the transformation of the distribution as such. I won’t be able to give you any numbers, because we don’t actually guide on that, but we have a very clear plan on assumptions what we think will happen and how that will affect the traffic in the mobile, the internet bank, the telephone bank and in the physical space. When you talk about the physical, we will see a transformation. This is in our plan of what are actually the things that we do in the physical space, what is going to be the size of the branches, what is the activity that’s going to happen in the branches. And when I talked earlier on the call about we see this corporate banking activity, this is why the results of the way that we change the working methods in the physical space. There will be a lot happening in this space. Also this quarter, we came out with a new version of the internet bank and the mobile bank. So, we are continuously – every three weeks we are actually delivering a new feature or changing the touch and feel in the digital space. That will also change the structure of the cost of course over time. But I will not talk about this. As to the PSD2, we have a number of initiatives what I talked about initially with the Mina Tjänster, that is part of that initiative too, same thing with the acquisition of PayEx. It all boils down to the strategy and they want to position that we strive to maintain the interface with the customer and then we collaborate with others in order to enable us to stay strong in the interface. So, we also finalized the sandbox setup and we are almost ready with the APIs in preparation for PSD2. So, we are moving steadily, slowly, but surely in the right direction. We have initiatives both on robotics and AI and we are setting up a new structure for all of this. But I think that I will come back on that in the third quarter and we published third quarter. So I can be more concrete.

Alice Timperley

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

And we do have a follow-up question from Andreas Hakansson from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andreas Hakansson

Yes, hi. Thank you. Just a follow-up on the resolution fees you say that the increase is by SEK450 million, SEK500 million in 2018. Could you just confirm that you would then in 2019 expect roughly the same drop again from 2018? And then in 2020, we should see roughly SEK500 million, SEK600 million additional drop from the 2019 level?

Anders Karlsson

Yes. Andreas, the answer is yes, with the disclaimer that it is dependent on the balance sheet composition as you know and that could change over time. But other than that, that is a good assumption to make.

Andreas Hakansson

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And as there are no further questions registered, I will hand the call back to the speakers. Please go ahead.

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you and thanks everyone for taking part of this call. Wish you a good summer and we probably meet some of you on the road over the next few days. Thank you. Bye-bye.

