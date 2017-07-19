Puma Wins FDA Approval: New Hope For HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Patients

In after-hours trade on Monday, Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) announced that the FDA had approved its breast cancer drug neratinib. The drug will be marketed as Nerlynx. Nerlynx is approved to treat the recurrence of breast cancer after other therapies have been used including trastuzumab. The trastuzumab drug is marketed as Herceptin and produced by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). The main reason for the drug being approved is that, if anything, patients needed other options. That is because a lot of patients that receive Herceptin therapy, see a recurrence of their breast cancer. Having a therapy that takes care of a recurrence of the cancer should be highly sought out.

Phase 3 Data

Puma obtaining the data necessary for approval was no easy task. That is because the company had a hardship when it tried to submit an NDA for neratinib in the spring of 2016. The problem was that the FDA cited that the data was not enough to warrant approval. Therefore, Puma had to turn in 5-year trial data that was not planned as part of the original trial design. The phase 3 trial in question known as ExteNET, recruited a total of 2,840 patients. The first part of the treatment was that patients had to go through one year of therapy with Herceptin and chemotherapy. Then, out of all those who remained disease free after one year, were split into two different groups. One group of patients were given 240 mg of neratinib, and the other group was given placebo. The final result was that neratinib was able to reduce the risk of invasive disease recurrence by 26% compared to placebo. This result was observed during a 5-year analysis. In addition, the 5-year disease free survival -- DFS --rate came in at 91.7% for neratinib and 86.9% for placebo. That gave the primary endpoint a p-value of p = 0.002. The patients that were first enrolled in the study had a recurrence of HER2-positive early stage breast cancer.

FDA Approval Condition

The FDA approved neratinib on the basis that it would have to put a label describing the risk warnings related to the diarrhea problems that are associated for some who take the drug. A lot of the patients during the trial experienced Grade 2 and Grade 3 diarrhea. The FDA is telling physicians that they must stop using the drug if their patients start to experience Grade 4 diarrhea, Grade 2 or higher diarrhea after already reducing the dose by a maximum level. Is this side effect a serious problem? Well, during the trials the side effect of diarrhea was far worse. That is why in order to gain FDA approval Puma had to incorporate a phase 2 safety trial into the submission package. Such a phase 2 trial gave patients a drug known as prophylactic loperamide. The reason why the company added that drug to the treatment regimen was to see if it would address the high incidence of grade 3 and grade 4 diarrhea. The data was impressive, because the final results made the case for approval. Adding loperamide to therapy reduced the incidence of diarrhea by 16%. This was a key study. That is because it is quite possible that had Puma not performed a trial such as this, to reduce the risk of diarrhea, there is a huge possibility that the drug may not have been approved by the FDA.

Panel Vote

The approval doesn't come as big of a surprise as it should. That is because an FDA panel of experts voted 12 to 4 that neratinib should be approved. The issue was that even those panel members who voted for approval, had some reservations about the risk-benefit profile. The thing is that the panel vote was a good indication that the drug was going to be approved anyways and it seems the FDA marketing approval confirms that. One thing to note though is that the FDA didn't have to follow the recommendations of the panel. In this case it did, because the FDA believed that giving patients another treatment option in stopping the recurrence of breast cancer was more than warranted.

Risks

There are a few risks associated with the approval of neratinib. The main issue that was discussed before is the increased risk of grade 2, grade 3, and grade 4 diarrhea. According to the label by the FDA placed on the drug physicians won't be able to prescribe to those patients that still have severe diarrhea after a maximum dosage reduction. In that instance, doctors will have to prescribe an alternate form of treatment. In addition, as noted before neratinib will be good for those patients who might have a risk of recurrence after completing Herceptin therapy. That means that those who are treated with Herceptin successfully will have no need for neratinib. That means lower sales of neratinib in that case.

Conclusion

The FDA approval of neratinib means that recurrent breast cancer patients will have a new option for treatment. It is to ensure that the breast cancer does not come back. That is because HER2-positive breast cancer is aggressive and can possibly spread to other parts of the body. Being that neratinib acts as an adjuvant it can probably keep the cancer from recurring in these patients. That makes it a necessary drug that could save many lives.

