Chipotle - I'm Backing Up The Truck

In a previous article, I detailed my optimistic overview on Chipotle's (NYSE:CMG) turnaround plan. Two main issues have arisen since my previous post. In this article, I will take a deep dive into these concerns and assess whether or not they are merited, compare the positives and the negatives, and detail my bullish thesis.

Recent Share Price Movement

Chipotle's share price has been extremely volatile since I wrote my last article on the company. At that time, shares traded under $400. Less than two months later they were up 25% to $500 a share. Today, shares trade for less than $400.

A Look at Recent Concerns

For a short period of time, investors seemed increasingly bullish on Chipotle's turnaround story as shares rose over 25% and short interest decreased from 24% to 18%. Finally, the stars seemed to have aligned for the company. On top of that, in an interview with Jim Cramer in May Chipotle's CFO made bullish comments on the turnaround, saying that the company "has finally got its edge back."

The first concern surfaced in June when the company issued updated guidance. Chipotle's guidance was principally related to its costs:

For the second quarter of 2017, we continue to expect food costs to be approximately 34.2% of sales, and marketing and promotion costs to be up approximately 20 to 30 basis points versus the first quarter of 2017.

This statement had a tremendous negative impact on investors' confidence, as shares closed 7.5% lower that trading day and proceeded to decline 15% over the month of June. It is evident that investors seemed concerned about Chipotle's return to pre-crisis margins, and that high promotion/marketing costs would have to continue going forward. On the surface, these concerns seem legitimate; however, investors have misinterpreted Chipotle's statement.

At the start of the fiscal year, Chipotle's initial guidance stated that costs would be higher in Q2 than in Q1. This means that the higher costs are no surprise and investors had no reason to believe that the company would expand margins in Q2. The company made it clear that due to promotional campaigns running through the first half of the year, costs would be higher. June's updated guidance was simply to affirm that food costs would be approximately 34.2% of sales and maintaining a high single-digit sales growth rate.

The second concern rose on July 18, 2017, when the company announced that it had closed a store in Sterling, Va., after multiple customers complained about getting sick. Shares closed 5% lower that trading day. At first, this story was quite concerning to me as I wondered whether the company was about to enter another food crisis. After analyzing the facts, it is evident that my concerns are not warranted.

Here are the facts:

After a thorough investigation by Chipotle and other news outlets, it is clear that the symptoms are consistent with norovirus. Chipotle management made it clear that the norovirus is not related to food supply; it was transferred by person-to-person contact or via contaminated food in the store. This means that one of Chipotle's employee's transferred it to customers, or that the restaurant's sanitation procedures were not up to standards and the food got contaminated within the store.

In summary, the facts point to a special case of food poisoning in which only one restaurant is affected, meaning that this is not the start of another food crisis. Although my initial concern was not warranted, I am still wary of Chipotle's sanitation improvement. In order to completely regain consumers' confidence, the company cannot allow these cases to happen. If another "mini-crisis" was to happen, I would reevaluate my stance.

Post-E. Coli Changes

After reanalyzing Chipotle's food supply changes, I find it interesting to note the meaningful changes made on that front. Three new important individuals were added to help drive significant changes regarding food supply. David Acheson, a former official at the FDA and Department of Agriculture, was added as a consultant. David Theno, a former Jack-In-The-Box (JACK) executive who is credited with fixing the company after its E. coli outbreak, was also added as a consultant. Finally, James Marsden, a former meat-science professor from Kansas State University, was hired as director of food and safety at the company.

On top of Chipotle's significant management changes, the company has implemented important technology to help analyze food before it gets processed to its restaurants. More specifically, Chipotle introduced a new and important technological three-step process within the supply chain process to make sure food contamination risk is minimized:

1) High pressure processing: This new sub-step uses high pressure within refrigeration process that inactivates any bacteria that might have been present before being placed in the freezers.

2) Sous vide: This is the sub-step in which food are placed in vacuum-sealed packages to avoid any harmful bacteria.

3) Blanching: The last sub-step in the new technology process is submerging all ingredients in hot water to destroy any harmful bacteria.

