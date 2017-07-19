Does Sharon Have A Classic Car She Can Sell In A Pinch?

Let's take a look at what the "wealth effect" has really done for the world.

Given what's going on in terms of the historic effort to finally escape the confines of crisis-era policies, it's important to take stock of what it is we've created.

I wanted to touch on something I think you should probably be aware of.

In an infamous Washington Post Op-Ed from 2010 entitled "Why The Fed Did What It Did," Ben Bernanke said the following about the policies America's central bank adopted in the wake of the financial crisis:

Lower corporate bond rates will encourage investment. And higher stock prices will boost consumer wealth and help increase confidence, which can also spur spending.

First of all, that right there should dispel any notion that the Fed didn't intend to inflate the value of financial assets like corporate bonds (LQD) and stocks (SPY). It was aiming to do just that, and the very person who instituted the policies in the first place said so explicitly more than seven years ago.

So, there's that.

But the most important thing you need to understand about the "wealth effect" - a euphemism used by central banks to deflect criticism - is that, almost by definition, it exacerbates financial inequality.

This is obvious to most people, but it's a point worth reiterating because at present, central banks in developed economies are engaged in an effort to roll back crisis-era policies, and that effort is being hamstrung by the fact that real economy inflation isn't as robust as they'd like.

For years, lackluster incoming data on inflation was trotted out by the Fed, the ECB, the BoJ, and others as "proof" that the world still needed ZIRP, NIRP, and QE. The problem there is that, eventually, it started to feel a bit like Einsteinian insanity. That is: how many years with still lackluster inflation does it take before someone, somewhere, takes a leap of logic and posits that i) the policies aren't working, ii) there are structural factors at play (think: technology) that have antiquated the old models, or iii) both?

Indeed, there's an argument to be made that QE and "lower for longer" rates actually created deflation. If you need evidence to support that contention, look no further than US shale, where otherwise insolvent operators took advantage of wide open capital markets to stay afloat during the oil price shock only to reemerge after the November OPEC cuts and immediately drive prices lower by ramping up production.

Over the last several months, central banks have opened their eyes to the fact that their policies are not in fact working to create the kind of inflation they were designed to create.

That said, those policies did create financial asset inflation or, more colloquially, "bubbles."

Have a look at the following chart which Goldman calls "the theory of inflation relativity" (which happily aligns with the Einstein reference above):

(Source: Goldman)

They've created inflation alright - but it's concentrated in financial assets.

And, of course, those financial assets are concentrated in the hands of the wealthy. That, very simply, is how ZIRP, NIRP, and QE have exacerbated inequality.

If you need further evidence of this, have a look at another set of charts that show how rampant liquidity provision to financial markets has ultimately found expression in real estate and classic cars:

(Source: Citi)

Note the caption at the bottom: "wealth effect stretching farther and farther afield."

But it goes deeper than that.

Think about what the low volatility (VXX) regime has done in terms of creating an infallible positive carry. Consider this from Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic, easily the best writer on Wall Street (the full note, which is characteristically brilliant, is here):

Collapse of short-dated volatility is a referendum on the near-term power of central banks, and softening of long-dated (and forward) vol represents first signs of acceptance of its extension and possible permanence. The Fed is acting as a non-economic actor. With its communications with the markets (“removal of the fourth wall”), excessive accommodation, unconditional support for risk, convexity supply to the market, etc. in place, its role is aimed more and more at achieving “social” and not necessarily financial goals. Monetary policy continues to be supportive for stocks, bonds and USD at the same time. This has been a radical departure from traditional relationships across different assets (in the long run, the two can only rally if the third one sells off). These correlations are the gift to the market. In the past years, owners of US risk assets and bonds (as a “hedge”) have been enjoying persistent positive externalities allowing them to make money on both stocks (the underlying) and bonds (the “hedge”) . In this way, the accommodation and QE have acted as a free insurance policy for the owners of risk, which, given the demographics of stock market participation, in effect has functioned as universal basic income for the rich. It is not difficult to see how disruptive unwind of stimulus could become. Clearly, in this context risk has become a binding constraint.

See what I mean?

Considering, as Kocic says, the demographics of risk asset ownership, the persistence of the low volatility regime, and the carry trader's paradise have created not just a reliable stream of income for the wealthy but in fact an infallible monthly paycheck.

This is something different from dividends. This is not a "reward" doled out to regular people for taking the risk of investing their money in enterprises they've decided are worth investing in.

Rather, this is in many ways the opposite. This is a guaranteed payout doled out to the wealthy for their participation in a riskless game.

Sure, there are positive externalities. Upper Middle Class people (you and "Sharon") get to go along for the ride and vehicles like inverse VIX ETPs even allow you to pretend like you are participating at the highest levels.

At the end of the day, you need to remember that the people who have benefited the most from this have become so wealthy that even a catastrophic unwind wouldn't be enough to wipe them out entirely. After all, as the chart shown above clearly shows, they can (quite literally) sell one classic car for $10 million to recoup their losses.

But as many Middle Class investors learned during the dot-com bust and, more recently, in 2008, it's a lot harder to recover from a burst bubble when you don't have a couple of Basquiats hanging in the living room you can sell in a pinch.

