Akzo Nobel Gets New CEO But Little Will Change

If you’ve been following events in the paint industry, you know I discussed the fierce M&A activity over the past several years. Dutch-based Akzo Nobel (OTCQX: AKZOY) announced the resignation of its CEO, Ton Büchner, on July 19th giving short notice citing health reasons.

Mr. Büchner, 52 years old, has been a mainstay forefending three offers by PPG (NYSE: PPG) to takeover AKZOY, and puissant lobbying of shareholders and legal machinations by Elliott Management pressuring AKZOY to pursue talks with PPG. AKZOY is a leader in China's construction paint market, European decorating paints, powder coatings and specialty chemicals.

Recent financial reports for AKZOY mirror the turbulence in the boardroom. AKZOY generates more than $16B in revenue, but that is a slip of 4.46% in FY’16 compared to FY’15. Net income ($1.1B) also was down by nearly one percent. Q1’17 seems to be a turnaround quarter for the company.

CFO Maelys Castella reported April 19, 2017, record profitability in Q1’17 with higher EBIT and return on sales and investment; a 7% increase in revenues due to more sales and acquisitions; decorative paints and specialty chemicals surged 4% in the first quarter driving EBIT higher by 13%. Earnings per share were up 8%, and net cash flow improved.

PPG made three offers to AKZOY. PPG announced it was ending the pursuit after AKZOY rejected PPG’s third buyout offer for $30B. Büchner employed three tactics (sobriquet, poison pills) to thwart the PPG deal. First, it was leaked to the press that in March 2017, AKZOY was bidding $7B for Axalta Coatings (NYSE: AXTA). Büchner wanted to buy this American hi-tech paint company years earlier but lost it to The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG). Such a move, even a rumor, throws contentious takeover efforts into the antitrust world of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Büchner won a legal battle against Elliott Management (which owns 9.5% in AKZOY) in May 2017. That win prevented the removal of AKZOY’s Chairman for failing to engage in talks with PPG in the best interests of shareholders. The fight was not over. In early July, Elliott reportedly filed another lawsuit in the Netherland’s Interim Relief Court to remove the Chairman extending the pressures on Büchner and others to negotiate with interested buyers.

The third tactic is cleaving overhead and inter alia announcing the potential sale of the Specialty Chemical division. It generates more than 30% of AKZOY’s profits. Profits from a sale will be returned to shareholders in a gift of nearly $2B payable as an extraordinary dividend, pay down more debt from acquisitions, and some profits might be used to support a share buyback plan.

AKZOY share price jumped from the low $20s to more than $30 due to all the buyout talk. Thierry Vanlancker is the new CEO at AKZOY after thirty years in the industry many with DuPont (NYSE: DD). As a member of the AKZOY Executive Committee, Vanlancker was a mover on the team setting AKZOY’s current goals. He has also been responsible for Specialty Chemicals. Vanlancker writes about his management philosophy that, “I am committed to build on our continued focus on safety and sustainability, to supply industries worldwide with high quality ingredients and process aids for the manufacture of life’s essentials.” Under his leadership, AKZOY has been working to double its production capacity at its China based organics peroxides facility; they are used in making polymers (and they are in everything).

Elliott Management has known Vanlancker for a long time as a member of the toxic opposition. His appointment is unlikely to persuade Elliott to change its position on buyout talks or its tactics. Rancor in the boardroom is likely to continue.

PPG is setting aside more than $3B it may spend on acquisitions. Pursuing AKZOY again will be more of the same under the new CEO, but it may be PPG’s fastest path to greater growth at a time many of its markets and segments are softening. Sherwin Williams (NYSE: SHW) is busy swallowing Valspar, and has been shedding some coatings businesses to clear the way for gulping Valspar. So, for a while it appears the situation at AKZOY will continue to be a lurching work in progress. Look for changes if the share price begins to slide.

