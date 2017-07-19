Market Volatility Bulletin: Everybody Gets A New Record High

CNBC: 8:40 EST

US equities (QQQ) appear in for another strong day as positive bank earnings from the likes of Morgan Stanley (MS) and M&T Bank roll in during the pre-market session; building permits and housing start numbers from the month of June may also provide a solid backdrop for the indexes to continue their way higher. As of Tuesday’s close, the three most widely followed US stock indexes (SPY) were either at, or within shouting distance of all-time highs.

Overnight markets were seen higher internationally too, as both Asian and European markets continue to benefit from the falling US dollar (UUP).

While our belief is that eventually the weakening US dollar will work its way into a negative for US equities (DIA), in the current market it is seen as positive nearly across the board. As mentioned in yesterday’s bulletin, those multinational US companies still to report earnings may see a near-term benefit from a weakened dollar.

After opening lower yesterday, both the S&P and Nasdaq were able to recover into modestly positive days. The Dow (DIA), sunk by poor forward guidance regarding the trading department of investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS), was unable to finish out the day higher.

Source: SectorSPDR

It was another mild day to say the least, with the biggest mover being (XLE), which dropped 0.47% as investors awaited weekly inventory data. API numbers from yesterday evening suggest a small build, while the Wall Street consensus for the EIA number is a more moderate storage draw.

Shout-Out

For today’s highlight piece, we look all the way back to an October 2016 piece from SA contributor Vance Harwood. The article, titled Is Shorting UVXY, TVIX, Or VXX The Perfect Trade? is now just as timely as ever. Late adopters to the “short-vol” trade likely come into the market every day, hopefully armed with knowledge of the products they’re trading, and a plan for if the position goes aggressively against them. Mr. Harwood’s article offers a great look at just how difficult the “easy money” trade of selling volatility can be, potential risks to initiating a short position, and advice for managing such a trade.

Source: Vance Harwood

Upon review of price movement on a split-adjusted basis, it’s difficult to think of any other liquid securities that have performed as poorly as these long-VIX exposed ETPs. Mr. Harwood delves into the potential risks of entering a short position with these products, displaying them in the form of an extensive list. Below are a few that we’ve selected as some of the most important to consider:

“One characteristic of a short position is that its leverage moves against you if you're wrong. When you first open a short position, a 10% gain in the stock you shorted will cost you 10% of your position's value, but the next 10% gain in the security will increase your loss by 12.2%. This increase in leverage increases rapidly if the security moves strongly against you. See this post

post Typically (75%+ of the time), the prices of long volatility funds like VXX, UVXY, and TVIX are battered by contango, but when the market tanks, they turn into beasts. First of all, the VIX futures that these funds are based on spike up, second the VIX future's term structure goes into a configuration called backwardation - which boosts the ETP's returns, and the 2x funds often experience a compounding effect that boosts their returns past their 2X benchmark.”

Additionally, the short-vol trade in general is especially vulnerable to a “Black Swan” type event. Mr. Harwood notes that during the 2011 market correction, UVXY went up in value by 550% in the course of just a few months.

In finishing the piece, the author goes on to list many more considerations participants may make when contemplating using these instruments to sell volatility. We highly recommend readers, both new and experienced in the volatility market, consider the issues brought up here by Mr. Harwood.

Thoughts on Volatility

The continued lack of any meaningful volatility is painfully obvious in the current market. Yesterday’s VIX price-action showed as much, with an early morning spike (yes, we’re calling a $.40 move a spike right now) quickly slapped back down into the single digits.

As the VX futures contract for July expiry moves off the table, and we move into an August front-month, it is worth noting that the term structure has not moved around meaningfully, with most contract months simply sliding closer to expiration.

Contango at the front-end of the curve is still over 10%, making long-term positions held in instruments such as VXX and UVXY difficult to swallow.

Eli Mintz noted via Twitter at the beginning of the week that despite these extremely low levels of volatility we are currently experiencing, hedging using VX futures is still expensive on a historical basis.

Though our data set here only goes back to late-2011, back-end contango (F4-F7) is showing itself to be in the higher end of its historical range. This means that participants intending to push their hedging exposure farther out in time are finding it to be nearly as expensive as keeping their exposure up front.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading our bulletin. As we mentioned yesterday, it is critically important during these slow summer months strike a balance between not trading out of boredom, and using the opportunity to potentially expand your product selection. Consider commodities, currencies, and the like when looking for markets that may offer up better potential for profit than the traditional US equities to which you may be accustomed.

