IBM Earnings: The One Major Takeaway

My first article on IBM (IBM) was cautiously bullish. I had stated that IBM should be returning to growth as early as next year -- at least provided the respective decline and growth rates remain relatively unchanged. IBM's current quarter has broken that thesis since Cloud growth slowed dramatically. That is what I believe to be the most important takeaway from this earnings release.

Stop Using Non-GAAP

I take incredible issue with the constant non-GAAP shenanigans. It's a problem that is almost impossible to fix. Analysts report according to company metrics because they need good relationships with management, and the media completely copies the analysts. Before you know it, you think a company has earned $2.97 per share but has actually earned $1.86.

Who cares about those $0.11 cents, right? That's about $100 million worth of earnings that is not there or close to half a billion dollars on an annualized basis. IBM is clearly seasoned in the Wall Street game. From the buybacks -- which I will get to -- to not mentioning something as material as a 4.5% tax rate. Of course, the reason they didn't mention it was in the hopes that the "huge" EPS beat would distract from the larger-than-expected revenue loss. The problem with that is that everyone was watching IBM's revenue. It is the leading indicator in assessing IBM's return to growth, which brings me to my next point.

Broken Thesis

So, what's the takeaway here? While my earnings prediction was indeed for a revenue beat and EPS meet/miss, I am not consistently bearish or bullish for that matter. My first article on IBM was about how I saw revenue returning to growth next year on the back of Cloud revenue growth.

I won't repeat everything I discussed previously in this article, but the crux of it was that if respective decline and growth rates held steady relative to each other, IBM would see a small 2% revenue growth next year. Based on IBM's performance, I found that a very feasible endeavor.

But IBM never fails to disappoint in disappointing. Cloud growth slowed considerably, and since my entire growth thesis was based on cloud growth continuing, the thesis can be considered broken. It is very unlikely that IBM will manage to return to growth, or at least slow the decline, by next year. Slowing growth in Cloud was also the reason for the larger-than-expected revenue decline. It wasn't that legacy businesses were declining at an accelerated pace, rather it was that Cloud was not growing fast enough to make up for the decline.

Analysts cut their price targets almost immediately -- and rightly so. The reasons cited for the cut were: "deceleration of the company's Strategic Imperatives focus, which includes cloud and mobile, and the double-digit decline in IBM's core business. "

IBM's Buybacks Are a Waste of Money

Leave it to investors to ignore business fundamentals in lieu of supposed capital gains like buybacks and dividends. Usually buybacks are considered a positive. It signals that management believes its stock is undervalued. Of course, that's what they teach us in corporate finance theory 101. What we learn in corporate finance reality 101 is a much different narrative.

In reality, and especially in this bull market, buybacks are almost always executed to massage earnings. It should be extremely telling that management has spent almost $36B on buying back stock since 2013. In that same time period, the stock has lost $86B in market value.

To be clear, the 2013 market cap was calculated by taking the starting share price of roughly $200 and multiplying that by the number of shares outstanding in 2013, which was 1,155 million. This produces a market cap of $231B. You'll come up short if you simply take $154 (the current share price) and multiply it by the current number of shares (942 million). The reason for this is, of course, buybacks.

The buybacks have not aided in providing a positive ROE. Perhaps they have aided in not providing a more negative ROE. Not to mention that throwing $36B at a declining stock price speaks volumes regarding the company's lack of creativity and strategic insight.

Conclusion

IBM investors have seen almost $122B evaporate since 2013. For that they have received a cumulative $19B in dividends, leaving them with a loss of $103 billion equal to 72% of the current value of the company.

While I believed that this year would mark a cautious turnaround, I am retracting that statement immediately. IBM's management continues to disappoint and a return to growth will take another two years -- that is if IBM manages not to disappoint again. Given IBM's reliability in disappointing, I wouldn't count on that. Investors should think about that the next time they salivate at a 4% yield.

