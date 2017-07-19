Williams Companies: How Much Value Post-Restructuring?

Williams Companies (WMB) is a holding company, with substantially all of its assets made up of its ownership interest in Williams Partners (WPZ), a MLP which operates interstate gas pipelines and other midstream assets throughout the continental United States. At the end of 2016, the ownership structure was the usual for the general partner/limited partner structure, with Williams Companies holding the general partner interest, as well as 58% of the limited partner interest in its MLP. In January, as per an agreement with Williams Partners, Williams Companies permanently waived the general partner's incentive distribution rights (IDRs) in exchange for 289 million shares worth of newly issued common stock. This, coupled with some open market purchases, moved the company's ownership structure up to 74%.

Alongside this move, Williams Partners cut its dividend, which was a double whammy to Williams Companies. The company lost both the power of IDR structure, as well as had its income stream dented. This weakened the advantage of owning Williams Companies, and while the spread between the two has moderated since January, Williams Companies still has underperformed Williams Partners by 7.5% this year.

This recent weakness is only a continuation of weakness compared to the underlying assets coming off the January 2016 lows in midstream MLPs: Williams Companies has underperformed by more than 20% since that time. Some of this is likely due to overall market sentiment that a roll-up is coming, with some expectation of a premium buyout included. Let's discuss which company makes the better buy, and just as importantly, how the outlook for the company's cash-generating assets is.

Picking Your Spot - Which Is Better?

The market value of Williams Companies' stake in Williams Partners is roughly $29.8B, assuming an orderly liquidation scenario. With the "true" enterprise value of Williams Companies at $31B (adding $5B of debt attributable to the holding company and not Williams Partners), the market has this valued pretty much spot on. The $1B, or 3.5%, difference is likely due to the embedded premium from the C-Corp structure (liquidity, fund rules on ownership of MLPs, avoidance of multitude of tax issues such as roll-up impact/avoidance of K-1s/C-Corp tax cut potential).

I suspect most retail investors are going to be lured into the MLP because of the higher current yield (5.85% versus 3.83% indicated yield). However, I think the better long-term play is going to be Williams Companies. I think a roll-up is inevitable, particularly given the dropped attempt in 2015, subsequent DRIP investment since then. But the longer it takes, the larger the potential tax bill: partnership distributions lower cost basis on shares (given high levels of return of capital), and when there is a takeover, investors could eat a hefty tax bill unexpectedly.

Macroeconomics of Natural Gas, Underlying Asset Health

Williams Partners has been realigning itself over the past year, with the intent on focusing more on domestic natural gas assets. Why natural gas? Lower volatility, as well as America being globally cost-advantaged in its production, makes the exposure relatively less risky versus crude exposure. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is a potential key driver of future demand. LNG export volumes are rising quickly as projects come online (2.2Bcf/d, up from 1.48Bcf/d at the end of last year), and projections run as high as 10Bcf/d of export volume by 2021.

Williams Partners has the heaviest exposure to LNG out of any midstream that I can find; the company has contracts in place with four of the six LNG facilities in service or under construction currently, and has market access to the other two. Williams Partners will be delivering 75 mmcf/d to the Freeport liquefaction facility by the end of 2018 and 400 mmcf/d to Cheniere's Corpus Christi facility by 2019 (via Gulf Connector expansion). This will follow the pipeline reversal on Gulf Trace completed recently to supply Sabine Pass.

Even ignoring the potential demand in LNG exports, domestic growth should remain steadily above GDP rates (4% over the next five years), driven by increased demand from utilities, industrial uses (methanol, chemicals, fertilizers, ethylene), and residential/commercial demand. The biggest driver here is utility demand, driven by natural gas-fired capacity. More than half of new plants coming online (most of which are located in the Northeast) will be served by Williams Partners' assets.

Not everything has been sunshine and roses at Williams Partners. Leverage had been on the high side of acceptable for some time, and the collapse in energy prices did impact earnings, which aggravated the leverage problem. In September of last year, the company completed the sale of its Canadian operations for $1,020M (recognizing $813M in losses), and also recently announced the sale of its Geismar olefins plant to Nova Chemical for $2,100M. This acquisition has not closed yet and hasn't hit reported financials yet. Once the deal closes, $850M will be used to pay down the company's term loan (reducing leverage measurably), while the rest will be used to fund capital projects, which will be heavy over the next few years.

The tough midstream environment has persisted given commodity prices, but there have been strong positives. Transco, Williams Partners' crown jewel asset, has seen record volumes, which only cements Transco's position as the nation's largest interstate natural gas pipeline. Volumes have continued to grow within Northeast gathering and processing areas as well, which is only expected to continue as the Northeast will see the greatest growth in production (Marcellus, Utica), outpacing production elsewhere (Eagle Ford, Permian, etc.). Contract renegotiations have been strong, not just in the Northeast but nationwide (Haynesville, Barnett), which has stemmed some market fear. Operating margin has actually expanded in recent years (unlike most peers), as the company has cut headcount, streamlined general and administrative expenses, and walked away from non-economical projects.

Growth Projects, Addressing Leverage

Williams Partners has over $4B in projects in the pipeline with post 2017 in-service dates. Construction has begun on the Garden State and Atlantic Sunrise projects (expansions of the core Transco line), with four more projects in various stages of approval with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. 64% of growth capital expenditures are on regulated projects, with the rest primarily related to non-regulated growth projects that tie into Northeast gathering and processing sites. These projects are expected contribute $650M in EBITDA, which adds on to EBITDA accretion from 2017 completed projects -- $250M worth. This contribution will be necessary, given the sale of the Geismar assets are going to materially hit earnings. Geismar's contribution to current earnings has not been disclosed, but it is likely in the $200-250M EBITDA range by my estimate.

Consolidated guidance excluding Geismar is for $4,450M in EBITDA for the full year in 2017, which will get leverage down to the 3.2x range at Williams Partners. Leverage is higher at Williams Companies given consolidated EBITDA from Williams Partners is not true underlying earnings (only 74% attributable to the firm based on its ownership) and the holding company's debt. Williams Partners is guided for lower distribution growth (6%) versus 10-15% annual growth target for the holding company. At some point, they are going to converge since at this point Williams Companies is basically a pass-through entity for Williams Partners' distributions.

Once the impact from Geismar is included, Williams Partners is trading at 12.3x EV/EBITDA, which is in line with large-cap natural gas midstream peers: Kinder Morgan (KMI) trades at 11.5x 2017 expectations, Plains All American (PAA) at 12.9x, and Enterprise Products (EPD) a little steeper at 14x. Nothing here looks to out of line; I'm not seeing a compelling long case here versus its peers (all of these firms have excellent growth outlooks over the next few years). But there are much worse places to park your money than midstream natural gas assets, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.