Lumentum: Now A 3D Sensing Story

The optical components industry has been on fire the past 2 years. Optical stocks such as Lumentum (LITE), Finisar, (FNSR) Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) and Oclaro (OCLR) have enjoyed large share gains since early 2016. The growth of cloud data, 5G networks, and metro US/China network builds have greatly increased the profitability in the sector. The optical bull cycle is accelerating and it looks less cyclical than in the past with multiple growth drivers pushing them higher. If the names continue to show that the growth is more permanent in the past with less boom/bust cycles, the sector should continue to thrive.

However, some of the companies in the sector have a new large scale application for optical technology. 3D sensing is the next big application for optical technology. As CEO Alan Lowe commented in January “We were at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas meeting with customers and the level of interest in 3D sensing was overwhelming.” Lumentum has serious cache in this area as before it was spun out of JDS Uniphase, it provided laser diodes for the XBOX Kinect console in 2011. 3D sensing is an evolution of this technology. The fact they have provided scale and reliability in the past has given them an edge over a competitor like FNSR new to the market. AAPL will have multiple suppliers, but LITE has the large advantage in this area.

Potential IPhone 8

Lumentum and Finisar both have been connected to Apple, as verified suppliers of VCSEL’s (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) for mobile devices. Lumentum has been pretty hush as the Apple deal is shrouded in a bit of secrecy until the next conference call in August. BlueFin Research Partners had its analysts note "It is our belief that Lumentum (LITE) has received orders for both low-powered and high-powered solutions. Finisar (FNSR) appears to have secured orders for high-powered solutions as well, although we believe LITE will be the dominant supplier."

So while Finisar will also benefit from large orders, LITE is in the best position to profit. It was confirmed on a recent conference call that “The orders that we received for the September quarter are multi-million units.” Finisar also has a larger legacy business that should prevent it from having gross margins as high as LITE in 2018. Alan Lowe also noted that “I think what I did say was that we believe the 3D sensing market for optical components, it will achieve a billion dollar annual type market over the next coming years, and that over the next year or so, one could imagine a market that tries a $100 million a quarter kind of business.” So the market opportunity Lumentum is seeing is quite large with room for several large players. Another important thing to note is 3D sensing margins are expected to be north of 50% - much higher than other optical complements. Expect the competitors of Apple such as Samsung, LG, HTC or Motorola to follow suit with 3D sensing phones in CY2018. This will give additional room for LITE to increase revenue and none of those applications are priced into the name yet.

Analysts are divided on how much revenue 3D sensing will provide in the September 2017 quarter – the first with VCSEL sales. Analyst estimates range from as low as $244.7M on the to as high as $318.5M. Considering management thinks they should get the largest share of the 100M/Q business come the holidays, LITE is extremely well positioned to add significant revenue and margin dollars. How much exactly will become clear during the next ER call, making a position before then very prudent.

Some of the risks of the thesis are a competitor like FNSR builds a superior technology that ends up stealing share. Alternatively they may have an issue with their partners being able to adequately ramp to fulfill the large influx of orders they will receive. These are small potentials as LITE has known about this opportunity with AAPL for some time. They are ready to ramp up production throughout the summer to get that large piece of the pie come September. Also as seen above, technically LITE is acting like much of the sector, with volatility but rarely crossing the 50 day moving average. Any time it is below the 50 day it would be wise to add to your position. These are volatile names but are in a long term bull trend that should continue to be strong as long as they remain above their 200D moving averages. Ignoring noise in the optical space is important since many investors are hoping the sky will fall.

They also possess a cash rich balance sheet with $577.9 M in cash for acquisitions or capital expenditures. LITE has just issued 400 M in convertible notes (.25% interest/year) in March to strengthen their cash position should any opportunities arise. This gives them flexibility going forward to take best advantage of 3D sensing without needing to dilute shareholders. Management is planning for years ahead here which will cement Lumentum as a top name in technology for the future.

The question to ask yourself for a long position is do you believe the Apple IPhone X will be a smash hit and will LITE keep (or grow!) their dominant market position with the rest of the suppliers in 2018? I believe the answer is yes and LITE will be able to materially increase the top line growth over the next year in addition to margin expansion. LITE has priced in some significant growth in this area and a rebound in China, but most Analysts are being conservative in their revenue projections in this year until the next ER in August. When that call provides more clarity, the stock will benefit greatly. It is for that reason I suggest going long Lumentum now to take advantage of this growing opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LITE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.