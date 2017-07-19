Volvo's (VOLVY) CEO Martin Lundstedt on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Volvo AB ADR B (OTCPK:VOLVY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Martin Lundstedt

Thank you very much for that. And most welcome to this presentation of the quarter two report of the Volvo Group. As the operator stated, my name is Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO. I will start the presentation followed by a presentation by Jan Gurander, Deputy CEO and CFO; and then followed by a question-and-answer session as normal.

So we can then move to Slide 2. And the first comment obviously that quarter two was another solid quarter for the Group and continues to follow at large the same trend that we have delivered over seven quarters in a row now. The Group continues to focus on day-to-day improvements in our core segments and in our core markets and we see that our new set-up with the decentralized organization where the clear responsibilities are giving positive effect.

The Group sales and profitability increased; net sales increasing in 12%, and operating margin amounting to 9.7% giving an operating income of SEK 8.5 billion. Group Trucks operating margin amounted to a level of 9.6% in comparison to 10% last year, and Volvo Construction Equipment improved margin from 5.9% to 13.3%. Thanks to internal transformation activities, and also combined with market recoveries in important regions such as China. Cash flow was strong at 11.9 billion putting us in a net cash position.

Now we can move to Slide 3, and regarding the deliveries, trucks came in on the same level as the same quarter last year. There were still big changes between different regions with the Europe up 7% and also South America was up from low levels 5% and Asia flat. And on the other hand North America still affected by the weak order intake at the end of the last year and also starting this year was down with 11% in deliveries.

Mack down 3% and Volvo down with 70% showing also the different presences in different segments. Mack is strong in vocational as you know and Volvo then strong on highway that has been weaker than the other segments.

Volvo Construction Equipment showed continuous good uptake in deliveries following the strong order intake in the previous quarter, and we’re also pleased to see that the industrial organization within construction equipment has been able to transform orders into deliveries in a good way. Deliveries increased with 49% with strong momentum for the two brands down in particular for its SDLG.

If we then move into Slide 4 and service sales, service sales continue to increase and in second quarter the increase amounted to 9%, 3% excluding FX from currency; and in revenue increase was up to SEK 18 billion, up with 1.4 billion. Main explanation for this quarter came from strong uptake in Volvo Construction Equipment, driven by increased utilization of the consumer feeds, and we continue our increased focus of the service business also in all different parts of the organization and that will continue to be a cornerstone when it comes to a more resilient company going forward.

Slide 5, Trucks, the summary of trucks we had as you have seen a good demand level in Europe and in China and we have seen now also that orders continues to pick up in North America. Also in Japan we also have a good activity level. On the challenging side, we have had during the quarter, gradually increased the stress and stretch in both external and internal supply chain with processes close to capacity limitations in some cases.

And this has caused extra costs such as the speed transport and over time and also some lost volumes, and it has been an escalated trend at the end of the quarter and that is pretty normal situation that you have a little bit of special situation just up from vacation, but with a pretty strong increase in the European production system, primarily that is supplying both Europe, but also some of the Asian markets for example.

It has been more stressed than anticipated with extra cost effect here. And the vacation period will therefore be used to refill empty buffers. We are in close dialogue with all different portals here, in the different supply chains, in order to come back to a normal situation, as soon as possible. In addition, the conflict in the Fort of Gothenburg has also caused rerouting and some extra cost.

Then on the positive side again, we had an important product launch for Volvo Trucks in North America with the introduction of the new VNL long-haul truck that you can see on the next side if you moved to that. And that is then the new family of long-haul tucks coming in a number of different length and sleeper length and executions. It’s an all-new update then for this very important segment for Volvo following the introduction of the introduction of the VNL the regional haulage truck in first quarter of this year.

So launch activities are just getting started. We are coming with new exterior as you can clearly see on this slide given also better aerodynamics and also other features when it comes to safety systems, as well as some new interior both for leasing and for driving comfort, and brings up to level together with new powertrain executions also to have a compound execution for some of the applications and up to 7%, 7.5% in fuel savings. Market leading also connectivity features with 24/7 connection that makes us we are leading or leading in North America. So a very strong offering and just launched as we speak here.

Moving to next slide, another very positive news is actually that Volvo Trucks and Renault Tracks came out as Number 1 and Number 2 among young truck drivers in Germany. This test is actually done by ETM Publishing House and that test event is a large-scale comparison in which 72 future professional drivers are able to take a closer look on all different brands present and it’s a pretty extensive exercise, and what is encouraging obviously for us coming out as number one and two in an important market like Germany, makes us also feel that we have an up to date range that is appealing also to the next generation of truck drivers, which is very important to attract other drivers into the profession.

Then moving into Slide 8 and the market environment for trucks, our current estimate of the market environment is mainly in line with the full cost presented in quarter one. We are increasing somewhat to 225,000 units from 250,000 units for North America, and we are also increasing the total heavy-duty and medium-duty model in China to 1.060 million trucks lost.

