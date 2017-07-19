Cempra: Are We There Yet?

MorganStanley has been engaged to complete a strategic review of Cempra. Investors await the results that weredescribed in a recent presentation as capable of driving shareholder value.

Following a meeting in February 2017, Cempra indicated it is working with the FDA on establishing a protocol to meet the challenges identified in the Solithromycin CRL.

The CRL also cited discrepancies in manufacturing capabilities with Wockhardt, Cempra’s contract manufacturer in India. Cempra is currently working with developing Uquifa in Mexico as an alternative or additional supplier.

Cempra received an FDA Complete Response Letter (CRL) on the company's new drug applications for oral and intravenous Solithromycin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in adults.

Often the most important aspect of a strategic review, as is being completed of Cempra (NASDAQ: CEMP) by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), is to evaluate the costs and operating structure of a firm and help identify controls that will better position the company for future success.

However, subsequent to their receipt of the complete response letter from the FDA for its lead drug Solithromycin and prior to engaging Morgan Stanley to complete the strategic review, Cempra executed a cost and headcount reduction effort to conserve cash. This action makes it clear that Cempra’s management recognized its existing limitations to effectively pursue approval and commercialization of its lead products. What then is the point of the strategic review?

The answer was provided on Slide 19 of the June 9, 2017 Jefferies presentation. Entitled – Evaluating External Opportunities to Drive Shareholder Value – the slide states very clearly that the “Goal of the strategic review is to assess the internal and external opportunities to determine the best use of the cash resources and clinical programs to deliver value to patients and shareholders.” And to that end, the last bullet point on the slide indicates – “Status: Robust process that is advancing into final phase.”

With that as our guide, this article will explore the likely internal capabilities and external opportunities identified by the strategic review that infers an alignment to best deliver value to “patients and shareholders” through one of three scenarios – go it alone, create a partnership, or be acquired.

Background

Cempra developed Solithromycin - a highly differentiated product, with proven efficacy and stronger than Azithromycin, Ceftriaxone, Levofloxacin or Moxifloacin, with fewer side effects than Azithromycin, to address Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP); using oral and IV routes. It has patent life to 2032.

Working through the FDA process, Cempra completed a rolling submission of the new drug application for Solithromycin May 1, 2016 and was granted Priority Review by the FDA. Moving through the FDA process, Cempra submitted Solithromycin to an FDA Adcom on November 2, 2016 and received a mixed review. While it pitched a shutout on efficacy 13-0, as the committee judged it be highly efficacious, the committee decided the hepatoxicity was not adequately characterized; with the Adcom committee expert suggesting the Cempra sample size of 920 persons was too small and recommended an untenable trial about 9 times greater. Nonetheless, as to the question of whether the efficacy outweighed the risks, the Adcom recommended approval. While the FDA tends to follow the Adcom recommendation, it is not required to do so. Proving that having an efficacious drug is not enough for FDA approval, Cempra announced on December 29, 2016 they had received a Complete Response Letter – CRL – from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to the company's new drug applications for oral and intravenous Solithromycin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia – CABP – in adults.

And, like a boxer staggering under an assault, the hits kept on coming.

Regarding further studies of Solithromycin, Cempra announced in February 2017 that it stopped the exploratory study of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease due to safety data. It also suspended the study for NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), and ceased further trials when it determined the data from uncomplicated genitourinary gonorrhea failed to demonstrate the non-inferiority of Solithromycin.

It is fair to suggest this lack of success led the company to initiate cost and personnel reductions to conserve its financial resources as it evaluated the best path forward with its existing late stage clinical pipeline and potential business development opportunities.

Relatedly, on March 28, 2017 Cempra withdrew its European Medicines Association application, indicating a desire to work through the FDA CRL before moving forward.

Fortunately, not all the news was bad. On February 24, 2017 the company revealed that Taksta (Fusidic Acid) topline results in a P-3 showed it to be well-tolerated and non-inferior to its comparator.

