Why I'm Selling My CEFL Position

An exchange traded note is debt that’s linked to an index and backed by an issuing company. The Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed End Fund (NYSEARCA: CEFL) follows the Yieldshares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA: YYY), the difference being that the exchange traded fund actually invests in the securities. Both of these products track the ISE High Income Index, and the index is essentially comprised of 30 closed-end-funds ranked highest overall by yield, discount to NAV and liquidity.

The Closed-end-fund ETN is backed by UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS), and being 1 of the largest banks in the world, the chance of defaulting is minimal. You do however have to be aware of a few things, such as UBS redeeming the note if CEFL falls below $5 or a decrease of 60% within 1 month. The double edged sword is that because we follow YYY and its leveraged by 100%, we will either make or lose double what YYY does and also earn double the income, which currently stands at 16.54%.

UBS has a wide range of ETNs listed on their website covering a wide selection of sectors, CEFL was chosen as it was the only ETN that tracked an index of closed end funds. This was a simple alternative to doing due diligence on 30+ individual funds and picking the best and it also offered instant diversification albeit at double the risk!

What does the ISE High Income Index Hold that both YYY and CEFL follow?

Name Ticker % of Portfolio Allocation Market Yield Disc / Prem Inception Inception NAV Current NAV Difference Annualized NAV TR Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.43% Bonds / Debt 8.67% -2.40% 2013 $23.83 $21.26 -10.78% 6.09% Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund EDD 4.37% Bonds / Debt 8.03% -9.84% 2007 $19.06 $8.84 -53.62% 0.96% Backstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 4.32% Senior Loans 7.86% -6.25% 2012 $19.06 $17.11 -10.23% 5.08% Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend AOD 4.31% Equity 7.83% -10.01% 2007 $19.07 $9.79 -48.66% -0.51% Calamos Convertible Opp&inc CHI 4.31% Bonds / Convertibles 10.14% 0.63% 2002 $14.32 $11.17 -22.00% 9.65% Eaton Vance T/a Gl Dvd Incm ETG 4.30% Equity 7.16% -3.70% 2004 $19.10 $17.85 -6.54% 7.26% Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.28% Bonds / Debt 7.74% -7.09% 2013 $19.06 $19.47 2.15% 9.00% Calamos Strat Tot Return Fd CSQ 4.28% Hybrid 8.40% -4.38% 2004 $14.31 $12.33 -13.84% 6.90% Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.23% Equity 8.98% -12.14% 1986 $9.98 $6.59 -33.97% 7.98% Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fundd GHY 4.23% Bonds / Debt 7.23% -9.30% 2012 $19.06 $16.46 -13.64% 5.08% PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund PCI 4.21% Bonds / Debt 8.73% -1.44% 2013 $23.86 $22.87 -4.15% 9.69% Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.20% Bonds / Debt 8.34% -7.22% 2003 $14.30 $9.28 -35.10% 7.86% Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.17% Bonds / Pref 7.60% -8.75% 2003 $14.33 $12.11 -15.49% 8.69% Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc RQI 4.14% REIT 7.52% -4.56% 2002 $14.57 $13.38 -8.17% 9.31% BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ 4.04% Bonds / Pref 6.29% -8.56% 2006 $23.83 $14.72 -38.23% 3.24% First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf.& Income Fd FPF 3.94% Funds / Pref 7.45% -1.25% 2013 $23.85 $24.87 4.28% 9.68% John Hancock T/a Dvd Income HTD 3.68% Pref / Equity 6.44% -1.19% 2004 $19.10 $26.04 36.34% 10.05% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 3.53% Loans / Bonds 6.90% -7.22% 2003 $19.10 $15.10 -20.94% 6.71% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi Sector Income Fund ERC 3.27% Bonds / Loans 9.60% -7.61% 2003 $19.06 $14.45 -24.19% 6.62% Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 3.06% Bonds 8.32% -6.85% 1998 $14.97 $7.74 -48.30% 8.07% Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 2.80% Bonds 6.53% -7.75% 1993 $13.93 $13.93 0.00% 11.21% Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd TEI 2.64% Bonds / Debt 3.80% -12.46% 1993 $14.00 $12.84 -8.29% 9.18% Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 2.43% Bonds 7.29% -8.86% 2012 $19.06 $16.70 -12.38% 5.67% Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.16% Bonds 7.09% -9.93% 1993 $12.05 $5.64 -53.20% 5.76% Nuveen Pfd Sec Income Fd JPS 1.99% Preferreds 7.26% -0.19% 2002 $14.30 $10.27 -28.18% 6.40% First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 1.75% Bonds / Pref 8.78% -4.88% 2010 $19.07 $18.04 -5.40% 6.67% Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund JPC 1.56% Preferreds 7.49% -3.34% 2003 $14.27 $10.78 -24.46% 6.58% Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund JQC 1.32% Loans / Bonds 7.36% -7.26% 2003 $14.33 $9.23 -35.59% 4.78% Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund NCV 1.16% Convertibles / Bonds 11.05% 4.90% 2003 $14.33 $6.73 -53.04% 7.82% Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 0.91% Loans / Bonds 7.10% -8.25% 1998 $9.93 $12.61 26.99% 5.66%

All data taken from CEFConnect and compiled into a spreadsheet, information correct as of July 14th.