Fourth quarter was 1 million and as you remember, also quarter one we actually increased from quarter four 2016 from 900,000 to 1 million. So this is showing that it has been a very strong first half of the year, given also the new legislation from rate and dimension as well as some pre-buy effect obviously in five emission levels.

For the other markets we are staying at the estimates that we were presenting in quarter one. Yes, a small change actually in India. As you can see the full cost there was 295,000, but it is unchanged. The only thing that we have done there, including also the five ton segment added to the Indian medium-duty. So we are having more consistent view of the market also according to the Indian market conditions.

Slide 9, market shares, North America developed a different lay for the two brands in relation to quarter two last year. For Volvo it is obviously under our expected levels in the long run, but the main explanation or the drop from 9.6% to 8.8% is actually related to the relatively weaker on highway segment because Volvo is very heavy on that side, whereas Mack has actually profited from strong vocational segments and moved up to 8.2%.

In Europe, we are maintaining a historically high level for Volvo of almost 17%, whereas we have seen now the Renault Trucks is gradually gaining market share, step-by-step in a consistent way, and we have said that it is important to have the right quality in the business, and not moved to quick here, but good balance between fleet and retail sales and that is encouraging to see. Also in Brazil, somewhat a drop in a very small market we are making priority on the price quality and the quality of the business, but we also see that in the strong-end markets surrounded in Brazil like Peru and Argentina, we are gaining market share.

Japan also a good start of the year and South Africa and Australia maintaining the strong levels already had last year. Orders and deliveries then, next side, we are continuing to see positive book-to-bill ratios in all major regions for the heavy-duty, medium-duty and total orders were up actually 20%, whereas deliveries were flat. In North America, orders are now showing an uptake of 30%, slightly more than for Mack given the product mix and the application mix, but deliveries still continue to drop down.

In Europe, continued also with a good order intake increase with 11%, and also deliveries were up with 7%. South America, up with 129% from very low levels, but as we have said, it has been pretty good in the surrounding markets of Brazil. And Asia was up with 8% in orders and flat on deliveries.

All in all a positive developments here, and we are now closely adjusting also our build rates to get the right balance between production deliveries and stock in all regions, but it has also as we said, of course stretched supply chain with high cost during the second quarter, and now we are intensely working with this to come back to a more normal situation as quick as possible. And it goes both for actually, as I said, I mean using now the quarter or the vacation period, but also to take out some of the bottlenecks in the short term.

So, if we then leave trucks are move into construction equipment, Volvo Construction Equipment is doing a very good quarter and a combination then of good execution in our transformation comes in our transformation activities across the whole company together with an improved market situation in most of the manager major markets has given a good leverage.

Both deliveries and orders were up with 54% and 49% respectively and it would be satisfying to see that our strong order intake in recent quarters has been translated, as I said before in to good shipments also in quarter two. This is a proof of good volume flexibility and has a co-operation and difference of course in the value chain is working well here, including also some of world group functions when it comes to the industrial supply. We have also announced that Melker Jernberg will be the new President of Volvo Construction Equipment as from January 1, next year.

If we moved on to the next slide, yes those will show that one of the focus areas we are working within the Europe is to utilize the leverage of combining the force of the different parts of the Volvo Brand as such, but also in some other cases of the Volvo Group, different brands to go to the different industrial verticals stronger than historically.

One good example is, they are having a good exhibition, the world's largest forestry trade show where we had a very good exhibition in June showing the full scope of deliveries and a much more clear key account view going to market such as forestry, mining, quarries et cetera. So good initiatives and good momentum in these activities.

Then Slide 13 on the market environment, we are actually maintaining a more or less the same full quarter so we have had with one exception and that is for China where we are further revising efforts in the last full cost we were actually forecasting plus 20% to plus 30%, and that the new forecast now for 2017 is plus 35% to plus 45%. Otherwise the market full cost for the other regions remain unchanged.

When it comes to then order and deliveries on Slide 15, net order intake as I said, very strong with an increase by 54% in relation to same quarter last year, driven by all regions and deliveries also up then with 49%. Europe was up 3% in orders, and North America 12%, but the big uptick obviously is in Asia. In Asia, including China orders were up with 116% driven by strong in-take both for Volvo and SDLG in the Chinese excavator market, but also SDLG wheel loaders in China. And also Volvo brand in several other countries such as Korea and Indonesia, for example then with mining activities. And China alone had plus 221% in that order intake in the quarter.

Now moving into buses, the market situation, Europe was slightly weaker, but still on good levels. We see also continuous great interest in electric and hybrid solutions, even if it is a small translated yet into big volumes, more and more activities around this subject. South America continues to be on a low level.

Asia showed a positive development, mainly in for Eastern Pacific, and also North America showed good levels. Deliveries down actually with 17%, whereas order intake was up with 7%, driven mainly by North America where we also received the largest frame agreement for North America 360 units for Greyhound, also important order of the fully eclectic busses to Malmö, Sweden and some big orders also in Asia to Philippines and Indonesia.

