Skyworks: Bracing For Earnings

Q4 is expected to be a record for revenue and EPS, but possible delays for the iPhone 8 loom.

Skyworks (SWKS) is set to report Q3 earnings this Thursday July 20th, and while analyst estimates and company guidance expect strong performance for Q3 and Q4, reports of a delay in the release date for Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 8 threaten to undermine the outlook for Q4.

I wrote an article on SWKS at the end of June after the stock was knocked down to $96 per share due to a tech sell-off, calling it a buy in the short term going into 2H 2017 but noting the risks of an iPhone 8 delay. That article can be read here. Since that time, we've seen both of these catalysts develop as the stock bounced back by 8%, but more reports of iPhone 8 delays have come out. With earnings right around the corner, I think now is a good time to set expectations for 2H 2017 and assess the risks an iPhone 8 delay might pose to Skyworks' Q4 guidance.

First, the quick overview of the basics. Skyworks is expected to report revenue of $890.5 million, an increase of 18.4% YoY, and EPS of $1.52, an increase of 22.5% YoY. It should be noted that this fiscal year after Q1 has fairly easy comps due to Skyworks' iPhone-related weakness last year, but nevertheless, Q3 is expected to continue the ongoing revenue (and earnings) growth rebound:

This return to growth out of a deep trough has been the primary driver of SWKS' recovery into triple-digit territory and it is encouraging, if expected, to see the catalysts play out.

More important will be Skyworks' guidance for the fourth quarter, which analyst estimates indicate will be a record quarter for revenue and EPS. Q4 guidance is expected to entail revenue of $973 million, an increase of 16.5% YoY, and EPS of $1.73, an increase of 16.9% YoY. If it were that simple, I would be a much more confident shareholder going into earnings, but there is some nuance here that could disrupt current expectations.

Reports have claimed that mass production of the iPhone 8, which features an OLED display and comes with a $1,000+ price tag, will be delayed to November or even December. Reportedly, "yield rates at the two main ODMs, Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron, have not yet reached levels that warrant mass production," which would seem to corroborate other reports from analysts and news outlets that the iPhone 8 will be delayed. Foxconn is responsible for 95% of iPhone 8 orders and so this development, if accurate, doesn't bode well for a September launch.

Why is this relevant? Apple is still expected to launch the iPhone 8 in September but will only fill a very small number of orders before mass production kicks in November/December time. This could affect Skyworks' sales in Q4, which ends at the end of September and therefore before mass production of the premium iPhone 8 kicks in. While this likely won't diminish Skyworks' net levels of revenue or EPS, it could pull sales forward into Q1 2018 and cause a miss in guidance for Q4 or a miss in Q4 results in three months' time.

For long-term investors, the iPhone 8 is still poised to create something of a supercycle this year for Apple and for Apple suppliers like Skyworks, making now a good time to buy. Short-term investors might want to be cautious about the possibility of an iPhone 8 delay, which I imagine the market will not appreciate. News of a delay could knock shares of SWKS down a notch if announced, but because this will have little negative long-term implications, I would view such a dip as a buying opportunity.

For the upcoming earnings report, I'll be focusing on two primary things: 1) Guidance for Q4 and management's sales projections and 2) commentary on the conference call regarding expectations for the iPhone 8, any possible delays, and how management expects this to affect the company's operating results.

I'm thinking about buying put options to hedge against downside risk post-earnings both because of the possibility of an iPhone 8 delay and because of SWKS' susceptibility to sharp downwards movements post-earnings, but have not yet come to a decision. Investors should weigh the risks themselves and determine whether hedging makes sense for your position. Pay special attention to any and all forward-looking statements and stay tuned for a write-up on Friday where I'll discuss the most salient points of the report.