Nonetheless, given their limitations amidst the market opportunities and with the desire to further the development of Taksta and address the various issues identified in the FDA CRL for Solithromycin, on March 13, 2017, Cempra announced it had engaged Morgan Stanley to complete a strategic review of the company to determine how best it might develop and commercialize its antibiotic products. To do so requires an understanding of the complex market challenges and how Cempra’s capabilities align with those opportunities.

Challenges in the Antibiotics Market

According to the CDC, from 1980 to 1984, there were nearly 20 FDA drug applications approved for new antibiotics. However, from 2005 to 2009 there were fewer than five applications approved and since 2010 no new innovative antibiotic has reached the market. In the face of increasing antibiotic resistance, this lack of new drug development has created a gap between supply and demand, made worse with the predicted rise in the incidence of infectious diseases across the globe, especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and MEA (Middle East & Africa).

Even in the absence of new drugs, the global market of antibiotics is expected to reach $57 billion by 2024, up from $ 39.8 billion in 2015, according to the report by Grand View Research. Yet, despite the clear demand and notable market opportunity, few companies are engaged in the development of antibiotics because it is more expensive and risky compared to other drugs. In the past, Phase 3 trial costs have overrun company budgets for drug development, as Phase 3 trials have produced insufficient data to support FDA submissions or approvals (exactly the concern expressed by the FDA Adcom expert about the 920 patient Solithromycin P-3). Moreover, antibiotics provide a more limited profit window than other drugs (5-6 years), with lower market growth (an average of 4 percent) compared to higher double-digit rates for other drugs. As an aggregate, these are major deterrents and help explain why pharma companies have been reluctant to divert their focus from chasing drugs that offer a better ROI.

Yet, the resistance issue is becoming ever more problematic. According to this BBC story The World Health Organization analyzed data from 77 countries and it showed gonorrhoea resistance to antibiotics was widespread, including three cases in Japan, France and Spain where the infection was completely untreatable. Dr. Manica Balasegaram, from the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership, said: "The situation is fairly grim. There are only three drug candidates in the entire drug [development] pipeline and no guarantee any will make it out."

Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the FDA recognize the need for new antibiotics with the FDA actively engaged in developing guidance for the pharma industry to engender antibiotic development.

As if in one voice, these three notable agencies argue that governments must put in place policies to boost business investments in R&D if new antibiotics are to be found. If not, many current antibiotics will become redundant this century, leaving patients exposed to deadly infections. A post-antibiotic world would undermine sales of important drugs to fight cancer or prevent rejection after organ transplants, since these medicines cannot be given without the safety net of effective antibiotics for treating potentially deadly infections.

To that end, on September 21, 2016, the United Nations launched an appeal signed by 193 countries to urgently undertake the fight against antimicrobial resistance because, if we don’t make a dent in antibiotic resistance, scientists project that superbugs could kill more people per year than cancer by 2050. Minor injuries and common medical procedures such as C-sections, hip replacements, or chemotherapy will become more dangerous and there will be more fatalities. Maladies we think of as being under control in modern times, like tuberculosis or gonorrhea, could become untreatable. And, the problem is bad enough right now.

Each year in the United States, at least 2 million people become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and at least 23,000 people die as a direct result of these infections.

However, the global story is even more staggering. According to a study in the United Kingdom – Review of Antimicrobial Resistance – the estimated actual current death toll is 700,000 worldwide.

Cempra’s Strategic Review

As noted, Cempra had already made the decision to reduce costs and headcount as it evaluates the best path forward with its existing late stage clinical pipeline and potential business development opportunities. With one of the more obvious reasons for engaging a strategic review done, what Morgan Stanley will seek to determine is the value of Cempra within the context of three scenarios – 1) Cempra goes it alone in developing and commercializing their products; 2) Cempra engages a partner to accomplish those aspects of the value chain it does not possess nor has the capacity to execute; and 3) Cempra positions itself to be acquired.

