J&J: Some Good News, But Here's Why It's Dropped A Level Or Two

It also explains why JNJ has lost its luster for this observer and is now just another mega cap name that the Street supports strongly.

The company has gotten adroit the past few years in excusing away its mediocre performance in several metrics, and traded up.

Introduction

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) had an unimpressive quarter and guided down. Yet the stock moved up, participating in the strong global rally that equities are enjoying.

I'd like to provide a concise summary of my updated analyses of different aspects of this behemoth, explaining why I've moved on to other names in the sector, beginning with a brief discussion of Q2. While there is lots of detailed information on specific product sales in the press release, I'll focus more on the points management made in the slide show.

Q2 - uninspiring results and guidance

Guidance

Since investors are forward-looking more than anything nowadays, beginning with the guidance (slide 24; midpoint of tight ranges):

As of Q1 2017 sales growth ex-acquisitions/divestitures = 3.25%

Now - it's 2.75%.

That's not too hot, as we want our companies to raise guidance, not lower it.

There are other negatives in the guidance. Per slide 23, pre-tax operating margin projections have been revised from "maintain to slightly improve" to "maintain to slightly decline." So that's a marginal negative, as well.

Projected EPS got a slight boost, with the midpoint of the range for non-GAAP EPS rising about 9 cents (slide 25). However, per the Q&A, the CFO made an important comment in his prepared remarks, with these two paragraphs per the Seeking Alpha transcript:

In regard to pretax operating margin, you may recall at the start of the year, we guided that this would remain flat to slightly improved. As we expect investment levels to further increase in the second half of the year, we now expect that we will maintain or possibly see a slight decrease in our adjusted pretax operating margin for the full year. This, of course, is offset by the higher divestiture gains I just mentioned.

Considering this, we would be comfortable with your models for 2017 reflecting net other income and expense, excluding special items as a net gain ranging from approximately $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion, an increase over our previous guidance.

Note, I have transposed those paragraphs for clarity; Mr. Caruso also went into the divestiture topic in the paragraphs prior to those comments.

What this is saying is that even to get a non-GAAP forward EPS raise, JNJ is selling off earning assets to develop/acquire new products or increase sales of old products (and pay dividends). This adds to the risk profile of the stock, as investments may or may not pay off.

Overall, my assessment is that guidance was disappointing; no disaster, of course, but nothing that would lead to a stock price mark-up.

Results - overview

Sales were up 2% yoy, adjusting to 3% ex-forex (slide 7).

Earnings dropped 4.3% yoy, from $4.0 to $3.8 B.

Buybacks meant that the 4.3% earnings decline only translated to an EPS decline of 2.1%.

Ignoring JNJ's excuses for "special" costs that led JNJ to come down to the level of its pharma peers and emphasize non-GAAP, this was not a very strong quarter, and the full-year forecast was not inspiring.

No real growth in any of the three divisions

Slides 8-10 provide summary sales data apart from acquisitions and divestitures, and none of the major divisions were performing especially well:

Consumer: worldwide sales down 0.8%.

Pharma: WW sales up 0.5%.

Medical devices: WW sales up 1.1%.

This is disappointing.

Within those divisions, of course, my own more detailed expertise is within pharma. JNJ has some good pipeline or recently approved products, consistent with my longstanding view that it is the best Big Pharma company. Even here, though, it has begun to lag. Its blockbuster anticoagulant Xarelto, in-licensed from Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), had only 8% yoy growth. In the conference call, more than once JNJ pointed to share of market gains.

But that was not against its major competitor Eliquis, co-marketed by BMS (BMY) and Pfizer (PFE), which has been growing more rapidly. It is against the ancient genericized drug warfarin, which is no longer promoted and is inconvenient for both patients and doctors due to the need for frequent blood tests and often, dosage adjustments. We will see how Eliquis did in Q2, but to date, but questions may be appropriate about whether JNJ has done all it might have been able to do for Xarelto.

Growth in pharma faces a significant challenge even just by looking at its mega-blockbuster Remicade, a direct competitor to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) super-mega-blockbuster Humira. Remicade's Q2 sales annualized at $6.1 B. There is one biosimilar competitor; a second is expected in several months. So as new drugs ramp, Remicade will likely shrink rapidly; and that's just one aging drug.

This problem explains why JNJ felt forced to pay a high P/E to acquire Actelion rather than produce growth via more internal drug development.

JNJ has grown revenues at about a 1.9% CAGR since 2008, when sales were near $64 B, and the share count has only come down 2-3% in total since then. EPS has grown faster since then due largely to the successful shift to a greater percentage of growth of the higher-margined pharma division, but net operating margins have only increased 2-3% in total since then, and some of the improvement has come from a slightly lower tax rate.

The company is buying growth on the one hand and selling off assets on the other hand. Where's the coherence, and where is the true operating excellence apart from some significant flashes of brilliance on the pharma side?

It has not been there.

