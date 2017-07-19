Why Does Anyone Own IBM?

Photo credit

IBM (IBM) has been a perpetual disappointment for years at this point. The company’s strategic initiatives have worked but the legacy company continues to be such an enormous anchor that it is difficult to tell just when – or if – the initiatives will actually produce meaningful growth for the entire company. I have remained bearish on IBM for a long time and another rubbish earnings report has done nothing but strengthen my resolve on the bearish side.

Before we get to the actual report, this chart has once again turned very ugly for the bulls. We saw a protracted rally that began last October and ended rather abruptly in late February but in that time, IBM went from $143 to $181. In addition, that was enough to turn the 200DMA sharply upward as well as produce strong readings on the momentum indicators. But that all unraveled pretty quickly and a huge gap down in April is going to be very difficult for IBM to fill and until it does, the stock will have a hard time sustaining any sort of meaningful rally.

And with the stock down three percent as I write this, it looks like we’re going to have a test of the May low just below $150 and if that breaks, things could get very ugly for longs. We’re not there yet and we’d need a few days to confirm the break but it certainly looks like a distinct possibility at this point. Couple that with a now-flat 200DMA, a negatively-sloped 50DMA and momentum indicators that are moving in the wrong direction and you’ve got a pretty nasty hill to climb if you’re long with lots of resistance levels overhead.

With that out of the way, IBM’s report has sent the stock lower for good reason and to be honest, it seems like this happens every single quarter. All of IBM’s segments produced negative revenue growth in Q2 without exception and by definition, it doesn’t get worse than that. The worst offender was the one that is always the worst offender – Systems – as it brought up the rear with a better than 10% loss of revenue during the quarter.

The “best” segment in terms of revenue growth was Global Financing but it is small enough as to be virtually inconsequential to the total. Either way, a 5% total loss of revenue continues to be pretty normal for IBM and this is its first and most important problem; one to which there is no end in sight.

Another problem IBM has is a loss of margin and Q2 saw yet another ugly performance there as well. Gross margins fell 2.3% to 45.6% so the move down was sizable. Just like revenue, IBM had the dismal honor of seeing all of its segments produce lower gross margins as well, matching its depressing revenue performance. A complete lack of pricing power will do that to you and chronic negative revenue growth is how you struggle with pricing power; it is a cycle IBM cannot seem to get out of.

Keep in mind also that IBM’s famously low tax rate somehow was even lower in Q2 at just 4.5%. This sort of thing has become an art form for IBM as it produces the lowest taxes I know of for a mega-cap global behemoth. But keep in mind that these ultra-low rates artificially juice EPS as the tax component in Q2 was tiny, even by IBM’s standards. I wouldn’t count on 4.5% being a realistically sustainable tax rate going forward and EPS estimates will need to move down as a result; IBM said as much in the press release.

IBM continued to buy back lots of stock and it used $1.4B in Q2 for that purpose. It has $2.4B remaining on its current authorization but since buybacks have been the core tenet of IBM’s “strategy” for the past decade-and-a-half, I have to think there’s more on the way; it’s the only move this management team knows how to make.

It also used $1.4B on dividends so it outspent its $2.6B in FCF, but only just, so I’d expect something like $2B or less in buyback spending next quarter. The good news is that with the stock heading down most days of late, the buyback should have some added effectiveness for the same money as the shares continue to get cheaper.

Speaking of cheaper, as I write this, IBM is going for just 11 times this year’s earnings, so it isn’t like the stock has been screaming higher and expanding its multiple. But still, do you want to pay 11 times earnings for a company that can never seem to even post flat revenue? Flat margins? Results have been hideous and Q2 is showing no signs of the terrible results slowing down despite whatever success the strategic initiatives are having.

The chart is about as bad as it can get for longs right now, results continue to be extremely weak and there’s no end in sight. Revenue continues its free fall and margins are following suit as IBM tries desperately to salvage what revenue it still has, sacrificing pricing in the process. The strategic initiatives are working but as I’ve maintained, they are still too small to offset the terrible legacy businesses.

Q2 was yet more evidence of that and even with a 4.5% tax rate, EPS was still well below the same quarter last year. In other words, I have no idea why anyone owns this stock. There are literally no positives I can find right now other than the dividend yield, but even that is replaceable by many other stocks that don’t have chronic, seemingly irreparable issues like IBM. Please, if you’re long, do yourself a favor and raise cash for something else; you don’t deserve to have your capital wasted by this mediocre company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.