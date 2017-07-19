Will Whole Foods Help Pop Einhorn's Bubble Basket?

David Einhorn is apparently feeling the heat for his short calls on Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN), which are both constituents in what he calls his 'Bubble Basket". The basket has backfired, and Einhorn's Greenlight Capital lost money in the second quarter. Einhorn continued to express his doubts about Amazon, and remains skeptical about the recent Whole Foods (WFM) acquisition, saying that:

When companies announce large acquisitions, they typically explain the implications and strategy. AMZN has said nothing and left the interpretation to the market's imagination, which for the time being skews optimistic...

He also said that Amazon is basically buying "mostly leased" brick-and-mortar retail space at over $800 a square foot. I personally don't have the courage to short anything right now, and I don't want to get into an Einhorn vs. Amazon debate, but I do want to take a look at Whole Foods as a business, including its leases.

Capital leases are responsible for most of the company's debt

When looking at Whole Foods' financial statements found in its most recent 10-K, I noticed almost all of its debt is in the form of capital leases. They account for roughly a quarter of the company's overall capital structure (as seen in the below chart I created in Excel using data from the 10-K).

The company also earns high 'headline' returns on invested capital. Without getting into whether Amazon is paying a good price or not is an issue outside the scope of the article, but at first glance it appears that it's getting a good business in Whole Foods.

But wait, there's more...

Whole Foods utilizes a large amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases, too. Next I'd like to theoretically capitalize them. To do this, I calculated the internal rate of return of its capital leases, and used this rate as the discount rate to estimate the present value of the off-balance sheet leases.

With this estimated value in hand, I inserted them back into the capital structure to arrive at an adjusted debt-to-equity ratio.

After accounting for its operating leases, Whole Foods' capital structure is altered more towards the debt-heavy end of the spectrum, with debt comprising nearly 70% of the capital structure. Maybe Einhorn is on to something?

ROIC is also effected...

Capitalizing the off-balance sheet leases doesn't just shift the capital structure, it also alters operating profit, or EBIT. Below, I calculated an adjusted EBIT that accounts for the firm's operating leases.

Now we can account for taxes to arrive at an adjusted net operating profit, or NOPAT. This is the numerator of the ROIC equation.

After dividing adjusted NOPAT by the adjusted capital base, Whole Foods' ROIC is nearly cut in half. In other words, the company's advertised debt-to-equity and return on invested capital ratios are likely overstated.

Conclusion

I'm not a big fan of Amazon the stock, but as a business it's hard to find a fault with it. It's taking over the world. There's no way I'd follow Einhorn and short the company, it's just not a risk I'd be willing to take. Like Einhorn, however, I am interested as to what Amazon's full plans for the company are, and why they haven't really detailed them yet.

It appears that a significant amount of the firm's assets are leased, including a large amount of noncancelable operating leases that aren't exactly advertised on the balance sheet. This seems to be normal practice in the retail industry, however, but I think it makes sense to keep in mind that accounting for them results in a sizable haircut to the firm's ROIC.

Amazon could likely cut costs (through "Amazon-style automation" for instance, which is already facing backlash from The United Food and Commercial Workers Union) and tidy up margins to improve overall return on invested capital over at Whole Foods. I'm still not entirely sure what Amazon's true intentions are for it, but (assuming the deal goes through) I'd also admit that it's hard for me to doubt the company's long-term track record. I guess we will just have to wait and see what Bezos' next move is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.