Finally, the Volvo Penta continuing its positive momentum with strong sales growth both in industrial and marine segments. The focus area has to continue to drive top line, mostly at least for the industrial segment is paying off. Orders increased by 9% in deliveries, we have 11%. And during the quarter Penta has become also the majority owner of outboard motor manufacturer Seven Marine. And this is an important step to get a good presence in the growing outboard, multi market way for high horsepower outputs to complement our inboards strong offerings so to speak.

And by that, the market update, I leave the word to Jan Gurander for the financial update.

Jan Gurander

Thank you very much Martin. And we turn immediately to Slide 18 where we see the net sales of our market. Net sales is up with SEK 9.5 billion in the quarter, approximately half of that is coming from currency and the rest is coming from the underlying growth. We see that basically all regions contribute to the increase and you can see that particularly Asia is very much coming from CE and from China, and also Europe that is contributing the most.

Turning then to the operating income on Slide 19, we see that we go from an adjusted operating income of 6.1 billion. Last year we had a negative effect of 2.3 billion from the investigation, but if you adjust for that we were at 6.1 billion, going up to 8.5 billion, and once again I think it is extremely interesting and go to see that all of the business areas are contributing to the improved profitability, but of course, particularly the increase in Volvo series is very good actually.

When it comes to the group functions and other, here we can see that we have a positive effect of almost 0.5 billion, and that comes mainly due to the fact that we last year had increased positive connection with the outsourcing of IT, which was according to plan when we transferred that in to the outsourcing partner and now we are back on the level that we should see going forward.

The currency effect was 350 million for the quarter positive. When we look into the full-year, we think that when we talk about the transaction exposure that we will have a flat for the whole year, which basically mean that we will have a negative currency effect for the remainder of the year of close to 0.5 billion, but all-in-all for the whole year plus minus 0.

Turning then to the next slide where we see the contributors to the improved profitability, we see that it comes from the gross income and it’s, I mean primarily from Volvo CE. We can see here that we are having a higher amortization when it comes to R&D. This is in-line with what we have said before and it is to the forecast that we have had for the whole year that or earlier that the capitalization will be approximately 1 billion to 1.5 billion lower than amortization for the whole year.

When it comes to the, we see that we have an increase of selling taking out the currency effect there the underlying increase is approximately quarter of 1 billion for this period. The rest is coming from currency, and this is very much according to the plans that we have had. Then looking into the other improvement on the other 600 million, I think that is also then coming from - it was IT, as I mentioned before. It is the creditors in China for CE, which was a negative last year of 176 and that we don’t have this year.

And then also an underlying improvement in our JVs and as Martin explained before we have had a very strong first half actually in to the second quarter this year with the demand in China and that has improved the profitability for our joint venture in China.

So apart from that we can see an improvement, I talked about the sales increase we have of course a good capacity utilization in CE in our production facilities. We have also an improved gross margin in services compared to last year and then we see also a better product base on the, actually on the truck side where we sell more heavy duty trucks this quarter, this year, compared to last year and less on the medium-duty and light-duty.

Then on the negative side, I talked about the selling and admin and R&D capitalization and we of course also see then what Martin also mentioned before the increase, the cost levels that we see due to the stressed and stretched supply chain as well. And then moving into the cash flow, strong quarter when it comes to cash flow close to 12 billion, the two contributors there is of course the increased earnings that we see, but also the good quarter when it comes to working capital.

The working capital is mainly coming from the trade payables. We have a normal situation this quarter when it comes to payment data, so on - so this increase in trade payables comes from the fact that we have ramped up during the second quarter our production, especially in Europe and that gives a positive effect on the trade payables.

When it comes to the investments in property plants and equipment it is still under a good control on the levels that we wanted to see them. We had ordered into a net cash position of approximately 5 billion at the end of the quarter, and we are also happy to see that we have had one notch improved rating from Standard & Poor’s, so we are now up to a level of BBB+. Moving into trucks, we see an increase of sales of 8%. If we take out the currency it is 2%. Currency adjusted, the sales are up 2% for vehicles and 1% for services.

Turning to Slide 23, the adjusted operating income as we go from SEK 5.2 billion to SEK 5.4 billion with a positive currency effect of SEK 276 million. The operating margin is 9.6% and from here you can see on the positive side, gross margin on services that I mentioned for the group, the product mix when it comes to heavier trucks, and then the income from how we're going to venture is improving, and on the negative side, spending and admin, lower R&D and once again the stretch of supply chain.

Moving into Construction Equipment on Slide 24, we see that we have a 36% increase in sales. If we exclude currency it’s 29%. Once again, I think it is rather impressive, the way Volvo CE is actually managing to take the order intake into deliveries and sales in such a short period of time. We can see here that when it comes to the net sales for machines it is up 33% and on service is 7% when it is currency adjusted.

