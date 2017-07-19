Fifth Street Finance: Oaktree Management Fees Driving Upcoming Dividend Cuts

The effective yield for FSC, if the dividend is reduced to $0.10, is around 7.0% and 5.6% if the dividend is $0.08, which is much lower than the average BDC stock with 9.6%.

The reduced income and hurdle rate will result in much lower than expected NII in the coming quarters, and the quarterly dividend will be cut to $0.10 or even $0.08.

The most important aspect of the new fee agreement is the extremely low 6% hurdle rate of returns on equity before management earns incentive fees.

Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) recently announced that it has signed a definitive asset purchase agreement with Oaktree Capital Management, under which Oaktree will become the new investment adviser to two Business Development Companies (“BDCs”): Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) and Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR).

Summary of this article:

Oaktree is faced with the cleanup FSC's portfolio resulting in safer but lower yielding assets. This will likely be done sooner rather than later , so that the new management is not on the hook for toxic 'legacy investments'.

, so that the new management is not on the hook for toxic 'legacy investments'. This will result in reduced but more stable income.

The most important aspect of the new fee agreement is the extremely low 6% hurdle rate of returns on equity before management earns incentive fees. This is the lowest in the sector and not appropriate, especially given that BDCs such as Golub Capital (NASDAQ:GBDC), Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS), and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) with the lowest yielding portfolios have hurdle rates between 7% and 8%.

The reduced income and hurdle rate will result in much lower expected NII in the coming quarters, and the quarterly dividend will be cut to $0.10 as shown in the analysis below. However, there is a chance that the new management will reduce closer to $0.08 to give the company less need to 'reach for yield' - similar to other BDCs that now over-earn their reduced dividends.

The effective yield for FSC if the dividend is reduced to $0.10 is around 7.0%, and 5.6% if the dividend is $0.08 using the stock price at the close yesterday, which is much lower than the average BDC stock with 9.6% or average Baby Bond currently yielding 6.6%.

This article discusses the impacts to dividend coverage for FSC specifically related to the proposed fee agreement with Oaktree, including details from the recent SEC filing:

Proposed changes to management and incentive fees:

Base management fee reduced from 1.75% to 1.50% but no longer includes a waiver of $1 million per quarter.

Pre-incentive fee net investment income will decrease from 20.0% to 17.5%

Hurdle rate decreased from 7% to 6% which is the lowest in the sector - higher is better for protecting shareholders during underperforming quarters.

- higher is better for protecting shareholders during underperforming quarters. Lookback/total return feature no longer included when calculating incentive fees - less protection for shareholders if there are continued capital losses incurred on the portfolio.

How will the base management fees payable by the Company change under the New Investment Advisory Agreement?

"The New Investment Advisory Agreement will reduce the base management fee rate from 1.75% of gross assets to 1.50% of gross assets. “Gross assets” includes any investments made with borrowings, but excludes any cash or cash equivalents." "The Board noted that the requirement that the Company obtain from Fifth Street Management a waiver of fees due under the Current Investment Advisory Agreement in the amount of $1,000,000 for each of 10 consecutive quarters starting in January 2018 would terminate upon closing of the Transaction."

How will the incentive fees payable by the Company change under the New Investment Advisory Agreement?

"The rate of the incentive fee payable on the Company’s pre-incentive fee net investment income will decrease from 20.0% to 17.5%, while the hurdle rate will decrease from 1.75% to 1.50% per quarter. The rate of the capital gains-based incentive fee, which will not be charged until the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, will also decrease from 20.0% to 17.5%. Capital gains subject to the incentive fee will begin to accumulate at the beginning of the Company’s 2019 fiscal year, and any realized capital gains, realized capital losses, unrealized capital appreciation and unrealized capital depreciation with respect to the Company’s portfolio as of the end of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018, will be excluded from the calculations of the capital gains-based incentive fee."

As discussed in previous articles, the company previously decreased its hurdle rate to 7% and is now proposing another decrease to 6% (higher is better for protecting shareholders during underperforming quarters). This makes a large difference when I am modeling ‘worst case’ and ‘lower yield’ scenarios in the Leverage Analysis (discussed and shown later).

The proposed fee structure is not as beneficial as suggested by the recent stock price rally. The reason for this is because the reduced hurdle allows for higher incentive fees to be paid especially during underperforming quarters caused by lower leverage or portfolio yields. It is important to understand that these scenarios assume no further declines in NAV per share which has additional negative impacts, including the ability to use leverage and overall lower investment income. See details for this table below.

Impact to Dividend Coverage:

Oaktree will likely rotate the portfolio into safer and lower yielding assets, which would result in a more stable NAV but lower overall portfolio yield.

I have added "Pre-Incentive Fee NII" and "Incentive Fee %" to the leverage analyses below to show the impact of the reduced hurdle which allows management to earn higher incentive fees especially during underperforming quarters. Again, these scenarios assume no further declines in NAV per share which has additional negative impacts to ability to use leverage and overall lower investment income.

As you can see, under the current fee structure, FSAM does not earn an incentive fee with a lower yield portfolio and protects quarterly NII that would consistently be around $0.12 and mostly covering the dividend.

However, when the hurdle is reduced to 6%, Oaktree would be able to earn an incentive fee that more than makes up for the slightly reduced management fee, and now, the sustainable quarterly NII is closer to $0.11.

This last table assumes that Oaktree management works the portfolio issues, and NAV per share declines by 10% (which I believe is optimistic), and the sustainable quarterly NII is closer to $0.10.

Sustainable Dividends:

Please visit my "Sustainable Dividends" Platform on Seeking Alpha for the following:

Dependable Portfolio Yields: Suggested BDC portfolios with current yields ranging from 8% to 10% (mostly based on risk profiles) that continually outperform the average.

Suggested BDC portfolios with current yields ranging from 8% to 10% (mostly based on risk profiles) that continually outperform the average. Timing of Trades: My goal is to save investors at least $0.50 per share when buying or selling through knowing the proper price for each BDC and the timing of trades, including the ability to quickly assess changes and make recommendations before other investors can react.

My goal is to save investors at least $0.50 per share when buying or selling through knowing the proper price for each BDC and the timing of trades, including the ability to quickly assess changes and make recommendations before other investors can react. Portfolio Maintenance: This service provides investors with real-time spreadsheets and reaction to changes in 23 BDCs with updated pricing, projections, and buy/sell recommendations.

This service provides investors with real-time spreadsheets and reaction to changes in 23 BDCs with updated pricing, projections, and buy/sell recommendations. Please visit "Sustainable Dividends" for more details.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.