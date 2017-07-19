DryShips: You Will Never See Your Money Again

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) has just announced another reverse split. You will never see your money again if you invested here and held. Folks, this is the fifth one in seven months. This may be the strongest opinion I have ever made, but I will stand by it. While this is a very interesting company, the stock is complete trash and I am shocked there hasn’t been some sort of criminal charges against the company. I am no expert and maybe everything here has been done legally, but what I do know is that no one has made a dime in this stock, unless you have been short, which many Seeking Alpha contributors have urged you to do. Then again maybe you were one of the lucky ones who bought a lotto ticket and made a quick buck on an up day. Maybe you got in this fall when rampant speculation drove this stock up 20 fold, only to come crashing down. It bears repeating. If you have been holding, you will never see your money again. I am sorry.

Now, given that we have a diverse following, I need to point out that if you are not familiar with this name, the company owns drybulk carriers and shipping vessels, as well as supportive offshore infrastructure. The type of business is very necessary and can be profitable. It works frequently with clients in the mining, energy, and food companies, along with various other clientele. But this one is to be avoided. Not because it continues to fall as a stock…but because of the incredibly massive dilution that comes with each and every reverse split. In fact, this company has managed to turn dollars into fractions of a penny. Like a magician, only its bankrupted poor souls who have put their money here. Sad.

Nothing like good ole value destruction eh? I am talking about reverse splits. Over and over and over again. It is simply disgusting. Now set aside DRYS for a second because this is a teaching moment. Let me talk about why reverse splits happen. You would be surprised to know that many home-gamer investors aren’t even familiar with them. Seeking Alpha is a community of learning so let me briefly discuss mechanics here. Apologies to those who are more than familiar in advance.

Many management teams try to keep their shares above the $5 mark. This is for a whole host of reasons, but primarily this is done to attract institutional investment, and keep retail investors from shying away from the company's stock. In addition, some creditors also won't lend to companies or won't give favorable debt financing to companies with dollar or penny share prices. I always say this. Avoid buying stock in most companies that reverse split. One simply has to look at companies that have reverse split in the past to see that it often does not work out well, and in most cases shares continue falling post-split.

Now in the latest of the DRYS reverse splits, the stock split will be conducted at a ratio of one new share for every seven held. Let us forget about the past for a moment and just focus on this one split. The reverse split will apply to shareholders of record as of the close of the markets on July 20, 2017 and will begin trading at the adjusted price Friday July 21, 2017. The ticker symbol for the fund will not change. The fund will be issued a new CUSIP number (Y2109Q705 for those who care about such detail).

So, in teaching form what happens with this? The reverse split will increase the price per share of the stock with a proportionate decrease in the number of shares outstanding. In a 1 for 7 reverse split, every seven pre-split shares held by a shareholder will result in the receipt of one post-split share, which will be priced seven times higher than the value pre-split share. (If you hold 700 shares of DRYS priced at $1.00 each, then after the reverse split you will hold 100 shares valued at $7.00 each.) Thus, the reverse split does not change the value of a shareholder's investment.

Now, I will say up front that the company will NOT be issuing fractional shares with this move. A fractional share is basically created when a shareholder has a number of shares that are not an exact multiple of the reverse split ratio. For example, 100 shares would become 14.28. The company will not issue the .28 shares. Instead, the company will issue cash. Pennies to be precise, if you’re lucky to still have full pennies left that is.

After this reverse split, just 5.2 million shares will remain. That is until the company decides it needs more money and does another offering to issue shares. If it wasn’t for the recent Kalani deal I would not at all be surprised if they try to take advantage of the new post-split price to issue shares. Of course they’d need an underwriter and investor to buy in to it, and no one in their right mind should go near this name. I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge that the Kalani deal still has over $70 million left, and with continue selling pressure, expect share prices to continue to dwindle, until the next reverse split.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell DRYS. It is for informational purposes only. The options contract analysis can be applied to all splits of other companies in the future by utilizing the outlined calculations.

