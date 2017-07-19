Omega Healthcare: What Is The Worst That Could Happen?

We model what a full scale resetting of the broken model and explain why we still like the shares.

Current increases in funds from operations have come at the expense of operators.

Omega Healthcare Inc. (OHI) is well worth the investment in spite of the significant risks associated with it. Allow us to explain....

We recently did a comparison of two of our favorite healthcare REITS, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and OHI. While OHI lost that competition in our eyes, we still hold a soft spot for the high yielding REIT. At the heart of the reason for us choosing MPW was the strong rent coverage of its underlying tenants. OHI tenants on the other hand are struggling.

Source: OHI June 2017 presentation.

The EBITDAR coverage (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent expense... divided by rent expense) has been trending down for some time and each annual increase by OHI is cutting deeper into the cushion. At a 1.33X rent coverage there is virtually nothing left to pay interest and taxes or capital expenditures after rent is paid. The operators are already stretched thin and the new proposed healthcare legislation would tip many of the weaker ones over. This would create a large knock-on effect on OHI. Even without this legislation, we believe that the tailwinds of demographics will most likely not arrive in time to bail out OHI and OHI will have to deal with a large scale restructuring of its leases within 1-3 years. If so why do we still like it? Let's see a couple of recent example of lease restructuring to get a better idea of what we are talking about.

Lease restructuring:

Within the Skilled Nursing Facility and Senior Housing industries, there are currently many struggling operators. The last couple of years have been rife with lease renegotiations.

Here are a couple of examples by our favorite troubled operator.

The first from Genesis Healthcare's (GEN) 2016 annual report, which shows that Annual rent was reduced by 5% with Second Spring leases.

The second from Genesis Healthcare Q1-2017, where leases with Sabra (SBRA) will reduce annual rents as well.

Genesis is just one troubled operator but comprises 7% of OHI's rents. Genesis and many others are going to be knocking on OHI's doors pretty soon and it will not be pretty. So what will the impact be?

Source: OHI Q1-2017 Supplemental

As seen in the picture above, there is a large amount of revenue that OHI derives wherein the operators are struggling to even make rent (under 1.0X EBITDAR). To model an extreme scenario of rent restructuring we assumed that industry conditions deteriorate further impacting the financial health and pricing power of all operatives.

In such a case, OHI would have to take extreme measures to help out its tenants or risk a more tenuous battle in bankruptcy court. What kind of help would that entail?

As seen on the previous Genesis Healthcare examples reductions were modest and in the range of 5%. However, in an extreme case we can see this going much further.

We see OHI giving rent reductions of 25% to those operators with Rent coverage under 1X, 20% to Operators between 1.0-1.2X, 15% to those between 1.2X-1.8X and 10% to those in the last group. OHI only includes stabilized property revenue in this set of metrics. So we will also give the Non-stabilized properties a 15% reduction as well.

Here are OHI's FFO metrics for 2017. I have left out several non-recurring items and focused on the core that drives the numbers.

The revenue reduction that we would see should OHI be forced to give extreme concessions would be as follows.

The resulting 2018 FFO would look like this.

Even in that extreme case, distributions would be covered by FFO. Also a point to note would be that even after that drastic cut, OHI would earn $2.64 in FFO which at the current price would give it a multiple of under 13X, still a discount to the market and other healthcare REITs like Ventas (VTR) and Welltower (HCN).

Conclusion:

Fear can be a great motivator but at times it can induce debilitating paralysis. The fear of problems with OHI's tenants is genuine and it will have to be dealt with. But the market has gone too far with this and the current multiple of OHI is unjustified. We see little chance of the extreme situation described above but we would like the value in OHI's shares even then. We see OHI as a value play but caution that a large upward repricing will only happen when the underlying tenants display a more healthy EBITDAR coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.