Overall, these changes reinforce my beliefs that the chances of another outbreak happening are very unlikely.

Positives and Negatives

Since my last article on the company, Chipotle reported Q1 2017 results. EPS was $1.60 vs. $1.27 expected and revenue was above expectations by $20 million at $1.07 billion. Moreover, same-store sales, which is my favorite figure to measure Chipotle's status, was up 17.8% compared to 14.9% expected.

Over the last few months since my last article on the company, I've seen a wave of negative articles saying that Chipotle is not effectively turning the ship around. I believe that investors must focus on the business' same-store sales growth as a measure of the turnaround, and not on EPS and margins as figures for the turnaround situation.

It is evident that Chipotle management was effective at stabilizing the business over the course of fiscal 2016. In my opinion, fiscal 2017 will be the year that the company focuses on returning back into growth mode. Q1's 17.8% same-store sales makes me confident that management is effective in its turnaround plan.

Many bears argue that the significant same-store sales increase that we're seeing is not worthy of appraisal as it has still not topped pre-crisis levels. I believe that, fundamentally, Chipotle will have a hard time growing like it did in the past. However, this does not mean that the company is not worthy of an investment.

There are three main positives I see going forward for Chipotle. The first is that the company was effective at stabilizing the company, integrating important food supply technologies, hiring world-class food science executives, and is now slowly but steadily growing again. It is worth noting that Chipotle has the most impressive economics in the quick service restaurant industry. With half the run-time compared to Burger King (QSR) and McDonald's (MCD), which are open 24 hours a day and have drive-thrus, average store sales on a yearly basis at Chipotle are 2.43 million compared to 2.45 million at McDonald's. I believe that if Chipotle were to introduce a breakfast menu, average store sales would trump all competitors.

The second positive I see going forward is the opportunity to digitize the ordering process. Chipotle expects that as mobile order and pay continues to roll out, customers will have cut their wait time by more than 50%. In turn, this will bolster customer experience and lead to increased customer loyalty.

The third main positive is see going forward is tax reform. A tremendous positive for Chipotle would be if President Trump delivers on his promise of tax reform. By being a predominantly U.S.-based company, Chipotle is subject to some of the highest corporate taxes in the world. Today, Chipotle's effective tax rate is 39%. If that were to change, management could use that cash to significantly increase shareholder value.

Short-Term Thinking

In my opinion, the multitude of Seeking Alpha articles mentioning that Chipotle is trading at an absurd valuation are flawed. Investors must take a deep dive on what is going on at the company rather than focusing solely on the financials. Earnings and margins are temporarily impaired and are not the correct figures to value the company. Moreover, the turnaround process cannot be evaluated on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Jack-In-The-Box took years before fully recovering from its E. coli crisis, and today it's just a blip on the radar.

Valuation

I firmly believe that the most effective way to value a business is by discounting an estimate of the cash it produces over its lifetime. In other words, investors must build a discounted cash flow model since earnings are impaired. In my model, I am forecasting an average of 200 new store openings per year over a five-year period, with cost of sales remaining at 33% and operating margins decreasing minimally due to increased competition. Additionally, by applying a terminal growth rate of 2.5% coupled with the company's pristine balance sheet, that yields a target price of $760 -- a more than 100% return.

Conclusion

I believe that the recent decline in Chipotle's shares are unwarranted and, over time, as Chipotle shows more signs of its turnaround investors willing to stay the course will be rewarded. Although I am confident that the company will eventually grow past its difficulties, I would be wary if another store outbreak occurs.

I also believe that it is imperative for investors to focus on the company's same-store sales growth as a measure of the turnaround rather than its short-term profitability. Too many bear theses cite P/E valuation as the bulk of their negative stance on the company. While on the surface that might seem true, if one takes a closer look at the business it's evident that any measure of profitability is temporarily impaired.

As the Chipotle turnaround story begins to unfold, I will continue to update readers on the process by releasing more articles on the company along the way. As a way to be up to date, click on the "follow" button next to my name to be notified when my next article is available.

