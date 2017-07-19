Does Blackberry Have Its Sights On Inseego?

Blackberry has made several statements on how this M&A activity will look like.

Recently, after Blackberry (BBRY) reported its disappointing Q1 FY2018 earnings, I wrote that Blackberry would acquire something – anything – to hide the fact that even its remaining businesses are nearly stagnated.

Upon forming that thought, I tried to find what business(es) Blackberry could possibly buy, and whether they had public stock. From that search, one name came up as very likely: Inseego (INSG). This article explains why.

What Blackberry Has Said

During the Q1 FY2018 earnings call, Blackberry had a lot to say regarding its impending M&A activity. Relevant passages include the following (bold is mine):

... We are also planning organic investments to support these areas in both go-to-market and the development headcounts. In the strategic M&A are, a high-level area of focus remains to be the cybersecurity, which will probably also touch on the machine learning and as well as the enterprise of things focused on connected cars and asset tracking. This will be complementary to our embedded software and Radar businesses. ... Paul Steep Two quick questions. The first one would be - thanks for your update on your capital deployment. With regards to M&A and how you're thinking about it, should we think about the M&A activity as being focused on more purchasing IP? Or is it to scale the business by buying a large existing recurring revenue stream within one of those buckets? And then I've got one fast follow up just operationally. John Chen So I normally say IP buyer, so - but I think we are very comfortable in our - with our development direction and our development team. And so we have plenty of IP. And in some cases like the Radar and Radar Light, the QNX areas, we really need the - we really need to focus on go-to-market and so we'll probably fit more into your second category, which is a company or companies that allows us to expand the reach into the market. Our channel is currently the things that I'm focusing most on. So I'll answer the question that way. I really - at this point in time, I don't see a major gap in our product. … Gus Papageorgiou Hi, sorry. I was going to ask on the FedEx question, but it was already asked. Since you’re planning to do some M&A and you're saying you have a problem with basically, the channel for Radar. Is there any opportunity to maybe buy a channel in that sector and the... John Chen Hey. Gus, I can't. You should ask your bankers. I can't comment on that. There's obviously opportunity, obviously. I mean, it's not a market that we created. The market already existed, right?

What comes up recurrently here? Two and a half things:

Radar, asset tracking, a bit of IoT.

Building channels, distribution, so an established player already selling into the market with wide distribution.

And the half thing is security.

As we will see, these pronouncements fit very well with Inseego.

The Inseego Fit

So why is Inseego a good fit for what Blackberry has said? Well, Inseego’s business includes legacy businesses like MiFi mobile hotspots. But it also includes CTrack. CTrack is a leading asset tracking solution, that’s already selling ~$15 million per quarter in hardware and services. On top of that, Inseego has a bit of IoT business.

CTrack is as close a fit to Radar as there is. It already has a global presence and a large and growing subscriber base which now sits at 428,000 subscribers. As John Chen said during the conference call, “I mean, it's not a market that we created. The market already existed, right?”

Were Blackberry to buy Inseego, instantly Radar would turn into an actual segment representing more than 10% of the “remaining business” (when I talk about “remaning business”, I mean the business Blackberry will have after hardware and SAF revenues are entirely gone).

It’s Not Just About The Fit

What, in my mind, makes a deal likely isn’t just the obvious fit between what Blackberry has been saying and what Inseego has.

It’s also that we’re certain Inseego is a willing seller, and the price would be appealing for Blackberry. Consider the following:

Inseego Is In Turmoil And Financial Difficulty, Which Makes It A Willing Seller

In just the last few months Inseego has seen an asset sale fall through (selling its MiFi business to TCL), it has missed earnings and revenue expectations and it has replaced its leadership. Inseego is burdened with debt and the market is genuinely afraid it might not survive.

This is a company which would certainly be open to sell itself or part of itself. Indeed, Inseego has said as much, when it said that in the event of the MiFi sale falling through (it did), it would have to consider other divestitures:

In the event that the sale of Novatel Wireless to T.C.L. is not permitted by the U.S. government, the Company would need to consider all strategic alternatives available to it with respect to the MiFi mobile broadband business or otherwise, including other divestiture opportunities.

Inseego Can Be Bought “Inexpensively” On Absolute Terms

Inseego’s market cap is ~$70 million, and most of its EV (enterprise value) rests in debt, which stands at ~$90 million (net). Also, INSG has a large payables balance, which is out of sync with its declining revenues (so Inseego is likely delaying payments).

Even if we consider even a 50% premium on its shares, buying Inseego would still cost just ~$195 million (~$105 million for the stock, $90 million in debt). $200 million is pocket change for Blackberry, and its Radar business would suddenly turn “real” at a more than $60 million yearly run rate (even if we ignore every other business it would be buying along, since Inseego still does more than $50 million in revenues per quarter).

Inseego Still Guides For Somewhat Decent EBITDA, Making It Inexpensive On Valuation Terms

While Inseego’s fundamental developments have been disgrace after disgrace, it still guided for a $25-30 million EBITDA run rate by the end of 2017. If achieved, this run rate would imply a 5.3-6.4x EV/EBITDA.

Granted, Inseego has likely taken on more net debt in the meantime, just to make good on those large payables. Even then, the multiples are likely just 10% higher now (5.9-7x).

All of the above makes Inseego a possible, even likely, acquisition target for Blackberry. Finally, by necessity both for Blackberry and Inseego, if such a transaction were to happen, it would likely happen very rapidly (within months). This is what makes Inseego a possible speculative opportunity.

Risks

There are three main risks with this speculative opportunity, though:

A possible “strategic alternative” for Inseego could simply be to file for bankruptcy. This, though, is made somewhat unlikely by its supportive main shareholder HC2 Holdings (HCHC), controlled by Philip Falcone.

Blackberry might buy just CTrack and not all of Inseego. In this case, it could happen that the development wouldn’t be a large positive for Inseego even if Inseego sold CTrack for a good price. Inseego's remaining businesses would likely be burning cash, and would destroy value over time.

Blackberry might not buy CTrack or Inseego altogether.

Conclusion

It really seems like Inseego is very likely to be in Blackberry’s sights. The fit is just too tight. Indeed, it fits perfectly with what Blackberry has been saying publicly, which might indicate ongoing discussions.

However, Inseego’s fundamental quality is very weak. This is a company which could file for bankruptcy at some point, unless it actually reaches its own EBITDA targets.

Finally, holding a Inseego long is likely a good hedge for holding a Blackberry short. This is so because Blackberry’s stock will probably react higher -- at least temporarily -- if it acquires Inseego, given the tight fit with Radar.