Then on the Slide 25 when it comes to the adjusted operating income going from SEK 810 million up to close to SEK 2.5 billion small positive currency effect, we see that the operating margin is from close to 6% last year to 13.3% this year. It is on the positive side, it is for sales capacity utilization. The fact that we don't have the credit losses in China this year and also that we are working with the cost programs and we see that the effects of the R&D is continuing to roll in and in other areas we are maintaining our cost level.

Buses, going from basically having currency adjusted to flat sales vehicles minus 1%, services plus 5%, and basically having the adjusted operating income stable. We can see that it is coming back to the 70% lower volumes and despite that we have more or less flat on vehicle is due to the fact that we have the product mix, where we have less of shaft to sales mainly done of course in South America, and more fully built buses with bodies coming from North America this year and that’s why you see that this - end of the day that has got an effect on the sales level.

So product and market makes positive, a lot of efficiency initiatives that kicks in, but then of course negatively affected on the lower volumes. Penta, I was about to say not much to say because it is yet a very solid quarter from Penta coming up to 15.5% in adjusted operating margin, compared to 14.5% last year. A good growth in the quarter, 10% currency adjusted coming both from the engine side and also the service side.

Financial services, I will say also another solid quarter for them as well. The report we see is that increasing the operating income from 500 million to 521 million, very good return on equity 14%, compared to 13.5% last year, and it is also very good level when it comes to new financing, I think it is actually the highest level we have had in the second water and the reason for that is among others of course that we have good underlying markets, but also that we are coming back in penetration to. I would say more acceptable levels than what we have a hat is in the last quarter and also the second quarter last year, so we have the 26% there.

So by that, I hand over, go back to Martin for some concluding remarks.

Martin Lundstedt

I think we have gone through this in a very clear way where we are having, I mean we're having an increased good order intake across the group that sales [indiscernible], as I said increasing, continued improved profitability for the group. We've had some more challenges in the quarter for trucks given the fact that we have had mainly the stretched supply chain, up from the vacation locations period here. Construction equipment strong improvement and operating cash flow also delivering according to the tanks also, so and a strong, giving a net cash position. So, I think that is the concluding remarks and we are opening up for question-and-answers basically.

So back to the operator for Q&A. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Klas Bergelind from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Klas Bergelind

Yes, hi Martin and John it is Klas from Citi. Firstly on the bottlenecks, obviously linked to the strong demand, but could we please quantify this effect in the quarter and when do you expect these bottlenecks to abate? And then on SG&A, obviously good cost versus bad cost in the past, but how shall we think about SG&A to sales for the rest of the year? You have to increase SG&A more in the second half versus the first?

Jan Gurander

Okay, thank you Klas for that. When it comes to the bottlenecks and so to speak the component supply, what you can say is that it has to been primarily into the European production system and somewhat also into the North American system laying down to link them to common controllers that we have in some of the, as you know in some of the product ranges.

What has happened really is that since we have seen a gradual improvement of the demand during the course of the year, gradually actually more and more supplies have been decreasing the safety buffers in order to fulfill the shipments and at the end of the quarter it was falling, out not one, but a number of it causing then as we said the speed transport causing over time and causing also some lost volumes when it comes to our shipments, having said that obviously we have shipment days out to our suppliers and so from a - out to our customers, from a customer point of view I think we have managed the situation well, but with high cost.

I think the good news is that it’s well identified where we have it. It is well identified where we see so to speak the extra cost. Having said that, we will not quantify exactly how much it is, but obviously this fleet is substantial since we are already talking about in the report and we wanted to be clear also that when it comes to the quality of the business, I mean market mix, product mix, order intake that is a good situation, but here is something we need to address.

Somehow we will be stabilized during vacation given the fact that we have very [indiscernible] with all our suppliers and also our internal processes in order to refill buffers et cetera, but we also have a number of activities that we will more on the mid-term debottleneck so to speak things, but that we will balance with the order book and production. So yes relatively speaking, I think we have it identified, it will cause the number of challenges also due in quarter three, but I think you should see it as something coming with a good situation and more than primarily done in the European production system that is not only supplying Europe, but also other markets such as Asia and Africa.

Klas Bergelind

Okay, that’s good. My second question is on service growth in trucks, it came in below my expectations, is this your seasonal, because we don’t have much history, I though the higher utilization and the captive fleet in North America coming through would add more to the growth there and also if you could tell me why we see a better growth margin in services, the reason for seeing a better growth margin there?

Martin Lundstedt

I think the, I mean there are, I think maybe there is a little bit like this that when you go from the first quarter to the second quarter there is a little bit of an effect of course if you counted the number of working days. Last year we had let’s say the Easter Holiday in the first quarter this year, we had [indiscernible] in the second quarter. I think there are few factors like that and maybe also that when you look upon it, maybe once you look upon the average between the first and the second quarter, look upon the first half and then you see that it is a healthy increase if you compare to the first half of last year.

