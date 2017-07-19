CymaBay Phase 2 Liver Data Is A Great Buy Opportunity

Recently, CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) reported its results from a phase 2 study in a rare liver disease with its drug seladelpar. This rare liver disease is known as primary biliary cholangitis or PBC. These initial results are important and provide a good investment thesis for CymaBay. That is because the company is not only targeting PBC, but its drug is also being tested in Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis -- NASH -- as well. In my opinion the positive results in PBC could eventually translate into positive results in NASH as well. That's why investment in Cymabay Therapeutics is worth a look.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 data was a result of a study whereby patients with given CymaBay's drug seladelpar. It was given to patients who had progressed in their disease. Why did they progress? That is because patients treated with standard of care ursodeoxycholic acid -- UDCA -- didn't respond to the therapy. With that in mind, patients were given either 5 mg or 10 mg of seladelpar. The results of the trial were that 24 patients achieved significant alkaline phosphatase -- AP -- levels over a 12-week period taking the 5 mg and 10 mg dose levels. At least 82% of those that took the 10 mg of seladelpar had an AP value <1.67 time of an upper limit of being normal. What that means is that in order for the company to seek FDA approval in PBC, the surrogate endpoint of AP is established as a marker. That is done to determine if a drug is having an effect in PBC patients. Even better, the smaller dose of 5 mg of the drug also saw at least 45% of the patients achieving an AP level of <1.67. In my opinion, this data is quite impressive, especially since CymaBay only used small doses. Why is that a good thing? That is because the FDA has given the go ahead for the company to use both these doses beyond the 6 month period. Now, if only 6 months of dosing achieved these types of results, imagine patients treated for a year or more. That's why the stock surged higher today on this data.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Primary biliary cholangitis is a rare liver disease that affects fewer than 200,000 patients and is considered a orphan disease. Primary it affects 1 in 1,000 women over the age of 40. This indication along with potential positive results in a NASH study would be an ideal situation. That is because the NASH liver disease market is expected to reach $40 billion by 2025. The PBC indication could reach peak sales of $1.6 billion. Considering that the current market cap of Cymabay is only $190 million it has a long way to go. In addition, there are a few catalysts coming toward 2018 to lift the stock higher. That would be a positive end of phase 2 meeting for patients with PBC. Cymabay also expects to initiate its phase 2 trial in patients with NASH Fibrosis in 2018 as well.

Competitor Feels Pain

The positive phase 2 interim analysis from CymaBay is a bad thing for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT). That is because Intercept has already received FDA approval for its drug Ocaliva in PBC. The main issue is that patients that took Ocaliva suffered from intense itching. Pruritus, which is severe itching, was observed as the most common adverse event in Intercept's trial. Why is that a problem? That is because 68% of the 10 mg Ocaliva group experienced itching. At least 56% of the 5 mg group achieved itching. That compares to only 38% of placebo patients experiencing itching. This finding is important when compared to treatment from CymaBay's seladelpar. That is because seladelpar doesn't cause itching after patients are given treatment. That is an important finding for patients with PBC. That statement can be backed up with a quote from Professor Gideon Hirschfield, Centre for Liver Research at the University of Birmingham, UK:

We also see that seladelpar activity is not associated with drug-induced itch, an important benefit for patients with PBC. If these results are maintained over longer periods, we think that seladelpar could offer patients significant advantages over existing treatments.

That is an important statement from Professor Gideon Hirschfield. Especially, since Ocaliva is associated with severe itching. If the data holds true past the 6 month time point, then seladelpar would become the treatment of choice for PBC patients leaving Intercept out in the cold.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, CymaBay Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $23.4 million as of March 31, 2017. From that time point management stated that it expected the cash on hand to only last for at least 12 months. In after-hours trade on Monday, the company announced that it would sell 10 million shares of its common stock to raise money. It also stated that it would give the underwriters and option to acquire an additional 1.5 million shares.

Risks

There are quite a few risks associated with investing in CymaBay Therapeutics. The first being is that these results were done as a planned interim analysis. The full set of results won't be known until the full trial completes, and that could be a year from now. The trial was done with a small group of 24 patients. To establish safety and efficacy from this trial, a larger trial will need to be performed with a placebo counterpart. The financials are not too good either, which means that the company will likely have to raise cash in the coming months. That is because the company burns around $4 million per quarter to run operations.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2 interim data in patients with PBC from CymaBay are highly encouraging. The fact that itching was not observed in PBC patients treated with seladelpar is a very good thing. The positive results with seladelpar in PBC might translate over to good results in NASH. That is because both PBC and NASH are liver diseases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.