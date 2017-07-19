Amazon Makes A Move On Facebook

It is also looking to build a messaging app which will directly challenge the dominance of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is looking to gain greater social media presence, which will hurt Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). It recently launched Amazon Spark, which will help in product discovery. This is similar to Instagram’s feature of photos, which help in shopping. There is a lot of social activity taking place for purchases on other non-Amazon platforms. Spark should help Amazon get more customers on its own platform and will also allow gathering more data. This data can eventually be used to improve product discovery and increase the purchases made through Amazon.

Users need to select at least five categories of interests, which they would like within their feed. Once this is done, Spark provides a customized list of products and ideas based on the selection of interests. These interests are very similar to the current categories within Amazon. They include “Books,” “Technology,” “Music,” “Fitness,” etc. There are also a few different options like “TV Bingewatching,” “Cats,” “BBQ,” and more. This application is currently available only within the U.S. and only on the Amazon iPhone app. However, a quick roll-out on other platforms and territories should be expected.

Besides Spark, Amazon is also looking to enter the Messaging app market. Amazon’s new messaging app called Anytime will be boasting a number of features like voice and video calls, photo filters, interaction with businesses, gaming, P2P payments and more. Amazon might be taking a page out of Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) playbook where the Chinese retail giant has improved the social interaction features within its platform. Currently, both Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp have 1.2 billion monthly active users, accounting for close to 60% of the global user base.

Amazon has a much stronger chance in breaking Facebook’s control over messaging compared to other tech players. Amazon has strong connections with retailers and businesses, which should allow better product discovery and seamless purchases of goods and services for customers. It also has a strong customer brand and huge Prime membership, which can be leveraged to get more users to try the messaging app.

Facebook’s goal is to be a first point of contact between customers and businesses. Last year it integrated event booking platforms like Everbrite and Ticketmaster. It has also provided additional tools to businesses to sell their goods on Facebook’s Page. But it would be a lot tougher for a social media company to expand into e-commerce space than the other way round.

This initiative will also help Amazon rein in its marketing expense. On a trailing twelve-month basis, sales and marketing expense increased from $2.15 billion in September 2012 to $7.71 billion in March 2017 – a growth of 258.9%. In the same time period the revenue on a ttm basis increased from $57.26 billion to $142.5 billion – a growth of 149%. If Amazon is able to increase the time users spend on its own platform, the need to invest in marketing on other platforms should reduce significantly.

Amazon’s latest moves will require Facebook to compete with a very strong competitor. Amazon is not Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP), which can be kept at bay by creating similar features like Stories. In order to prevent customers moving to Amazon for both product discovery and messaging, Facebook will need to launch innovative features. In the next few quarters, Facebook can see at least some skepticism from the market on its future growth prospects if Amazon is able to build decent user engagement on its new platforms.

Conclusion

Amazon recently launched the Spark feature on its mobile app. This feature will allow customers to easily discover new products related to their interests and seamlessly purchase those items through Amazon. It is also looking to launch a messenger app service called Anytime, which will boast of all the features currently available on major competitors.

These aggressive steps should allow Amazon to increase customer engagement on its platform and also gain additional data about their interests. Amazon has the ecosystem that can allow it to directly compete with Facebook in attracting users and increasing their purchases through its own platform. If more businesses use Amazon’s platform for advertising their products and services, it will end up hurting Facebook’s growth and stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.