On scenario #1, going it alone?

Even with two drugs yet to receive FDA approval, Cempra has valuable assets. But, based on their limited capabilities (made more obvious by the cost cutting), it is clear Cempra cannot compete in the antibiotics market under scenario #1, as a go it alone company. It simply lacks value chain capabilities. But, it did not need Morgan Stanley to tell them that scenario is not viable.

What about scenario #2, Cempra seeking a partnership?

Although partnerships can be tricky and some companies have run afoul of the agreements, generally because they gave away too much or relied too heavily on the partner for development or commercialization, it is important to acknowledge there are a number of small companies that have used partnerships in various ways to achieve success. In fact, forming partnerships is much less complicated and can be significantly less costly than trying to go it alone. For Cempra, I would argue that a partnership would be viable if tied to specific capabilities possessed by the partner.

For example, with Solithromycin and Taksta, a partner could provide value to Cempra by helping shepherd Solithromycin through the challenges noted in the CRL and aid in moving Taksta through the FDA process and, once approved, the partner should be able to effectively commercialize the FDA approved drugs.

The question the strategic review should answer is whether a partnership can be arrived at for a fair price. The problem some companies have with partnerships is that the level of assistance needed often comes at a high price and results in giving away too much to get the required help. Of course, the negotiations process is important to what is agreed upon. But Cempra’s ability to negotiate is less from a position of strength and more of need. So, any partner will be able to drive a hard bargain. It is also fair to say, partners sometimes seek to do so to make for a stronger negotiating position in the event they find an acquisition favors them.

Inevitably, the question arrived at is whether being acquired is the single best choice to develop and commercialize their product pipeline and deliver shareholder value.

What about scenario #3 – Cempra being acquired?

In drawing the conclusion that an acquisition might be the best course of action, what the strategic review would then do is complete an evaluation of the current and future market potential of Cempra’s drugs if approved. Accordingly, Morgan Stanley would conduct a review of the financial, structural, political, & legal issues pertinent to Cempra; conduct an analysis of time-to-market sales estimations (including peak sales models over 3-5 year post product approval time period); and determine market penetration in recognition of the 2032 patent protection.

While these involve complex analyses and I am limited in my perspective, nonetheless, there are certain points that can be made to enlighten the reader and provide a macro-level view of the findings that might be expected in the strategic review completed by Morgan Stanley. They findings can be broken into two segments – the antibiotic market opportunities and challenges, and the company capabilities.

The obvious antibiotic market opportunities and challenges are as follows:

Global antibiotics market size and competitive opportunity - currently about $40 Billion, with the year 2024 market projection of $57 Billion. Development of resistance to antibiotics is more than ten-fold since 1990s

Ophthalmic antibiotic market – 50% of prescriptions are for eye infections

Annually 5-10 million cases of CABP with 1.1 million hospitalized (with incumbent costs & fatalities)

More deaths from pneumococcal infections in US than breast or prostate cancer; simple infections are becoming more deadly (according to the CDC)

Current macrolides are becoming increasingly ineffective, as resistance is increasing; with resistance becoming striking in Asia (+70%) and USA (+49%), making clear the need for new antibiotics

Approximately 1.2 million drug resistant infections in US annually; 19,000 hospitalizations; 7,000 deaths - old and very young most afflicted

CABP leading cause of pediatric mortality globally

CABP leading cause of hospitalization globally

CABP leading cause of death globally

Demographic shifts - aging of global population has led to increasing susceptibility to CABP

Increasing surgical procedures globally, with hospitalization and increased risk exposure for infections

With these and other market opportunities and challenges identified, the strategic review would have sought to identify Cempra’s internal capabilities that might align with the market opportunities/challenges.

Cempra’s capabilities:

While looking into the company from the outside has its limitations, there remain some obvious and essential capabilities that Cempra possesses that would infer value to an acquirer. This would be based on either synergistic or value added benefits that could be leveraged in the competitive marketplace.