This is one way in which JNJ has come back to the pack. Maybe it's just too large to grow much faster than inflation, but there are no signs it plans to split itself up into its three divisions, as Abbott Labs (ABT) nicely did beginning with the Hospira spin-off years ago.

The other involves corporate culture.

JNJ begins to revert to the mean in its approach to what an "earning" is

I used to refer to JNJ as "lordly," and I meant it. However, a few years ago - I think it was in 2015 - it began to report non-GAAP earnings prominently, having been the one prominent US pharma company that was a holdout against that trend.

Unfortunately, it is doubling down on this sort of excuse-filled financial reporting. Just look at the CFO's final comment in the Q&A (emphases added):

Dominic Caruso Yeah Damien, earlier I gave you some after-tax impacts of intangible amortization expense that are in this year's earnings, were adjusted from this year's earnings to arrive at our adjusted earnings. The pretax number so far just for the second quarter was $480 million and the pretax number in the same quarter of last year was $326 million. The largest impact of that increase is obviously the AMO acquisition because of course we had a full quarter's worth of amortization there and only couple weeks worth of amortization of Actelion. So, going forward, the Actelion acquisition will add substantially to the amortization expense, but as you know our practice is consistent with all those in our industry to exclude that from our adjusted earnings because it's obviously a non-cash impact. So hopefully that helps you model going forward.

No. It's not "non-cash." Amortization measures the cash outlay that accounting rules allowed not to be counted as a loss (expense) at the time of the expenditure. JNJ laid out many billions of dollars to buy Actelion, and other companies. Accounting rules require that all expenses hit the "loss" part of the P&L statement, as common sense requires. Either say you lost X billions of dollars at the time of the deal (which makes no sense in the real world), or spread the cost over the useful life of the asset (which makes lots of sense). Pick one. But you cannot pick neither.

Actually, GAAP may be unduly generous to acquirers, which do not write down goodwill unless it is deemed impaired. But usually, this is not too important to pharma deals, where the (depreciating) intangibles such as patents and regulatory marketing approvals drive the value.

For JNJ, of all companies, to affirmatively argue that its very large, $30 B or so deal for Actelion was essentially free on a P&L basis except for smallish interest costs is a sad thing to see. And my observation is that it's representative of other ways that management tried to dress up the quarter and forward guidance.

Concluding comments - back to the pack

JNJ is continuing to establish itself as a 2% grower. With a 22-23X P/E now and only a 2.5% dividend yield, the stock looks fully valued to yours truly. No disaster, no reason for satisfied long-term holders to sell, etc. (note that's just a comment, as I'm not an investment adviser and do not provide investment advice).

Instead of acknowledging its slow-growth past and present, and possible future, JNJ's management has joined several of its large cap/mega cap peers in various industries in making all sorts of adjustments to GAAP numbers. It also is full of excuses why the quarter was (allegedly) better than the numbers its own slide show shows. But companies as large as JNJ can play that game and play it well. The aggregate numbers quoted above from the slide show are what they are, and the very slow, lagging long-term growth of JNJ has not been shown to have a better trajectory in the future. Maybe it will do better, but:

When one of America's two remaining AAA-rated corporate credits now argues that a $30 B expenditure of cash out the door should not be considered as an expense by investors, I wonder what's going on at the company. Back in October 2015 and into 2016, I used to spill a lot of digital ink on Valeant's (VRX) emphasis (reliance) on excluding amortization charges as a reason to think the stock was vastly overvalued. That was VRX, a roll-up. I never expected to make a similar comment about once-lordly JNJ.

In summary, despite operating in two strong parts of the global economy, namely pharma and medical devices, JNJ has barely grown for years. There are few reliable signs that despite its many strengths, which increasingly are centered in biotech, it is really poised to accelerate sales or EPS.

Thus, I find it difficult to see a reason to expect alpha any longer from this stock at this valuation. When P/Es rise to match the "lower for longer" interest rate situation that we find ourselves in right now, at least bonds guarantee "P" but stocks that trade as substitutes for bonds, as JNJ may be doing now, have downside risk either if "E" fails to meet expectations or simply if the ratio drops. Within Big Pharma/biotech, my preference is BMY over JNJ.

BMY has a lower P/E than JNJ, is a pure play in biotech with a strong pharma kicker, and a new head of R&D who brings many strengths to the table. BMY may be riskier than JNJ, but biotech involves risks, and I like its aggressiveness in driving internal R&D spending.

Looking at the totality of JNJ, not just its strong biotech effort for which it deserves real praise, I see little growth orientation and much more of what PFE has been doing for many years, perpetual "optimizing" of its product portfolio (or some term such as that). This ends up often with a company basically spinning its wheels and getting outperformed by more energetic and creative competitors.

In summary, for what it may or may not be worth, as a long-time admirer of JNJ, I now view it as a former best-in-breed name, now just another well-liked/loved mega cap name with a very high PEG (price:earnings:growth) ratio and an over-emphasis on financial reporting that does not rely on sensible, generally accepted accounting principles.