So maybe little bit, I wouldn’t say too positive, but quite positive in the first quarter and maybe that a little bit back to normal here in the second quarter, I think that’s more what you should look into, I think. And yes you complement what you want to saying, what we feel when we look into the customers activity levels out in the core markets. I mean, as we said, North America now ticking up again when it comes to activity levels and Europe on a store activity level. So, I mean with the focus we have, you will see a little bit of yes, seasonality depending on working days a little bit where, I mean from - in quarter - on quarter for last year was and then we had a big uptick in relation to quarter one and then you also have some extra filaments to the dealers.

So, I think you should not read this as a term to break. Then coming back on the gross margin again, I think as you said, I mean it is actually we worked quite a lot with the service activities and it is not only nobody like that when it comes to increase the volumes and so on, so a part of the improvement in the gross margin is actually coming from the fact that we work more with pricing on how we price the different kind of services products and so on, smart bundling as well. So it is a lot of activities going on in this area.

Klas Bergelind

Very good. My final quick one is on construction, very strong demand obviously, do you see any risk of bottlenecks also in construction, which could lower the margin further out, or is the self help strong enough to offset then on the raw materials steel typically comes through with the lagged effect to the P&L, do you see any risk of increased price cost pressures in the second half?

Jan Gurander

I was taught with the question on supply chain for construction equipment, so far no signs of that we have been able in a very good way as you have seen also to translate all the center shipments and the situation is stable. So there you have also a number of other supply chains and you have a better spread also geographically in relation to trucks. So about the situation, having said that again, well identified also the truck side and focused activities. So, that is the situation on that. So far I think the raw material situation, of course it comes in gradually into the P&L, but it has been, also in that area be well managed by Volvo CE.

Maybe then a few words on the raw material for the Group as a whole we have said before that, yes of course we will have during the course of the year, a negative effect on the raw materials and we see that coming in, in the second quarter. We have also said that we hope that we will have the ability to offset the raw material negative effect with commercial negotiations with our suppliers to offset that one over the course of the year, and so far I think we have managed that quite well. Of course we would have done the commercial negotiations anyway with our suppliers, so because in net-net the raw material comes in as actually a pretty sizable negative effect if we didn’t have it. So far we have managed to offset it for the Group as a whole.

Klas Bergelind

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Graham Phillips from Jefferies. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Graham Phillips

Yes good morning. My question is around your upgrade to the U.S. heavy truck market, can you talk about where that is in terms of vocation versus on highway, where you see the better numbers? What that means about you ramping up production in the second half and the danger is, you are still below calling a market down and we are seeing one or two of the independent forecasters looking for more flat market, either you continue to be more conservative, this will be permeated to the supply chain and hence probably because of some of these disruptions when actually the market ends up being stronger than expected. Are you not being too bearish here?

Martin Lundstedt

Thank you. The first question on U.S. we see it pretty broad based. I mean, so far it is not, as you have seen also it is not being uptick that we are anticipating, but it is more a sign of stabilization. We see that also actually on the used side that we have somewhat better situation on the used truck pricing in U.S. So, I think you should read it pretty broad based for all segments actually on the end of the [indiscernible] level and also that the stock correction has now been fulfilled, so to speak not only for ourselves, but for the industry as a whole in North America.

Then when it comes to Europe and the stretched supply chain, I can partly agree to what you are saying. I think that has also to do [indiscernible] with less and slow from the big hit in 2008, 2009 I mean to adjust also I mean the supply chain for different type of levels more granular maybe than historically and that you can see is coming through. Having said that even if it is a strong market of 300,000 as expected it is not as we saw pre-prices 2008, I mean with an over swing that was a lot of bubble economy if I put it like that because in this case we are, I mean maybe 10%, 15% over I mean normal marketing, if you take the long side within Europe.

So obviously we should be able to cope with it, but with the uptick we have had during the - and with no so to speak relief period in between the supply chain became too stretched, basically and it gradually increased during the end of the quarter and of course some extra cost, very clearly identified and that we have activities to correct both during vocation and also some margins going forward when it comes to capacity debottlenecking so to speak.

Graham Phillips

Okay, thank you. So, but in terms of the U.S. when will we start to see deliveries up year-on-year in the third or the fourth quarter you are going to be ramping up production?

Martin Lundstedt

I think we will, obviously I mean when we have see the order figures in relation than to shipments we will gradually see it, at the same time we are also making sure that we will not do a too quick adjustment so we are also because we are, this time also pleased that we have managed so to speak the cycle in a very good way. So, we are keeping a high level of flexibility to see that this is a loss in terms so to speak, but we have a good flexibility level to manage that.

Graham Phillips

Okay, thank you. And then on terms just one final question is around the cash flow, good strong number and net cash on the balance sheet, we have still got the proceeds from the Deutz sale to come and have you paid the - on the China with the 2 billion provision roughly I think it was credit losses, have you actually been paid out yet?

Martin Lundstedt

No, not that much. We actually have out our write-offs in the second quarter, so if you look into I think we have provisions today or we are 1.4 billion or 1.5 billion actually due to writer-offs, but cash flow wise it is not that much that we have used.

