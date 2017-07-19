Why Google AdSense Is The Heart And Soul Of Alphabet's Advertising Empire

Going forward, Google will eventually use its Artificial Intelligence leadership to help its creator partners accelerate their production of new content.

Like the old radio/TV ad industry, content is king. Digital advertisements are useless without content, like an article or a YouTube video, to deliver/host them.

Google AdSense is Alphabet’s way of recruiting creators, writers, artists, publishers, and website owners to produce content which can host AdWords/AdMob advertisements.

Google's domination of the global digital advertising industry is due to its crowd-sourced content-driven way of disseminating ads.

There are hundreds of Google articles published here at Seeking Alpha. Not one managed to correctly pinpoint what makes its digital advertising program so effective.

Seeking Alpha Editor Michael Hopkins challenged me last week to dig deeper into Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) AdWords or AdSense. Let us, therefore, make sense of Google AdSense. There are hundreds of articles about Google published here at Seeking Alpha. Not one of them discussed why AdSense is the real heart and soul of Google’s advertising empire.

AdSense helps Alphabet recruit an army of people and website owners to continuously create new online/mobile content where it can deliver Google AdWords advertising.

(Source: Google)

Without AdSense, Google’s ad-driven business would not have taken off. Strip away all the fancy write-ups about Google’s dominant search engine, the Android OS displacing Windows as the world’s most used, AdWords and AdMob’s accurate targeted ads, Artificial Intelligence leadership, and massive personal data mining capabilities. Dig deeper like SA Editor Hopkins told me.

You will eventually agree with my thesis that AdSense was and still is the most valuable component of Google’s content-driven advertising platform.

The founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, understood that content is king. Their industry-leading search engine algorithm and advertising program are useless without evolving online/mobile content to host their ads and produce search results. Brin and Page had no choice but to invent Google AdSense in early 2003.

In my own math, AdSense is responsible for at least 50% of Alphabet’s current high valuation. As of today, 13.61 million websites have Google AdSense accounts. They are the least understood drivers behind Google’s massive advertising business. Most of these sites have YouTube channels and mobile apps too.

(Source: trends.buildwith.com)

Don’t underestimate and think that revenue related to AdSense is only applicable to Google Network Members sites (those enrolled in AdSense). The advertising revenue from Alphabet’s properties like the Android OS/Google Play Store, YouTube, and google.com are all influenced by how many people are actively creating content to maximize their AdSense income.

Source: Google

The top-earning YouTube stars like PewDewPie won’t be making $15 million/year if they did not have an AdSense account. Some people create YouTube videos not for the sake of amusing themselves and others. They do it because they have AdSense accounts that Google wants to fatten up with ad clicks dollars.

Why AdSense Was Necessary

AdSense was Google’s way to incentivize other people/website owners to keep creating content which could host Google advertisements. Back then, Google didn’t have the money to hire tens of thousands of employees to create millions of continuously updating websites. Google’s ultimate objective is to keep humans glued to their computer/smartphone screens for as long as possible.

This is only possible if there are people creating new content like YouTube videos, Seeking Alpha articles, TMZ Hollywood gossip, and Buzzfeed news updates.

AdSense, in a sense, is like Seeking Alpha’s 2011 decision to pay for crowd-sourced investing ideas.

The original name of AdSense was Content-Targeted Advertising. Google’s revenue from search ads was likely stagnating in 2003. It needed a new way to make money. Brin and Page (and their band of geeks) went to work and coded the new contextual ad format. It was programmed specifically to disseminate Google ads on all websites willing to accept them.

The logic was Google’s search engine bots can crawl third-party websites, read their content and then place content-relevant Google ads. AdSense is based on this contextual ad placements. Via AdSense enrollment, Google and website owners can then share the ad revenue.

A content publisher/site owner only needs to sign-up for a Google AdSense account. Once approved, he/she could automatically get Google advertisements on his website/web page. It was a win-win situation for Google and content owners. Website owners who signed-up for Google Adsense can monetize their content without the need for them to hire advertising account executives.

Site/app owners rely on Google to automatically deliver ads on their sites. All they have to do is keep creating new content so that search engine Googlebots can keep crawling their sites, and to keep people coming back. The more content they create, the more people they could attract. The more site traffic there is, the more clicks possible there are for Google-placed advertisements.

Of course, Google’s very generous revenue sharing provisions lead to AdSense creating the online content farming phenomenon. AdSense is applied everywhere, it is used on content found on the web and mobile platforms. Google pays content publishers/creators up to 68% of the ad revenue. In short, AdSense created an easy-money-get-rich-quick mentality among some website owners.

(Source: Google)

Google Eventually Became Ruthless Against AdSense-Farming Websites

The lucrative money from monthly AdSense checks is why website owners came up with Search Engine Optimization [SEO] techniques. These clever techniques often trick Googlebots to drive more traffic to their websites. Before Google became strict, quality of content wasn't a top priority.

It was all about who gets the most web traffic from Google’s search engine through crafty SEO tricks. Some devious site owners even did a scraper approach, they copied (then modified it a little bit) the content of other sites just to keep Googlebots happy with stolen “new content”.

The backlash from Google search engine ranking low-quality content farming sites higher than quality websites eventually lead to Alphabet introducing the “Panda Algorithm Update” in February 2011. This algorithm retooling helped Google’s search engine quickly identify and de-rank (or even delist) content/AdSense-farming websites.

A high school-era friend asked me (in early 2010) to create a Google AdSense because his account was already banned earlier by Google. He was then using his wife’s AdSense account on two WordPress-based websites. He needed my AdSense account as a back-up in case his wife’s account also gets banned by Google.

My friend was a proud content farmer exploiting SEO tricks to maximize his AdSense income. His most profitable Adsense-farming website (mostly gadget reviews like phones, laptops, and computers) was making $3,500-$7,000 per month from Google. He likely used black hat SEO tricks so that his website achieved an Alexa global ranking as high as 13,870. He was writing primarily to trick Googlebots, not to impress his readers with his English-writing skills. Keyword stuffing on articles about trending keywords and trending topics was his mantra. For him, proper grammar wasn't a priority.

Unfortunately, the Panda Algorithm Updates eventually caught up with him. By late 2011, his site’s search engine ranking went down to the 400k global rank levels. Consequently, his AdSense monthly checks were not as high as before Google did its Panda Algorithm update.

I told him to change his domain name like other content farmers did to escape the “content farmer” label that Google gave his site. He did not heed my advice. By early 2012, his wife’s AdSense account was also banned. He was most likely doing the same old black hat SEO tricks that Google hates. He might have committed other violations like buying automated/bot traffic and/or hiring other people to click his site's Google Ad banners.

I lent him my AdSense account for one year. I told him to put my name as the new owner of his site so that my account won’t be banned. Back then, it was not allowed to share your Google AdSense account to other people. I also told him to stop using black hat SEO tricks and he agreed.

I also demanded he change to a new domain site, but he refused to do it. Transferring his site’s content to another domain name not yet identified as a content farming site would have saved him from Google’s wrath.

Because of his recalcitrant behavior, he only earned $5,383.33 from his one year use of my AdSense account. By February 2013, his site’s Alexa global ranking was down to the 2.6 million level. This was in spite of him writing higher-quality original 800-word or more articles.

(Source: Motek Moyen’s AdSense Account)

The moral of this personal story is to prove that Google is now ruthless against dishonest people abusing AdSense and SEO techniques. Once Google identifies you as a content farmer, you are done for good. This is why AdSense is now healthy. Google vigilantly weeds out the overly greedy content producers.

Seeking Alpha Is A Well-Behaving AdSense-Fueled Site

Unlike my friend, the management of Seeking Alpha always complied with Google’s more strict policy on AdSense-driven content publishing. If it did not, this site would have been delisted from Google's search engine index a long time ago.

Seeking Alpha’s high-quality articles indeed helped influence the upside trend of GOOG and GOOGL. However, Seeking Alpha itself also contributed to the growth of Google’s online advertising business.

Seeking Alpha’s very high global rank, no. 1,140, means it generates possibly millions of clicks on Google banner ads every year. Congruently, Seeking Alpha is also making millions of dollars out of its AdSense account.

(Source: SimilarWeb)

The 23.89 million site visits last month (and the very long average site visitor’s 23:09 time spent on the site) told me that Seeking Alpha probably received a six-figure (or seven-figure?) AdSense check from Google this July.

Google has the biggest search engine and 37.67% of Seeking Alpha’s traffic is from search. The high 25.09% direct traffic also makes Googlebots happy about seekingalpha.com’s large base of loyal site visitors. People are repeatedly seeking new content from Seeking Alpha.

Seeking Alpha is definitely one of the web’s biggest (and still growing) beneficiaries of the Google AdSense program. I say so because it can afford to pay its contributors monthly (it used to be quarterly) before the 30th day of the following month. Seeking Alpha gets its AdSense money on or before the 21st.

(Source: SimilarWeb)

The high global site traffic ranking of Seeking Alpha and its population of affluent investing-minded site visitors is why www.seekingalpha.com is now estimated to be worth $89.5 million. Seeking Alpha’s valuation is now almost twice the estimated worth of thestreet.com's $46.58 million.

Seeking Alpha makes more AdSense money than the publicly-traded The Street. You know why? The Street’s global traffic ranking is only no. 3,702

(Source: SimilarWeb)

Further, The Street usually only puts two Google Ad banners on each article it publishes. They are usually found in the right column of The Street’s article page. Seeking Alpha’s managers are smarter. They allowed four Google Ad banners on each article. I try to click on each of these ad banners after every 24 hours.

(Source: Motek Moyen/Seeking Alpha)

Ever wonder why all finance/investing sites love spamming AAPL, TSLA, KO, NVDA, NFLX articles? It is all done for the purpose of attracting more traffic to their AdSense-dependent websites/mobile apps.

Final Thoughts

The world has an insatiable appetite for digital information/entertainment. AdSense is why Google has an army of other people to create content for it. This is a strong reason to stay long GOOG and GOOGL. Brin and Page are multi-billionaires because there are Seeking Alpha contributors like me who patiently write articles that can host Google AdWords banner ads.

Every website owner, news writer/publisher, YouTube video creator, diet plan writer, food menu blogger, mobile apps developer who produces new online content is a cog (or should I say indirect laborer?) in Google’s global advertising empire. It is just that the smart content creators all went and signed-up for a Google AdSense account.

Going forward, AdSense account holders will eventually use Google’s upcoming Artificial Intelligence-enhanced automatic-news writer software. AdSense account holders like Seeking Alpha will gladly pay for an intelligent, human-like software that can algorithmically output articles like this one I wrote.

Google programmers can teach the AI software to analyze and learn from Mark Hibben's Seeking Alpha articles, and from there it could eventually learn to imitate Hibben's flawless writing skills. If there is now an AlphaGo computer that can beat the best players of the Go board game, there will also come a time that a Google AlphaMark auto news writer computer software can write better than Mark Hibben.

It took me more than eight hours to research, write, revise, and proofread this one. In the future, a Google-made automatic writer software will probably output a write-up like this one in less than 15 minutes.

Lastly, that 68% ad revenue sharing scheme from Google makes me want to create my own AdSense-driven website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.