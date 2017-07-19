Multi-Color - Fully Valued Despite Constantia Deal

Following a huge run over the past few years, I only see appeal at lower levels, as Multi-Color's consolidation role will be halted for some time to come.

Multi-Color (LABL) announced a transformative acquisition, breaking its practice of making small bolt-on acquisitions in order to play a role as a consolidator in a fragmented marketplace. The large purchase of Constantia makes sense from a strategic point of view, but given modest projected synergies and high pro-forma leverage position, investors are rightfully acting with caution in response to the deal.

Trading at a premium to the market while leverage stands at 5 times EBITDA, I find it easy to avoid Multi-Color despite further consolidation opportunities, as these opportunities will be limited in the coming years thanks to the incurred leverage. This makes me cautious for now, as I refuse to pay a premium for the business, taking into account the leverage position.

A Huge Global Label Market

Multi-Color operates in a $35 billion global label market that is expected to grow by mid-single digits in the years to come. The company makes the case that this market is attractive thanks to a fragmented market structure which offers consolidation opportunities. Other positive drivers are the steady supply of consumer products/staples and the fact that there is a shift from packaging towards labels, as it is cheaper and allows for more effective distinction from a marketing point of view.

Multi-Color is a key supplier for major consumer product companies in the world, including home & personal care producers, food companies, wine & spirits companies, healthier and specialty suppliers.

Within this huge market, Multi-Color is a relatively small player; its sales are approaching the billion mark. The company generated a little over half of revenues in North America, a quarter in Europe and the rest in Asia and Latin America. Home & Personal Care as well as Wine & Spirits make up nearly three quarters of sales. The company has just a 12% presence in the food-and-beverage segment of the market, while this segment represents 55% of the $35 billion annual market.

A Growth Strategy, Driven By Dealmaking

While Multi-Color claims to post solid organic growth, the reality is that much of the past growth has been driven by dealmaking. Revenues have grown from $200 million in 2008 to $925 million on a trailing basis. The 4-5 times increase in sales over the past decade has in part been offset by roughly 60% dilution over this time period as the company has taken on some debt as well.

Overall dealmaking has been accretive to margins. Gross margins have improved about 3 points in the past decade to levels in the low-twenties as operating margins have risen from 8-9% to roughly 12%. Between 2010 and 2017, Multi-Color has announced 26 deals. These transactions often involved small companies and in total added roughly $500 million in revenues. The 2010 revenue base of $290 million in 2009, and acquisitions that have been made since, indicate that organic growth has been modest over this decade. On the other hand, Multi-Color has been successful in boosting its margins through integrating these businesses, extracting real financial benefits from these purchases.

Investors have become more appreciative of this strategy, which has resulted in real revenue growth per share and higher margins. Trading at just $20 in 2012, shares have gone on a huge run and recently traded as high as $88, now changing hands at $77 per share.

A Huge Deal

The confidence of management in dealmaking has triggered a switch in the acquisition strategy. The company is now announcing a huge deal, rather than the typical bolt-on acquisition - and it is acquiring the Constantia Labels business in a $1.3 billion deal.

Constantia is strong in food and beverage labels, which is the precise weak spot of Multi-Color. The combination will give Multi-Color scale in certain other industries where the company is underrepresented, and the activities in Europe will enjoy a big boost as well.

The $1.3 billion deal is reportedly valued at a 10.25 times EBITDA multiple, suggesting that EBITDA is seen at $127 million. If we include synergies, the multiple drops to 9.2 times, suggesting that synergies are seen at $14 million - equivalent to 2% of the acquired revenue base. The deal should be meaningfully accretive to core earnings per share in the year ending March 2019.

To finance the deal without incurring too much leverage, Multi-Color will issue 3.4 million shares with a value of $75 per share, representing $255 million in value, and the remaining billion will be financed with debt. The company itself suggests that leverage will come in at 5 times - a pretty high multiple if you ask me.

Multi-Color indicates that the company will grow to $1.6 billion in revenues and $300 million in EBITDA as a result of the deal. The company itself posted revenues of $923 million in its fiscal year 2017, accompanied by core EBITDA of $161 million. That suggests that the deal will boost sales by roughly $677 million, valuing the acquired assets at 1.9 times sales.

Pro-Forma Impact

Multi-Color ended fiscal 2017 with $456 million in net debt. The cash component of this deal comes in at little over a billion, for a pro-forma net debt load of $1.5 billion. Pro-forma EBITDA will jump to $300 million after taking modest synergies into account, meaning leverage is elevated to 5 times. The company has operated with just a 2.8 times leverage ratio in the recent past.

The company had 17.1 million shares outstanding, but that number will jump to 20.5 million following the deal, giving Constantia´s owners a 20% stake in the business. Trading at around $80 ahead of the deal, Multi-Color was valued at $1.82 billion, for a 2 times sales multiple and 11 times EBITDA. In that light the multiples paid for Constantia look reasonable at 1.9 times sales and 10.25 times EBITDA, especially as the combination becomes more diversified in terms of end markets as well as geographic areas. The $15 million in projected synergies might indeed be worth $150 million after we apply a market multiple to this business, equivalent to little over 10% of the purchase price.

The big downside is the fact that leverage will jump quite substantially overnight, as incurred leverage and higher interest expenses as well as rates means near term earnings per share accretion is expected to be very modest. After financing costs come down and the $15 million in projected synergies are achieved, earnings per share might rise by up to a dollar in 2020.

Final Thoughts: Holding Off For Now

Multi-Color has quite a good track record, but the market has recognized this quality over the past few years: shares have been on a huge run since 2012. The company is posting real GAAP earnings of close to $3.60 per share, which translates into a multiple of around 22 times earnings. This is not cheap for a business that has been employing some leverage. The other key concern is the slow growth in the general food and personal product category, as 3G´s strategy for the industry makes these companies, which are Multi-Color´s customers, become much more focused on costs which is a headwind for the business of course.

That being said, organic growth of 3-5% is hard to come by these days. Still, this latest deal has resulted in a big boost to leverage without much earnings per share power to show for it in the near term. For that reason I understand why investors are reacting with caution; the 6% drop in the share price corresponds to a roughly $100 million reduction in the market value on the back of the $1.3 billion deal. This is despite the promise of costs synergies of $15 million per year and expected earning per share accretion of up to a dollar - but this only in 2020.

Adding it all together, I am not happy to pay a 15-20% premium for the business. Overnight it will become very leveraged, there are some integration risks to such a large deal. Using a $4 per share number, factoring in some synergies and deleveraging efforts in a year from now, and using a market multiple for the business, I ultimately see value in a $60-$70 range. These are levels we still have not seen amid the negative market reaction to the deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.