The table was organized based on the weighting of the portfolio and it covers the entire spectrum of CEFs, from all types of bonds, debt, senior loans and convertibles. You also have the equity and preferred shares, 1 REIT sector CEF, and a few emerging market CEFs.

When I saw the annualized total return of EDD & AOD, I immediately thought it could be due to the inception date, near the high of the market before the crash of 2008. However I put in numerous cases after the lows and these CEF’s have produced abysmal returns ever since.

I believe any CEF that has a total return of less than the S&P 500 belongs in the trash, investors want CEFs not only for diversification and a high yield, but because you’re investing in a management team that should know what they’re doing. If we can argue that the S&P 500 returns on average 8% a year, once we take away total fees a good CEF should provide 6-7% annual return.

What scares me the most is the gradual decline in NAV for most of these CEFs, and that is compounded by a bull market where every investment is in high demand due to the world’s zero interest rate policy.

Total Fees & Leverage Utilized

Data taken from CEFConnect, bar chart is my own work.

What stood out to me straight away is PCI’s fee and leverage being the highest out of all 30 CEFs, the team at PIMCO are the very best in the bond market and so they deserve to be paid more for their expertise.

Considering AWF has the highest annual total return in NAV, the fee of 1.04% is very reasonable considering only 2 CEFs are cheaper. The lowest is TEI, with a total fee of only 0.40% a year, however with a yield of only 3.80% a year, due to it being focused on emerging market government bonds, it’s hardly going to get an income investor excited. The average total fee of the 30 CEFs is 1.69%.

As I had pointed out earlier, AWF has been impressive while only using 7.11% leverage to get them returns. The CEFs USA, TEI and HIO do not currently use any leverage. The average leverage used for the CEF’s is 25.18%.

Z-Scores

For those who don’t know, a z-score helps determine whether a CEF is cheap or expensive at its current discount level. It shows whether the current discount is close to the mean (average) for a given period. A positive figure indicates the value is higher than the mean (expensive), while conversely a negative figure indicates the value is lower than the mean (cheap).

Data taken from CEFConnect, table is my own work.

Out of the 30 CEFs in the index, only 9 are cheap compared to their average discounts over the 3 month period. Only the 4 CEFs, HIX, TEI, ISD, HIO have been cheap for more than a year. If we revert back to the table at the top, we can see that HIX has declined in NAV by 48% since 1998, and HIO by 53%. The difference between the 2 is HIX maintained a decent annualized total return of 8.07% over that period, so if you’re in the accumulation phase it could be your best bet.

Once again TEI has shown amazing returns, and just like my previous article, Templeton are well known managers who excel in Emerging Markets. If you don’t mind the low yield and would like to diversify into government bonds, TEI could be a great bet.

Discount Valuation Compared To Average

Data taken from CEFConnect, table is my own work.

As pointed out in the Z-Scores section above, the exact same 4 CEF’s are the only ones currently trading at a discount to their 52 week average. Meaning the vast majority of the CEFs are trading at higher levels than average, with most actually close to the 52 week highs.

Conclusion

From the time I’ve been studying CEFs, it’s usually a good idea to research CEFs from good management funds. As you can see from the table, the best returns come from the likes of Blackrock, PIMCO, Eaton Vance, Cohen & Steers, First Trust and John Hancock.

Due to my circumstances, I don’t benefit from tax-loss harvesting, so I have to be more selective with my CEFs. From this article I really like PCI, BIT, FPF, HTD, AWF, RQI, ETG. Unfortunately, the demand is too high and I’m unwilling to pay until their discounts are higher than their 52 week average or their z-scores go into negative territory.

Apart from HIX and TEI, I don’t see any reason to invest in any of the CEFs in the index at today’s prices. The Z-Scores are just way too high and the annual return for the majority of the CEFs is pretty disappointing.

The Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE: HIX) is a CEF that focuses on corporate bonds employing leverage of 26.35% to boost income. It mainly invests in the communications, consumer cyclical and non-cyclical and the energy sectors. The yield currently stands at 8.32% with a discount to NAV of 6.81% slightly more than its 52 week average. The average coupon of 6.79% and the total fees of 1.69%, along with asset allocations in South America and Russia help explain the deterioration in price making the fund suitable for tax-loss harvesting.

The Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: TEI) is a CEF that focuses on government and short-term bonds. The fund uses no leverage and only has a small market yield of 3.80%. Though the total return of the fund has slightly beaten the SP500 since its existence in 1993, it hasn't since the financial crisis of 2008.

What is interesting though, is that the CEF has performed nearly 40% better than the SPDR Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSE: EDIV), which is a passive index. So the management team is doing a good job for their shareholders at least. Annual returns have been disappointing the past 5 years, but emerging markets could make a nice 5-10% allocation in an investors portfolio. This is especially true if you're a young investor, as global economic trends could look entirely different in another 20-40 years.

Image provided by Seeking Alpha's Global Investing Center

Image provided by YCharts

I’ve published articles on great CEFs in the past such as Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty (NYSE: RFI) and Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH), so I definitely have options in mind. I will most likely go with sector focused CEFs like the 2 I’ve just mentioned, mixed in with Eaton Vance’s options CEFs and First Trusts & John Hancock’s preferred CEFs.

