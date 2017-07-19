The Unreported Truth About Earnings Season

We're also sticking with our call to stay long large caps, growth stocks & tech.

Data on corporate profits shows a ramp to +9.3% year-over-year. That's after five quarters of negative profit growth from 2Q15 to 2Q16.

So far, aggregate S&P 500 sales and earnings growth for 2Q17 is currently +5.1% and +13.4%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings season is here. And corporate profits in America are really heating up. Now, aside from the one offs, "XYZ company just beat earnings expectations," the mainstream media has gone decidedly mum on this big picture trend.

On the flipside, partisan journalists gets very loud on each market down day, despite U.S. stock indices being up between +15% and +22% since Election Day. Economic reality has a funny way of being obscured by all this noise.

Here are some cold, hard facts from Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough in today's Early Look.

"So far, 46 of the SP500’s companies have kicked off Q2 Earnings Season: Aggregate SALES and EARNINGS growth is currently +5.1% and +13.4%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis Tech SALES and EARNINGS growth is leading the early surge at +6.7% and +33.0%, respectively Energy SALES and EARNINGS growth haven’t contributed to the aggregate yet (0 of 34 companies have reported) So, when Energy reports, you definitely want to “back that out” of accelerating US profit growth (after not backing it out during the Energy bubble years) as you “back out the Tech names” that are driving a YTD return for the Nasdaq 100 of +20.9%."

See the Chart of the Day below.

EARNINGS SEASON IS ACCELERATING

Remember, the most recent data on corporate profits shows a ramp to +9.3% year-over-year. Recall this trend of profits accelerating comes after five consecutive quarters of negative year-over-year profit growth in which the U.S. economy also fell for five quarters, from 3.3% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2015 to 1.3% in the second quarter of 2016.

GDP has since rebounded to 2.1% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2017. Meanwhile, first quarter earnings for 2017 reported the best aggregate earnings growth since 2011.

BOTTOM LINE

Stick with our U.S. growth accelerating call as corporate profits continue to heat up alongside the broader economy. We're also sticking with our call to stay long "Large Caps, Growth Stocks & Tech," the style factors that perform particularly well in this #GrowthAccelerating environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.