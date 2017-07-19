Morgan Stanley Bucks The Trend

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has caught my attention this morning after its just announced results topped expectations, sending shares higher in the morning trading hours. What stands out is that most major banks reporting results this quarter have surpassed expectations, but faced selling pressure. Morgan Stanley is bucking that trend. When I initiated coverage on I discussed that traditional banking was providing a win for the company, but this was more of an investment bank. The reality is that traditional banking is providing a win for all major banks, but Morgan Stanley is on its game in the trading side of the business. However, I tend to recommend banks more focused on consumer and business bank rather than trading because when disasters in trading hit, it can crush investment bank earnings. This was not the case here in Q2.

What do I mean? The bank reported net revenues of $9.51 billion in Q2. This is a strong 6.7% increase over last year's quarter, which also demonstrates the strong turnaround compared to when I initiated coverage. While an increase was expected, the year-over-year improvement was better than expected thanks to strong client activity in trading/investing as well as improving market conditions in 2017. These revenues were also a solid beat of $420 million versus estimates. As far as earnings are concerned, net income was $1.8 billion, or $0.87 per share, compared with net income of $1.6billion, or $0.75 per share last year. This strong increase led to the bank delivering a beat of $0.11 against consensus estimates. This is really strong, but what drove these figures?

Well, trading activity is one of the major drivers of Morgan Stanley’s results as I alluded to in the opening. Its "Institutional Securities" segment reported revenues of $4.76 billion compared with $4.57 billion last year. Pre-tax income from continuing operations actually dipped slightly on the back of higher expenses and came in at $1.44 billion compared with $1.51 billion last year. One of the few weak points here was that sales and trading revenues slipped to $3.2 billion from $3.3 billion last year. Equity underwriting however saw a spike to $405 million from $266 million, while fixed income underwriting rose to $504 million from $35 million. This was clear outperformance.

The "Investment Management" segment also showed improvement. It reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of $142 million compared with a pre-tax gain of $118 million last year. Revenues were up substantially. Net revenues came in at $665 million versus $583 million last year. Then there is the "Wealth Management" side of things. This is generally more predictable revenue and income as this is where some of the traditional banking resides. Well, here the company continues to do well, and it saw moderate year-over-year improvement. This segment saw income from continuing operations of $1.1 billion compared with $859 million last year. This income was boosted of course by solid revenues which jumped to $4.2 billion compared with $3.8 billion a year ago. Net interest income saw a bounce thanks to growing deposits and loans. Traditional banking, for the win. I digress. Net interest income ballooned to $1.0 billion from $829 million a year ago on higher deposit and loan balances. Total client assets were $2.2 trillion and client assets in fee based accounts were $962 billion at quarter end. Overall, this was just a solid quarter.

Bottom line? The company has turned it around. Investment banking continues to be very unpredictable and that is why I prefer different banks personally, but when the market is moving investment banks generally perform well. Of course, the traditional banking component continues to be a slow and steady performer, and that should not be overlooked. Further, the bank is repurchasing shares at a strong pace and the company still pays a dividend, which was raised to $0.25 quarterly. This means the stock yields a healthy 2.1% annually, while sitting at a 52 week high. Given the recent run up in share prices, I maintain a hold, but still have a positive outlook.