Graham Phillips

Okay, so when do you anticipate paying those?

Martin Lundstedt

That we don’t know. We will, this is, I think we are, from a balance sheet point of view with the provisioning we are at the level where we are quite comfortable today actually that, if you call it, the worst is over and hopefully we will not see more than you know it is actually another hard work actually to work and try to get as much money back from the one, so all was money, and that work will probably take, I will guess probably another two years or something like that before we really came close to books on it. But from a P&L perspective I don't think we would seem more if we are a little bit lucky right now.

Graham Phillips

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Hampus Engellau from Handelsbanken. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Hampus Engellau

Thank you very much. I have three questions. First question is related to, from the issue of bottlenecks will it be possible for you to quantify which type of components we are talking about when it comes to bottleneck in Europe? And then related to that question, if you could also discuss run rate and assume that you are given that you would not take between Europe surprising the [indiscernible], if you are increasing run rate than if we should expect some any impact from that? Last question is from the Penta, and the Seven Marine acquisition, could you talk a little bit about the strategic behind this acquisition going into outboard engines, are the synergies, do you see a risk in cannibalization or - and also stepping up in the racing, so I would be interested to hear more about that investment.

Martin Lundstedt

Thank you, Hampus. When it comes to the bottleneck situation or to the stretched supply chain [indiscernible] whatever seen it has been quite a number actually the suppliers and as I said is coming gradually during the course of the year and some of them has disappeared because they have done activities to de-bottleneck already during this thing and some has not been able to do that depending on process processes, but if you take another standpoint it has been very stressed so to speak in the power train portal and fourth, it is also related to very positive development for us, also the take rate of our captive components globally has been a very strong actually and we are working hard both in our internal processes, but also in external processes to continue to make sure that we have the right levels here. And then obviously as you say when it comes to the order intake you have, you have to permit to pay with. One is to increase the run rate and one is to increase the volume book and we prefer the first one obviously. So we're working hard on that also to see that we can adjust and we are building up the order book and order backlog too high because we just want to make sure that we are utilizing the strong position.

At the same time balance also in responsible ways we are keeping. The problem is when it comes to deliveries to the customers. When it comes to Penta and the acquisition outside the marine the strategic rationale, there are a number of strategic rationales actually. When we look to the marine segments both are actually for petrol and for gas and for diesel engines.

We see actually a long term trend also in the high horsepower output range and more and more also going for outboard ambience for different reasons. And therefore we have said that at one point in time, we need to look into the opportunity to participate [indiscernible] when it comes to the high horsepower rate and this was than a good fit, not only because they are primarily Seven Marine focusing on those segments, but also because they have a concept where you are actually are using our type of ambience that we are using for the stone drive over the inboard, having an horizontally mounted and very inevitable also with them, where the link is down to the propulsion, meaning that we can use our type of ambience in the very include an efficient way into the installations here, both for gas and diesel.

And therefore you have net [indiscernible] units when it comes to product development and so to speak the performance that we have also in our [indiscernible] portfolio. So it is a strategic [indiscernible] when it comes to the market development and to continue to maintain our strong position when it comes to marine [indiscernible] and also when it comes to the technical features and the technical development also. So those are the main reasons on this.

Hampus Engellau

Thank you. Can I just ask one follow-up on the comments you made on Europe, would it be possible to quantify the lead times in Europe today from order to the delivery to ordering a new truck?

Martin Lundstedt

Yeah. We were discussing a little bit what to say. We should say, I mean it is normal and maybe little bit longer in some markets and segments depending on what type of applications, but still I think we have managed and if anything maybe we have been, also stretching our own ambitions when it comes, I mean the uptick in production and really to follow, I mean these and therefore we have seen this gradually stretch situation during the end of the quarter, but from a delivery and delivery promise perspective, it is not far often normal delivery level.

Hampus Engellau

Fair enough. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Erik Golrang from Nordea. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Erik Golrang

Thank you. I have two questions, probably they have been asked about [indiscernible], firstly on the supply chain issues, if you could clarify, do you think that Q3 will suffer more or less than Q2 from it and when do you expect it to be more or less fully resolved and then the second question on the balance sheet given were Q2 ended and [indiscernible] normal looking capital patterns to the second half and potentially divestment of government sales I guess it would be in some net cash also including pensions towards the year and could you remind where you would like the balance sheet to be at this point and what your priorities are beyond that? Thank you.

Martin Lundstedt

Thank you, Erik. The line was not brilliant, so I think we got most of it, I mean first question, I will start with, I think I heard you say, I mean how will quarter three be in relation to quarter two when it comes to the supply chain and obviously we are working with high priority now using the case up here really to stabilize this situation together with our suppliers. I mean as I said, this is a well identified situation where we have the bottlenecks, where we have so to speak the different constraints and we have clear [indiscernible] reach than everyone.

