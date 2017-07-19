Netflix: 5 Reasons You Should Sell Now

Netflix (NFLX) released its second quarter earnings a few days ago, which delighted investors and sent their stock soaring. Netflix added 5.2 million new subscribers and beat original expectations of 3.2 million. 1.1 million of these new customers came from the United States, and 4.1 million came from overseas, where most of Netflix's growth investments are focused. The main question now is, does this subscriber growth justify Netflix's valuation? In my opinion, I don't believe so. All of the valuation multiples just seem too high to me and the majority of Netflix's historical stock gains haven't necessarily been from performance, but rather just reaching higher valuation multiples. Netflix is a stock I'd love to own, but I'm going to wait until its valuation is more reasonable. If you own the stock, now is a good time to take profits.

1. The Valuation of 1 Subscriber

In the second quarter, Netflix surpassed the 100 millionth member mark. Netflix has an enterprise value of approximately $74 billion. This means that the market values each member at $711, which is a bit crazy, especially since each member only brings in about $110 in revenue per year. Let's compare this to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which has an enterprise value of $433 billion. Facebook recently announced their 1 billionth member, which means each member is valued at $433. Each member of Facebook also brings close to $100 in revenue per year, so this is a decently close comparison.

2. Netflix Price/Sales Ratio is Nearing An All-Time High

For companies like Netflix that are midway through their growth cycle, I like to see a stable price/sales multiple or one that's trending downwards. When a stock price is steadily increasing, but this ratio is flat, I know that the company has earned the stock performance. I don't feel this way about Netflix, which is nearing an all-time high price/sales multiple. The majority of Netflix's price appreciation over the last couple of years has just been a result of achieving a higher and higher valuation multiple.

NFLX PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

3. Market Comparables Analysis

Netflix does not compare favorably against other Internet giants. Since these companies have different business models, the most relevant statistic is the PEG ratio. Again, Netflix looks expensive based on that. Other Internet stocks like Facebook and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are much more attractively valued and carry far less risk than Netflix. I also like to look at price/sales and gross margins. Other companies that trade at a similar price/sales multiple have far superior gross margins. Other companies that have similar gross margins as Netflix trade at much lower price/sales multiples.

Market Cap, Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Gross Margin provided by Yahoo Finance.

4. Wall Street's Opinion

According to MarketWatch, 21 out of 41 analysts recommend Netflix as a "buy" (three recommend a "sell"), which is positive. However, the average target price is $159.64 per share, which represents 13% downside potential based on their current share price of $183.60. In general, Wall Street still has a very bullish mentality. In the last 6 months, I have very rarely come across stocks that Wall Street expects downside in, so just keep in that in mind about Netflix.

5. Future Competition

The valuation multiples Netflix trades at should only be reserved for companies that operate in industries that have extremely high barriers to entry. There's no doubt hat Netflix has a big lead on the competition given their subscriber base, but many companies are well-suited to start creating content. Apple (AAPL) has supposedly been gearing up for years to start producing their own content. Facebook could also do the same thing given the user base. Netflix already has enough to worry about with Amazon, but I could see the competition really heating up in the future. I think traditional cable and entertainment providers will also improve their offerings. AT&T (T) is a good example, which will be able to do some pretty interesting things once they close the Time Warner (TWX) acquisition.

Conclusion

Netflix's stock has surged in the last year and is up almost 87%. This includes a 13.5% spike in the last day. There's many things I like about the company, which includes its growing sales and subscriber base. However, the extreme valuation multiples give me concern. Quite simply, there are just many better stocks with the same growth profile, but much cheaper valuations. I'm going to wait until the stock trades at a price/sales multiple of 4-5 and a PEG ratio less than 2. Given the premium valuation, I believe there's never been a better time to sell and reap profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.