Riding Through The Rough

Wells Fargo (WFC) saw fairly disappointing loan growth last quarter. This is due in part to the company lessening its exposure to auto loans. There are a substantial amount of cars coming off of lease and the terms of loans are being stretched longer. This has increased their concern of auto resale value and diminished auto origination. With respect to mortgages, although house demand continues to grow, as rates slowly tick upward there is far less demand for refinancing. This lowers their non-interest income which is very helpful for the scrutinized efficiency ratio.

Wells Fargo is a longer term play. Sure, the account scandal is still muttered about here and there, but WFC is making changes (frustratingly slow at times). The company had to completely reshape the way their core make-up looked. It is quite a challenge to have to restructure the culture containing so many employees.

Wall Street really wants to see much better loan growth. If the efficiency ratio drops below 60%, then WFC will be looking very bullish. The stock has traded fairly range bound recently and should continue to be viewed as a core position.