Having said that, we are using as much as we can for vocation and we are also doing some other activities in order to debottleneck more long term when it comes to the increased trend in the take rate, basically on certain components. So, I mean, from that planning, our estimation is obviously that in quarter three should not be worse than quarter two well and I mean our estimate is that it should be better. Then I think we are in a high level and we will continue to have extremely high focus on this and make sure that also with adjustments we need to do even the order take that we are also following closely what we need to do when an adjusting all parts of the value chain and we have a good dialogue here.

And on that [indiscernible] I think also it is very good now that we have also purchasing actually in the executive board as announced, you remember last year, so now we have the tridem of purchasing operations and technology sitting in that and that is also giving a good effect where you have a stretched situation as we have right now.

Jan Gurander

Then going to the balance sheet I think a little bit to remind the household with what we are working with, I mean priority number one is of course to improve the profitability and the cash flow situation for the Group to decrease the volatility of earnings is the second priority, but then of course also it is a question about actually having a - I can say a stronger balance sheet compared to what we had before. I think we are on this journey. I think also then looking into the balance sheet in itself, I personally said it before that we had a two week balance sheet, I mean we are a [indiscernible] in terms of industry.

It will have its ups and downs as well and of course we will do everything we can to offset as much as possible, but I think you need from that point you need to have a slightly stronger balance sheet compared to before, what we have before and then also I think when it comes to the financial services or [indiscernible], I think those are rewarding to see that in the second quarter that S&P actually raised its rating on the Volvo Group and the primary reason for that is of course is our underlying performance in terms of cash flow and profitability. So, but then in the long run having said that, to have a little bit of a cash position is in itself for the reasons I mentioned for not the problem, but at the same time I personally have the strong view that too much of cash is probably not something that the management of other companies should [indiscernible] done probably is best part of the share holders, but where exactly that level is I think we have to come back to that.

Erik Golrang

Thank you. Just one quick follow-up when do you realize these supply chains issues, has there been any specific supplier that’s gone bankrupt throughout the business?

Jan Gurander

I will say that they do, and speaking go bankrupt is [indiscernible] and it is actually rather fascinating to see how it ended in the second quarter, it was not only one supplier, it was actually, it happened more or less at the same time with several of them, so it is pretty broad based. So, I think it is very important to manage and it is not coming from that they have low activity levels and financial problems generally speaking, it is much more about the high activity level and both related to the [indiscernible], but also in some cases related to the product and component mix that we are seeing into our sales and the original [indiscernible] is positive in the long run.

Erik Golrang

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Markus Mittermaier from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Markus Mittermaier

Good morning everyone. Quick question also on the supply chain related issue, what is your technical capacity position in North America and Europe on trucks, can you comment on that a little better and also on construction equipment, any capacity issues there, given the strong pick up you have, that is question one. Question two, just for your guidance on China Construction Equipment, if I look at that year-to-date 65% you’ve moved your guidance midpoint up by 16% so if I translate that right, I hope for H2 we should see that market growth decelerating to about 15%, I wonder if you comment on that? And then last question on North American market share the drop to 8.8% is that because if you have seen the growth in class [indiscernible] so far in North America largely from the us our small seed operators and your stronger in large fleets or is it a mixed issue or how should we think about that our people maybe waiting up the new truck that that will be very interesting? Thank you.

Martin Lundstedt

[Indiscernible] normally we are not commenting any exact figures on that, but obviously just like that now that North America is not close to I mean capacity limitation given the fact that I mean we have been up to more than it since you have a very specific supply chain for North America we feel that capacity, having said that obviously we have adopted our operation of capacity to cope with the current market conditions and that I think we have done or our North American organization has done a good job in actually following them all [indiscernible] but we have capacity technique capacity to go for North America.

Then you have a number of components obviously that are combined where we are working notably done on the power train, where we are working to balance and to see that we have enough capacity and that is dual for both the annual market conditions again and also the facts that we have a good demand on our world combined power train offerings captive power train offerings. [indiscernible] much higher in capacity utilization seems not only Europe is strong, but also other markets that are taking supply from Europe such as China, Korea, and to mention a few more because Australia et cetera is also doing well here.

So that we are higher up, but we also have activities to continue to follow that pattern so to speak and it is not a final assembly issue, it is that we all continue to have the right balance in our component workshops to together with also wait our first and second tier suppliers. Then when it comes to the VCE, when you have an uptick like this, and you should remember it is coming from low levels and now when we are talking about the total market full cost it is still - we just think it is also helped design by the way it is much lower than it used to be during the previous peak in China and that is a healthy sign that you're getting to a more normal market when it comes to demand and supply for the construction sector as a whole, but when you have an uptick like you had now with is difficult to say what is sort of to speak, of course the first so to speak pickup and where will the market land.

And I think in all fairness you can say that we have gradually upgraded, I mean last time we were 20 to 30, now we say 35 to 45, is that where the market will have difficulty to judge, but I think it is more of a clear sign that we are more positive about the total market as a whole and that we are also all following that very closely with our capacity and flexibility. What has been positive during last quarter is that in addition to its excavators that came earlier there seems to be some added [indiscernible] with as SDLG that is from a Group perspective a positive side.

