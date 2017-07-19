ROTY Edition 1 Volume 13: Updates And A Regulatory Runup Play

Our newest idea is a runup play into a regulatory decision, with a large market opportunity at stake and David & Goliath story that should be exciting to watch unfold.

Zogenix is behaving quite weakly of late but our thesis remains intact for now.

Welcome to the thirteenth entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series!

For first-time readers, the basic premise is that I cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share prices could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) and cost averages are calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers.

The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion.

Of our seven current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and five positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) appears to still be digesting recent gains and consolidating around the $310 to $315 level.

IBB data by YCharts

I'm not a fan of seeing all ROTY positions finish in the red today, but as mentioned before at least losses are minimal for the moment.

Position Updates

ROTY model account holding Albireo Pharma (ALBO) received another analyst upgrade. This time Alan Carr at Needham slapped the stock with a Buy rating and $35 price target, calling it "underappreciated".

Zogenix (ZGNX) has been behaving quite weakly lately, not what one would expect from a promising biotech company with data in the third quarter. Given our bullishness here and recent insider buying, the ROTY model account will be maintaining its 3/4 position in the stock. Readers who are more risk averse might want to trim that down as data nears.

ZGNX Price data by YCharts

Today's Idea: SteadyMed (STDY)

STDY data by YCharts

On Friday I published a piece on the company. While below I outline my thoughts, the article is worth a read for the full investment case.

It first popped on my radar in April after they received positive news from the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Now that the stock has settled down back to the $6 level, I believe it is worth a look for the ROTY model account.

Keys to thesis include:

United Therapeutics' Remodulin did over $600 million sales in 2016 alone. The average cost of treatment for a patient is around $175,000, with around 3,000 patients currently on treatment.

Parental therapies have been shown to have higher efficacy, and Steadymed's Treyvent (if approved) could see swift uptake and market share gains due to its simplicity and convenience. Trevyent combines SteadyMed's treprostinil (same active ingredient as Remodulin) and its PatchPump infusion system.

With all 22 claims in the U.S. Patent number 8,497,393 (owned by United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) found to be unpatentable and cancelled, one more roadblock is out of the way to get Treyvent approved.

Pipeline candidates SMT-201 and SMT-301 appear to fill a critical niche and are not currently included in the stock's valuation.

$28.2 million funding from key institutional investors provides the firm a cash cushion to continue operations and clears an overhang for the stock.

On June 30th, the company announced that it's submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA, with management guiding for a mid-2018 launch. I expect a significant runup into the FDA's decision.

Risks include regulatory downthumb for Trevyent, as well as generic competition coming within the next year in addition to larger firms that might try to replicate the firm's technology or present a similar offering.

I remind readers that in April United Therapeutics announced delays for its Remosynch Implantable Pump, with the associated launch postponed until 2018. That a specific date wasn't given leads me to believe it will be in the second half of next year. This isnt' the first delay they've had, as a Complete Response Letter was issued to Medtronic for its premarket approval application for the catheter of Remosynch in 2016. United Therapeutics is also collaborating with DEKA Research and Development Corporation to develop a pre-filled semi-disposable pump system that would deliver Remodulin subcutaneously (RemUnity), with approval coming potentially at the end of 2018.

Bottom Line

If Treyvent gets to market first, that would be a surprising turn of events for the smaller company. With a large opportunity at stake compared to the company's sub $200 million market capitalization, I expect shares to return to the limelight as the date of the FDA decision looms closer. Average analyst price target of $16 is comfortably more than a double from present levels.

Actions to Take:

The ROTY model account will be buying a quarter-sized pilot position in the stock, with the closing price on the day this article is published serving as the cost average. I will be watching price action closely, looking to add on strength and institutional buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.