Rapid7 Acquires Komand For Security Orchestration Technology

Komand has developed security automation and orchestration software that makes IT and security teams more efficient in their work.

Quick Take

Security technology firm Rapid7 (RPD) has acquired startup company Komand for an undisclosed amount.

Komand has developed an easy-to-use security automation and orchestration system that makes already-stretched security and IT teams more efficient.

Rapid7 gains an effective ‘on-ramp’ to its Insight security platform by providing enterprise IT teams with functionality available without the need to code.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based Komand was founded in 2015 to develop solutions that assist enterprise security teams to automate and optimize their operations within their particular dynamic workflows.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Jen Andre, who has a background in computer science within the cyber security field. Jim Salem was CTO and was previously Chief Architect at Datto and VP Engineering at Endurance International Group.

An important advantage of Komand’s system is that it allows users to create automated, dynamic tasks without the need to code; users ‘orchestrate’ automation by drag and drop functionality via plug-ins that connect their existing security tools.

Komand raised $1.25 million in private seed stage investment from venture capital firm Accomplice and others. The valuation was not disclosed.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm divulged the acquisition price or terms and Rapid7 didn’t file an 8-K, which would have been required if the transaction had a material impact on its financial condition.

In the deal announcement, Rapid7 said, ‘The acquisition of Komand is not expected to have a material financial impact to Rapid7’s calculated billings, revenue, and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share for the calendar year 2017, as guided on May 9, 2017.’

According to an unconfirmed report, the consideration paid was $50 million in cash and stock.

As of Rapid7’s March 31, 2017, 10-Q filing, the firm had $79.1 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $191.9 million in total liabilities. The company generated $3.3 million in cash flow from operations for Q1 2017, so it appears there were ample resources to pay for the reported acquisition consideration.

Rapid7, which provides analytics solutions for security teams to improve their risk management, acquired Komand to expand its Insight system.

Security and IT teams are stretched thin and need every automation functionality they can use to increase efficiencies and reduce response time for security incidents.

As Rapid7’s Chief Product Officer Lee Weiner stated,

The complexity of today’s security and IT ecosystems have put security and IT operations teams at a significant disadvantage when they need to respond quickly. By developing contextualized automation technology, we’ll be able to cut back the time it takes to respond to an incident—when minutes can mean the difference between a minor issue and significant compromise or loss.

Komand has developed over 150 plugins that automate workflows to increase security and IT efficiency, as well as making it easier to ‘foster adoption and usage across companies of all sizes and levels of IT and security maturity.’

So not only will Komand’s functionalities help Rapid7’s clients automate their security operations more, it promises to provide a simpler way for prospects to be introduced to Rapid7 – a low cost and effective ‘on-ramp’ to its more robust Insight solution.

Rapid7 stands to gain access to a greater pool of prospects and speed up its initial sales cycle accordingly.

I view the deal as a positive for Rapid7 in the medium term, as it integrates Komand into its technology stack and sales process over the coming 3–4 quarters.