Jan Gurander

I think what is also important is that as Martin said, I mean we have been trailing a little bit when it comes to market forecast. The good news is that we've managed to actually capitalize on the markets what is there and actually we are not losing out on market share or anything like that. So, the focus is actually on keeping or actually increasing the market share and of course then take care of the production as well and I think we have been pretty successful in doing that. And I would see what the market we look like at the end of the year.

Martin Lundstedt

And as we said, regarding North America from market share [indiscernible] the main reason for that is actually what you were into that is the market mix between different segments where Volvo as a brand is much stronger in the, on highway segment, the long haulage, regional haulage, and specifically long haulage has been weaker, relative to the vocational segments and therefore we have been losing out. It has been somewhat also on customer mix, but the main reason is really on highway versus [indiscernible].

Markus Mittermaier

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Peter Testa from One Investments. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Peter Testa

Hi, thank you. I am afraid a bit more on the supply chain, you’ve made the point that increasingly common sourcing beyond the drive chain is supposed to provide significant savings going forward and yet there’s been some challenges for the supply chain, is any of this also related to the internal efforts in consolidating the supplier base to provide that or is it to some extent more the fact that European suppliers are reluctant to increase capacity [indiscernible]? When you think the overall supply chain impact [indiscernible] being a negative factor positive for the margins in Q4 or more next year? And then also on supply chain given you have got a strong order uptake outside of Europe can you just give us a sense as to whether you think there would be any challenges in managing that ramp up especially with the new truck in North America? And then lastly, just on construction equipment, if you look at the performance in H1 versus the market forecast for the year, you sort of suggesting H2 would be quite a bit slow, [indiscernible] directional views, you highlighted around your Chinese view? Thank you.

Martin Lundstedt

Thank you. Thank you very much. If we start on again with the supply chain. I should say that the reasons behind is, is actually a mix of the reasons that you are suggesting. First of all, I think is everyone has been more cautious about what capacity you should have in order to manage a full cycle and that goes also for our suppliers, which I think in the long run is how it actually [indiscernible] so to speak. And capacity over last period of time when you're not utilizing it. So that is one reason, but having said that is also even more important to work closer together to anticipate both ups and downs together so to speak.

Then it is also related to the fact that we have been successful with so to speak the take rate of some of the modular components in our cost system as we call it the common architecture and shared technology the system of the Volvo Group and that is also, positive for us and then if you combine that together then with a gradual uptick in the market not only in Europe but also as you said for European sourced markets outside Europe, we have been using more and more of the safety buffers and normally you try to manage if I could a little bit of vocation, but this time we have some negative impact during gradually more during the end of the quarter when it comes to speed transport, when it comes to over time and when it comes to some lost volumes in production and not into shipments to customers.

I think again the good news is that it’s very visible and to us where it is happening the activities on it and in the short run we are using indication, but for quarter three and quarter four and we are also taking measures in order to capture the opportunities that we will have both I mean from the European base, but also when we have components for example then for the uptick in North America. So this is a work that we are continuously focusing on a lot obviously. And when then when it comes to the North American ramp up it is correct as you say we are doing a number of very important product launches now in North America the VNR and the VNL for Volvo and we are also given a [indiscernible] that is we will do something else on last year.

But that I think we can yes, relate a little bit to what has happened during the start of the year also in Asia. We have launched a number of new ranges also for Asia, and I think we have a good methodology now with good visibility. We are making sure that we will have the ramp up of all the new products that is in line with quality expectations, with so to speak the learning curve and everything because quality is the number one priority to our customers.

We have a very strong offering here. So that we will cope, but as always when you have a changeover you need to manage that very carefully, but I think we have solid and very concrete activity trend for that. And then finally on the market forecast, I don't know if you meant the whole world or if it was only China?

Peter Testa

Well looking at the different regions you could take the delivery is visa a via the market forecast H1 versus full year and you get a similar impression across the regions and I was wondering whether that was outside of China that’s how you are viewing that?

Martin Lundstedt

I think, I mean I think the most obvious reason as we have seen where we have been looking back of course being too conservative in our forecast is of course China, maybe a little bit of the same tendency you can see when it comes to Europe as well, but of course not at all at the same level as before. Having said that, I mean we don't see it from them because they are macro economics point of view and anything like that and any worrying signs when we talk about Europe or North America. I think it looks actually pretty solid. So maybe there is, in hindsight it is always easy to say that’s a little bit that we have been too conservative. Maybe the focus is too much on actually taking care of the markets producing the equipment selling it and have a good cash flow out of it.

Peter Testa

Okay, thank you very much.

Martin Lundstedt

And I think maybe with that we will - we are a little bit over [indiscernible] when it comes to the time also, so with that we will conclude this quarterly report call and wish all of you a nice summer, coming back with full of energy also in a couple of weeks here. So, thank you very much for today.

