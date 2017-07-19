Ericsson: What Took It So Long?

As I see it, Ericsson (ERIC) had been defying gravity for quite awhile.

When I last wrote about the company in March 2017, I argued that what once made ERIC an attractive stock to me were all but gone. Network equipment sales, particularly in the sizable and important North America and Europe markets, continued to shrink, and it looked like there was no end to the down cycle in sight. Margins were softer by the quarter, and the only reliable tailwind to earnings seemed to be in opex management.

Credit: Company's website

The once-rich dividend payments had been conservatively slashed by 75%, and rightfully so in my opinion. On top of it all, valuation had expanded from a forward P/E in the low teens in 2015 to the low 20s by the beginning of 2017, adding risk to investing in a potentially overpriced and speculative stock.

Yesterday, and a bit later than I expected, ERIC finally corrected by about 17% to what I consider more reasonable share price levels after the company reported a rough 2Q17. Revenues of $5.67 billion missed de-risked expectations by nearly $100 million, for a gut-wrenching YOY top-line decline of -13%, excluding currency impact. The following chart might make ERIC investors cringe. Not even the late-but-unwinding 4G upgrade cycle in the East was enough to ensure YOY growth in the Northeast and Southeast Asia, Oceania and India geographic segments. All other areas of the globe saw revenue declines of at least -7%.

Source: company's earnings presentation

Reduced software sales helped to push gross margins down to 30%, which was lower both sequentially and on a YOY basis. Op margins of 1% also did not fare very well vs. last year's already depressed 7%, a result of lower sales volume and reduced gross margins. R&D increased YOY (and who can blame Ericsson for investing in its competitiveness, despite all the challenges?), and the benefit from slightly lower SG&A was almost imperceptible.

Source: company's earnings presentation

Not unlike before, Ericsson basically confirmed my expectations that potential upside to earnings in the near future will depend largely on expense management. The company committed to implementing cost savings initiatives that should amount to a run rate of SEK 10 billion (or about $1.2 billion in USD) by mid-2018. Most of these cuts should come in the form of COGS reduction, which should help to improve both gross and op margins by next year - that is, if the estimated savings offset the headwinds from likely even lower revenues.

Final thoughts

The drop in ERIC's share price that I expected to take place back in March finally happened, although a bit later than I had anticipated. I continue to find the company's prospects unexciting at best, as the end to Ercisson's top-line growth challenges seems nowhere in sight.

With yet another round of cost-cutting efforts in the horizon, the Swedish network solutions provider may be able to scavenge some upside to earnings within the next year, and that might be enough to give shares some lift. But in the end, I still find an investment in ERIC speculative, and the recent drop in the stock price nothing but a much-needed correction.

In my view, investors looking for exposure to themes like the upcoming 5G upgrade cycle or increased connectivity (including IoT, etc.) might be better served by looking into names like Nokia (NOK) and Cisco (CSCO). For as long as Ericsson continues to see no end to the downcycle and the stock keeps trading well above 20x levels on a forward P/E basis (see charts above), I will remain on the sidelines.

Note from the author: If you have appreciated this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading!