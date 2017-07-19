Apple's Long Bull Run May Be Ending

Apple (AAPL) Q3 earnings will be released over the next short while. With the world on tenterhooks waiting for the next version of the iPhone, the Q3 results may be irrelevant but the company’s comments on the outlook could be telling.

In a curious twist of fate, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) expects a record quarter not because of burgeoning sales of its smartphones but because of expected strong sales of components it supplies to the iPhone. Samsung forecasts record Q2 profits as Apple drives demand for its chips and OLED panels

Of course, the component shipments to Apple will precede sales of the iPhone so the surge in Samsung profits is consistent with but does not compel a conclusion that Apple will sell boatloads of its new iPhone.

Analysts’ estimates for the current quarter are not breathtaking – most see Apple earnings per share in the range of $1.50 to $1.64. Estimates for the key Christmas quarter are higher but not impressive, ranging from $1.53 to $2.10 per share. Recall that in Apple’s 2015 fourth quarter the company earned $1.96 per share.

Source: Marketwatch Apple Inc.

Growth seems to be absent but Apple’s stock price has soared. The reason may be that investors now have more confidence that Apple can continue to deliver $8 or $9 a share in earnings and pay a growing dividend without earnings growth by using its cash hoard to buy back stock. A reasonable expectation is for Apple to increase its dividend by 10% annually without earnings growth.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 $1.69 $1.84 $2.03 $2.23 $2.52 Increase 8.9% 10.3% 9.9% 13.0%

A 10% rate of increase implies the dividend will double every seven years, more or less. In 14 years, Apple should be paying a dividend of about $10.00. Assuming the company can meet this forecast, Apple stock can be valued using the Gordon Dividend Growth Model.

Stock price = Dividend/ (Required rate of return less growth rate)

The Gordon model assumes the growth rate will be maintained indefinitely. That is unlikely so investors should use the result with caution.

In the case of AAPL stock, it is my view that investors should not be satisfied with less than a 12% rate of return over the longer term given the risks inherent in technology stocks. Applying this to AAPL the Gordon formula suggests a per share value of $126.00 for AAPL.

$126.00 stock price = $2.52 dividend divided by 12% rate of return less 10% growth rate

This is well below the current stock price of $150.00 per share. The table below shows the value of AAPL using the Gordon model with a range of required returns to display the sensitivity of the analysis to the assumptions.

Dividend Required Return Growth Rate AAPL Value $2.52 12.5% 10% $100.80 $2.52 12% 10% $126.00 $2.52 11.5% 10% $168.00

It is the spread between the required rate of return and the growth rate which is the sensitive issue. Apple can afford to pump up the growth rate of its dividend for an extended period through stock repurchases, but ultimately needs to replace that artificial growth in earning per share with actual growth in earnings. The table below shows growth in Apple net earnings for the past few years.

(billions)

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E $41.73 $37.04 $39.51 $53.39 $45.69 $47.0E Growth rate Negative 6.1% 35.8% Negative 2.5%

Apple has been unable to show 10% earnings growth annually since 2012 but has turned in compound annual growth in net income of about 2.4%. Investors should conclude that a $126 value calculated using the Gordon model is a rich valuation of AAPL shares assuming a required rate of return of 12%.

Another approach is to use a required rate of return at the average for the stock market for the last several years and apply Apple’s five-year growth rate in earnings. The stock market has returned an average of 14.64% since 2012 based on the S&P 500.

Source: Money Chimp

Applying the Gordon model to these data, I calculate a value per AAPL share of $20.59 before adding in the value of Apple’s net cash holding since this model does not assume share buybacks.



AAPL value excluding cash = $2.52 divided by (14.64% - 2.4%) = $20.59

Apple has net cash as at March 31, 2017, of $162 billion and 5.1 billion shares outstanding, so net cash per share is about $32.00. Add that to $20.59 and the value of an AAPL share is $52.59.

The current share price of AAPL suggests investors are willing to accept a much lower than market return or that Apple’s earnings will grow much faster in the future than in the past five years. With respect to the Apple bulls and with full acknowledgment that I have been bearish (and wrongly bearish) on Apple for several years, the current price of Apple shares is unsustainable unless earnings growth accelerates materially.

I would avoid the shares.