Green Light For Sabina Gold & Silver

There is a great deal of speculation now that the NIRB hurdle has been cleared that Sabina might not make it to the end of the year before a take-out offer from a major.

Back River boasts impressive project economics including a project 12 year mine life with annual production exceeding 200,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$620/oz.

This recommendation clears the way for the Back River Project to be reviewed by the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, a project certificate could be issued in Q4/2017.

Yesterday after the market close Sabina Gold & Silver received a positive recommendation from NIRB (Nunavut Impact Review Board), which essentially means that the company is very close to getting the full go ahead to construct a mine at Back River.

RBC sees the first gold pour at Back River in 2021 and adds:

"Overall, we believe significant long-term potential remains at Back River due to the high-grade, low-cost nature of the mine with additional exploration potential. We currently estimate annual production exceeding 200 Koz at mine-site AISC of ~C$725/oz."

One of the things that has always stood out about Back River from an economic sensitivity standpoint is that the project's economics benefit tremendously from a weak Canadian dollar:

Source: Sabina Gold & Silver Corporate Presentation

Unfortunately for Sabina the Canadian dollar price of gold has dropped nearly C$200/oz in a straight line (as the USD/CAD exchange rate has declined from ~1.35 to ~1.26) since early June when the blurb at the bottom of the above slide highlighting a C$786 million after-tax NPV was written.

Nevertheless I view Sabina as being fairly valued near C$2.75/share after the positive recommendation from NIRB (based upon a US$1250/oz gold price and a C$1.25 USD/CAD exchange rate). There is also significant room to upgrade the resource and perhaps add a year or two to the life of mine at Back River; Sabina recently announced encouraging step-out drill results at its Llama extension.

And to answer my own question from a blog post written last week, the chart was right:

SBB.TO (Daily)

Source: Stockcharts.com

The market's initial reaction seems to be a combination of excitement over the positive news from NIRB and a bit of 'selling on the news':

SBB.TO (10 minute)

Source: Stockcharts.com

My expectation for Sabina shares are two-fold: 1. Sabina will have strong support near the C$2.00 previous breakout level 2. The stock will gradually move higher with the Canadian dollar price of gold before eventually being taken over for somewhere between C$2.50 and C$3.00 per share (based upon feasibility study economics and potential for further exploration discoveries at Back River).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SGSVF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.