Stout Opportunities: Option Trades Closed Since June 18th With 1.10% To 9.43% Returns

Portfolio strategy is about risk management. Since June 18, 2017, there have been five option ideas that have been closed. A review of the trades is discussed below as July 21, 2017, option expiration is nearing. There was one covered call, and four short put options positions closed.

Closed Covered Call:

A covered call on Archer Daniels Midland ( ADM) was suggested on June 12 with the July 21 $43 strike price to be sold at $0.75, and it was suggested to be closed on June 27 at $0.20. The return on the strike price was 1.28% or 30.70% annualized.

ADM data by YCharts

The covered call did its job by generating additional income with the large portion of the premium earned.

Closed Short Puts:

On June 6 th the sale of Bristol Myers ( BMY) July 21, $50 strike put was suggested at $0.66, and on June 27 th it was suggested to close the position at $0.11. The return on the strike price was 1.10% or 18.86% annualized.

BMY data by YCharts

The short put did its job by earning the majority of the option premium before the position was closed.

On June 6 th the sale of the Fastenal ( FAST) July 21, $43 strike put was suggested at $0.87, and on July 12, it was suggested to close the position at $0.10. The return on the strike price was 3.60% or 36.05% annualized.

FAST data by YCharts

The short put option generated nice income and was closed as a risk management strategy as the majority of the premium income was earned. The closing of the option permitted the sale of the $41 put discussed below.

On July 12, the sale of the Fastenal July 21, $41 put was suggested at $0.87, and on July 13, it was suggested to close the position at $0.13. The return on the strike price was 1.80% or 649% annualized.

FAST data by YCharts

The short put option did its job of generating income and was closed as a risk management strategy as the majority of the option premium was earned.

On May 23, the sale of the Cliffs Natural Resource ( CLF) July 21, $7.00 strike put was suggested to be sold at $0.73 and to be closed on July 18 for $0.07. The return on the strike price was 9.43% or 60.61% annualized.

CLF data by YCharts

The short put position generated nice income and was closed as the majority of the option premium was earned and a risk management strategy.

Conclusion:

The closing of short put trades is done as the majority of the option premium has been earned. Therefore, there is little upside to have them remain open. The risk is a downside surprise. It also frees up capital that can be used to sell other put options.

The covered call was closed as the majority of the option premium was earned, therefore it provided little downside protection. The covered call was sold on a well run firm paying an attractive dividend with a history of growth. Therefore, the ability to close out the covered call at a nominal price was seen as attractive.

Every investor takes a different view on the risk-return calculation. While the issues underlying the short put trades would be welcome additions to a portfolio, the issues can be added via outright purchase or the sale of another put option that may generate additional income or result in the shares being purchased at a discount to the current market price.

Options are used as a means to generate additional portfolio income, increase holding should the put be assigned, or to reduce holding should the call be assigned. The potential return and risk are known at the time of the option sale and must satisfy the investor/trader. Risk management suggests that earning roughly 80% (or more) of the potential return that it is time to exit the position. That explains why the positions above were closed. The reward was not seen attractive compared to the risks.

Disclosure:

Return calculations exclude transaction costs, as each trader may experience different costs; however, transaction costs will reduced the realized return. Positions mentioned are of the time of publication and may change without notice for a variety of reasons. Ideas presented are for educational purposes and should not be viewed as investment recommendations or be considered investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, FAST, CLF, BMY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May also have short option positions.