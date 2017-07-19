A Surprise Google Glass Announcement Is The Tipping Point For Enterprise Augmented Reality

Yesterday, July 18, 2017, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) surprised many in the tech industry by revealing Google Glass Enterprise Edition as a real product that has been in field trials and pilots across dozens of customers over the past two years. Furthermore, Google announced that Glass EE is available for enterprise users through its Glass partner program effective immediately.

When combined with a recent Forrester Research report that projects total enterprise smart glasses users at over 14 Million by 2025, I believe we are seeing the tipping point towards wide adoption of the head-worn wearables form factor.

I remain convinced that this is an emerging wearables segment which deserves attention. Developing a head worn device is a highly specialized business and there are actually very few publicly traded companies available as pure play investment vehicles.



2018 Head-Worn Device Landscape: A Two Horse Race

As it stands today, there are only a few viable head-worn wearables devices which have shipped in volume for enterprise or industrial use cases. You can see a summary of the devices I consider viable for enterprise use cases in a prior article entitled, “The Small Private Company That Is Disrupting The Industrial AR Market.” Given Google’s announcement, I see the race narrowing in 2018 as follows:

The RealWear HMT-1 becomes the leading device in the heavy industrial segments where a highly ruggedized, 100% hands-free, hard hat mounted device will be required. Think oil & gas, production environments, construction sites, etc.

Google Glass Enterprise Edition becomes the leading device in light industrial and commercial areas such as order picking, general assembly, and medical applications.

The Vuzix (VUZI) M300 device fits somewhere in between the RealWear and Google devices, but I am not sure it is a compelling enough form factor to achieve high volume success. In my opinion, the lightweight Glass EE option will give you most of what you need in light commercial use cases with a much higher degree of comfort and the same nHD display resolution as the M300. If you need lots of processing power and a high resolution display, the rugged hands-free RealWear HMT-1 will be your choice.

So, I see this narrowing to a two horse race in 2018 with RealWear and Google leading in their respective segments. Other devices will sell in some volume, but RealWear and Google have already staked out significant early gains. Each has field trialled and piloted with dozens of major corporations. Many of these pilots have moved to rollout.

One Head-Worn Wearable Device Save Lives

Another emerging application which contributes to my belief that head-worn wearables have reached a tipping point is the introduction of an SCBA mounted Thermal Imager Scott Safety introduced last year. This device enables firefighters to accurately measure temperature and effectively see through smoke with a hands free heads up display integrated into their mask. Demand for this device is understandably high and 10s of thousands of devices have been sold since the introduction last year.

No competitive device like the Scott Sight thermal imager has yet launched. Scott Safety has a huge early lead in this segment.

The Display Provider Winning Sockets Inside All Leading Devices

If we believe the tipping point has been reached as a result of Google’s official entry into the enterprise AR segment yesterday, which supplier is providing the high value display components inside most devices? Who has the early lead in market share?

The answer is actually in this video from AWE 2017:

Please take 20 minutes and let John Fan CEO of Kopin (KOPN) walk you through the history of his company and the design wins they have already amassed. Spoiler alert: I will let you know that the following leading head-worn wearable devices all use Kopin’s displays:

RealWear HMT-1

Google Glass Enterprise Edition

Vuzix M300

Scott Safety Thermal Imager SCBA

Kopin has many other display customers in the consumer and enterprise segments but I wanted to focus on who I see as market leaders in 2017 and 2018 for industrial and enterprise AR.

Special note to Himax (HIMX) investors, Google Glass Explorer Edition used a reflective LCOS display supplied by Himax. For the production version of Glass EE, Google wisely chose Kopin’s rugged, bright, and power-efficient transmissive AMLCD display. My article entitled “Kopin's Strong Q2 Results To Be Followed By Google Glass Design Win?” published in August of 2015 accurately revealed the display socket win for Kopin in Google Glass EE.

Consider that Kopin stands to realize $50 to $100 per shipping device from display, optical, IC components, and licensable IP it offers. Once combined customer device shipments exceed 500K units annually, Kopin effectively doubles its current annual revenue of $22.3M (2016 FY).

With the tipping point having been reached for industrial AR, enterprise devices such as Glass EE and the RealWear HMT-1 are already gaining traction. Layer on the successful Scott Safety thermal imaging device and I see annual shipments across Kopin’s existing non-consumer customer base easily exceeding this level in fiscal 2018.

Given a total market opportunity of 14M enterprise head-worn devices by 2025 and Kopin’s early design wins with Google and others, I believe their future is bright. I am looking forward to their Q2 earnings call on August 8, 2017, when I expect additional information on the outlook for 2018 and beyond.

A Note On Hololens Viability For Industrial AR

Himax investors will be quick to point to Microsoft (MSFT) Hololens as a key AR design win for the front-lit reflective LCOS display Himax offers. I do not consider Hololens to be a safe and viable head-worn wearable device that a user can wear while performing work. There are some low volume limited scope use cases for Hololens, but fully occlusive transparent AR displays are not yet ready for prime time in my opinon. From their website, please read Microsoft’s warning regarding use of Hololens:

Disclosure: I am/we are long KOPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.