Tiffany & Company Is Outclassed By Signet Jewelers And Movado

My go to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare Movado Group (MOV), Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), and Tiffany & Company (TIF). These three business each deal within the retail jewelry industry and have made it onto the Dividend Champion spreadsheet.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Any metrics within 2% of each other will be treated as a tie. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first grouping of scores will be related to the dividend and its historic and potential growth. The strongest dividend history belongs to TIF with 15 years of paying an increasing dividend. SIG edges out MOV with 7 and 6 years respectively.

The 5 year payback is a measure that combines the current yield with the anticipated dividend growth to arrive at a percentage of investment that will be paid back to over the next 5 years. MOV takes the win with a 12.2% payback, followed by TIF at 10.9%, and finally SIG at 9.5%.

The final metric in this category is the 5/10 year DGR ratio that indicates whether dividend growth has been accelerating or slowing down. MOV convincingly gets first with a 5.05 displaying a rapid pick up in DGR over the last 5 years. TIF sits in second with a ratio of 0.57, implying the 5 year DGR has slipped to only 57% of the 10 year DGR. In last is SIG, as it has a negative 10 year DGR due to a suspension of dividend payments in 2009. TIF and MOV ended up tying for the category win with SIG behind early.

The next batch of scores will be based on the fundamental data of the companies. The Graham number is a valuation that assigns a fair value to a stock. SIG gets the win as the only stock undervalued by this metric, currently 11.2% below its Graham number. MOV moves into second while being only 8.6% overvalued. TIF brings up the rear with a share price 110.1% over its fair Graham value.

The debt to equity ratio is fairly straight forward and I feel a high D/E serves as a warning of potential problems. MOV takes the 3 points with a D/E of only 0.06. TIF gets second at 0.35. SIG ends up in last with a D/E of 0.57, which I believe is still pretty good.

A stock’s projected 5 year growth is by definition only an estimate, but it can still be useful to incorporate into your research. MOV has the brightest future with a 5 year growth estimate of 15.0%. TIF sits in second with a still respectable 9.0%. SIG is anticipated to have the slowest growth at only 5.0%.

The price to earnings ratio is a quick and dirty method of valuation that can easily be misleading, but as these three stocks compete in the same industry, the ratio can be informative. SIG is the best value with a TTM P/E of 10.50 with MOV way back at 21.22. TIF is even further back with a P/E of 26.00.

The PEG combines the previous two metrics into one value by dividing the P/E by the growth estimate. A lower PEG indicates a better value and MOV takes first with a 1.42. SIG moves into second at 2.10 and TIF slides to third at 2.89. MOV had a strong fundamental score with SIG showing some improvement and TIF looking poor.

The last grouping I’ll rank is composed of miscellaneous data that I find helpful in my own research. The beta of a stock is a measure of its volatility where the S&P 500 has a beta set to 1.00. MOV has the most stability with a beta of 0.36. SIG is only slightly more volatile than the overall market with a beta of 1.05. TIF has a beta of 1.94 making it the most volatile of the 3 by far.

I do not try to time the market, but I believe in buying as low as possible and one metric I’ll use to try and execute that is the 52 week range. More specifically, the closer the share price is to the 52 week low, the better the valuation could be. MOV is nearest its yearly low currently 24.8% higher. SIG is 37.2% off its bottom and TIF has rallied the most since its 52 week low by trading 60.3% over.

The final metric I’ll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5 year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. SIG sports an incredible Chowder number of 60.5. Nearly as impressive is MOV at 43.0. TIF and its Chowder number of 11.6 are left in last. MOV again takes the category just beating out SIG. TIF finished last as it did in all 3 metrics.

MOV won or tied for the win in all 3 categories to come out as the overall winner. The performance with its fundamental data was especially strong and it only finished last in the dividend history rank. SIG came in second after a fairly weak showing in the dividend category. It does appear to be the best value, but it is hampered by future growth of both earnings and the dividend. I couldn’t believe how poorly TIF performed, especially with its strong start. It looks overvalued by multiple metrics and it’s been highly volatile. Because MOV did finish on top, I’ll take a closer look at its dividend growth prospects going forward.

MOV got the win despite being only a Dividend Challenger with a 6 year streak of increasing dividends. There hasn’t been a raise since April 2016, so without a raise in 2018, it will lose this streak. It has an EPS payout ratio of 43.7%, which leaves plenty of room for a raise before next December. While earnings have grown at only 3.4% over the past 5 years, the 5 year DGR is an amazing 40.9%. That DGR will certainly have to come down, even as the 5 year projected earnings growth is 15.0%. As such, I expect dividend growth to average 9% over the coming 5 years for a total payment of $3.23 for a payback of 13.5% by July 2022.

TIF had been the only company of the three I had heard of, but ended up being the worst performer of the group. MOV does appear to be the best investment for me, however, I’m not quite comfortable making an investment yet. I’m a little concerned by generational shifts away from material goods, like jewelry. I will have to follow this up with a bit more research before I feel good enough to invest any capital, but MOV did perform well enough to warrant due diligence. Thanks for reading.

