Teekay Corp. - J Mintzmyer's Idea Of The Month

| About: Teekay Corporation (TK)

Summary

We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment.

SA Marketplace author J Mintzmyer continues with his idea of the month: Teekay Corp.

Energy bears don't understand the underlying fundamentals of this idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TK, TGP, AND TOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , , , Shipping, Canada,
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here