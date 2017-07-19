Do New Tesla Board Additions Signal Big Changes Ahead?

"James Murdoch and Linda Johnson Rice added to the Board of Tesla."

For a moment, I was excited by this headline! New blood. Just what Tesla (TSLA) needs. Then I began to ponder who these people are and the positions they currently hold. Without automotive knowledge, what other experience would they bring to the table? That led to the presumption that major changes could be in the works at Tesla.

The role of the Board of Directors

The composition of a Board of Directors can vary greatly, from just one or two people at the founding of a new startup to several dozen for very large corporations like GM (GM), IBM (IBM), and Boeing (BA). Made up of both company executives, and leaders from other organizations, these people normally bring many years of industry experience to the table. Each company sets definitive guidelines for their Boards of Directors. Here is a peek at the rules for Ingersol-Rand.

The composition of boards is never static. Management proposes the slate, but shareholders vote to approve each nomination to the board. Some members voluntarily resign to make room for someone better suited to the changing needs of a given company. Some directors, great at helping companies reach their IPO, often elect to move on later to help other companies working their way up. In all cases, boards play a vital role in the direction, management, and growth of corporations, both for profit and non-profits alike.

Change coming to Tesla

Boards that are full of vested interests are not good boards. The more independent minded the Board becomes, the better it usually is. (Fred Wilson, former Founding Board Member - Twitter)

Why are new board member positions being added now? For that answer let us return to June 2016. Tesla had put forth a merger proposal to acquire SolarCity. Elon Musk was chairman of both companies. His cousin, Lyndon Rive was CEO of SolarCity. The offer, nothing more than a bailout, was opposed by many Tesla shareholders. But many institutional shareholders held large stakes in both companies. SolarCity had been trying for months to find a suitor or partner. After 7-15 companies (depending on which article you read) took a look at the books, they all passed. Nearly out of cash, many believed bankruptcy was just a short time away. But Elon Musk was never going to let that happen. He had too much at stake.

There were so many conflicts of interest between the seven member board of SolarCity and Tesla that ultimately just two members of the SC board voted on the merger proposal. The other five members had to recuse themselves. Not that the decision was ever in doubt. With more than 60% of the institutional investors in Tesla also holding stakes in SolarCity, this deal was decided before it was announced. Musk who held 20% of each company recused his shares from the vote count, sealing the "overwhelming" approval of the merger. Those institutional shareholders held enough votes to seal the deal.

Lt to Rt: Current Tesla board members before Monday: A. Gracias, I. Ehrenpreis, B. Buss, R. Denhold, and S. Jurvetson. Not Pictured: Elon Musk, Chairman and his brother Kimbal, another director. (source: Electrek)

Calls for changes to the Board of Directors

As far back as June of 2016, Tesla investors began the call for more outside, independent directors in the wake of the merger announcement. The issue came to a boil in April of this year when a group of five major shareholders including the powerful California State Teacher’s Retirement System wrote a letter to Musk insisting on more independent board members. In a regrettable Twitter response, an angry Musk told them to "buy Ford" stock. A few days later Musk issued a statement promising more members would be added to the Board "soon," but denied the decision had anything to do with the investor group's letter.

Finally, last month the Board of Directors issue became a ballot vote at the annual shareholders meeting. A Connecticut pension fund was able to get a measure on the ballot to limit terms of all directors to one year. It failed, but Musk once again promised to add new members to the Board.

Move up to July 17, 2017, and we have the announcement.

Tesla has appointed two board members with very particular skill sets: Communications and publishing. This seems odd at first when you remember that Tesla currently does zero advertising. But these people are not random selections, they were carefully chosen. Their histories contain clues to their selection as board members.

(source: cnn.com)

James Murdoch is the CEO of 21st Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) His past is a bit tarnished after a highly publicized hacking scandal in Europe. In September 2012 Murdoch was criticized by the British Office of Communications, which concluded that he "repeatedly fell short of the conduct to be expected of as a chief executive and chairman" and that his lack of action in relation to phone hacking was "difficult to comprehend and ill-judged."

During his current tenure, he has watched as Fox News has been rocked by the turmoil of losing both Megyn Kelly and Bill O'Reilly, the top two hosts on the network. Not exactly a stellar resume, but he can certainly help advise Tesla in recovering from adversity and landing back on its feet.

The only connection I can find that ties Murdoch and Musk is Murdoch's wife Kathryn. She works for the Clinton Climate Initiative. Murdoch and his wife are avid proponents of a cleaner environment going forward. Other than a common goal of "saving humans from themselves," I could find no business ties between these men. That alone makes Mr. Murdoch a breath of fresh air.

(source: ebony.com)

Linda Johnson Rice

Ms. Johnson Rice is CEO of Ebony Media. She took up the reins in March of this year returning to lead the company founded by her father John Johnson. The company was sold in 2016 to CVG Group, an Austin, Texas, private equity firm.

The company she now runs can boast of one thing Tesla desperately needs to become: Profitability. If she can push policy to achieve that objective, then she would have my blessing. Tesla has little chance of penetrating the mass market if it cannot be seen as more than just building toys for the 1%.

For a woman to have risen up the ranks in publishing, even with Dad's help, took guts. Tesla shareholders need a woman like this who can put Musk on the defensive and hold him accountable for some of his questionable actions. Would the Model X have Falcon doors if she had been around? Perhaps not. Hopefully, she can give back just as good as Musk is known for dishing out.

New independents or more of the same?

Independence on the board is desperately needed at Tesla. With so many of the current board members joined at the hip with Musk through other ventures, more independents, heck any true independents, are long overdue. Even though more Board votes could not have stopped a really bad merger, maybe they can sway the Board away from future losing propositions.

Not everyone is pleased with these two choices. Separate articles (here) and (here) released the day after the appointments question the new members' lack of automotive or technology industry experience. Mr. Murdoch's past board resignations in the wake of the hacking scandal are also given, as reasons for investors to be concerned. Most reported reactions seem to look favorably at Ms. Johnson Rice and are pleased another woman has been brought onto the board.

I believe they have been brought onto the board one of two reasons: Because their career experience is as far as it could be from cars and solar panels, allowing Musk to continue running the show his way without their interference; or for their knowledge in broadcast and print media. I prefer to give Mr. Musk the benefit of the doubt and go with the latter.

Sooner or later it was bound to happen. Word-of-mouth and referral programs can only advance the public awareness of Tesla so far. At some point, paid advertising campaigns need to be brought in to get the word out more broadly. For as much as Musk tries to deny it, Tesla is still 90% a car company. If he really wants to sell 1 million cars in 2019 too many people still have no idea what Tesla is and what they sell. We must hope that if paid advertising is on the way, it will not become another cash incinerator like battery swapping.

Conclusion

At a juncture where Tesla could be facing massive losses in excess of $1 billion through the next three quarterly reports, Mr. Murdoch's experiences could prove very useful in damage control. The mere fact these two new members are not beholden to Mr. Musk is a positive thing for shareholders, but it does not change my "sell" rating on the stock.

Time will tell if Tesla has added two more members who will fall in step with Musk or brought in Dorothy and the Tin Man (Murdoch is tall and slender) who will throw back the curtain, exposing the Wizard's "machines." So grab some popcorn and lean back. This show is going to get interesting starting August 2nd at about 5:30 p.m. EDT!