From my perspective, Cempra’s capabilities that would infer competitive value to an acquirer include:

Financial position – with $202.8 Million in cash or equivalents as of June 9, 2017 and a commitment to reduce 2H 2017 vs. 2H 2016 expenses by 70%, Cempra’s burn rate will decrease substantially due to reduced headcount, R&D, and other commercial and non-essential costs. While the anticipated cost reductions may not all be realized, the company has sufficient cash on hand to fund more than 2 years of reduced operations. Also, total assets/total liabilities provide an outstanding current ratio of 4.41; which indicates a 4X ability to pay debts. The value of the company based on assets – liabilities / diluted shares = 3.49. So, based on the current share price, a buyer would effectively get the potential of Soli and Taksta, as well as the Barda relationship and the Toyama partnership, for less than $1.00 more a share; based on the current share price.

Cempra’s key drug, Solithromycin – is a highly differentiated product, with proven efficacy and stronger than Azithromycin, Ceftriaxone, Levofloxacin or Moxifloacin, with fewer side effects than Azithromycin, to address Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP); using oral and IV routes. It has multiple therapeutic targets for future submissions for FDA approval. Moreover, Solithromycin has patent life to 2032; thus assuring an acquirer of a significant ROI.

Licensee relationship with Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd., with milestone payments. Toyama owns exclusive development and commercialization rights to Solithromycin in Japan and has initiated a Phase 3 study in Japan evaluating Solithromycin compared to levofloxacin in patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and other respiratory infections. (Inexplicably, this relationship was not mentioned in the June 9, 2017 Jefferies presentation).

Taksta/Fusidic Acid - an antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and structure infections (ABSSSI), had positive P-3 data and, according to the company, had "outstanding success" in a key trial

BARDA funding committed to aid in completion of a Phase 2/3 Soli pediatric trial that the company described as significant

As Morgan Stanley undoubtedly has made clear to Cempra, for an acquirer it is about potentialities: synergies, decreasing costs, enhancing revenues, taking advantage of future opportunities, filling portfolio gaps, and gaining broader market access. As such, the strategic review should show that Cempra’s capabilities would confer competitive benefits to an acquirer that, with experience in shepherding drugs through FDA approval to gain successful approval, would enable a more robust commercialization by the acquirer of Solithromycin and Taksta.

Summary

The strategic review began about 4 months ago and by now investors are likely channeling their inner child in the back seat – “Are we there yet?”

Well, are they?

With some variability, a general heuristic (rule of thumb) for the completion of a strategic review is about three months. That means Morgan Stanley has likely completed their task, the specifics of which investors will not know until they hear from Cempra. But to be honest, Cempra will not be telling us until they have made some decisions based on what they learned from the strategic review and agreed upon a commitment to one of the three scenarios.

However, the normal scenarios one might expect from a strategic review that seeks to identify the best path forward – go it alone, create a partnership, or to be acquired by another company – do not all apply because, to be honest, the choices are limited for Cempra. This should be obvious when we look at the cost reductions put in place. There is no evidence Cempra is planning on going it alone, in no small part because they do not have the capabilities to do so. Nor are they currently structured in ways that suggest a partnership would readily accomplish what is needed to “drive patient and shareholder value.”

Considering the purpose of a strategic review is to identify a better future for the company undergoing the analysis, Moran Stanley would have done so with research on the opportunities and challenges of the antibiotic market, the identification of Cempra’s assets, an explanation of how these capabilities are aligned with the market opportunities/challenges, and a discussion with management and the board of directors that, to drive the desired patient and shareholder value, Cempra must be acquired.

Beyond the cost cutting that removed infrastructure capabilities, there is one more thing that infers Cempra is looking to be acquired. Specifically, it was the announcement of June 28, 2017 that outlined the severance agreement with the CEO, CFO, CMO, and the EVP of IR. As a predicate for change of control, the focus and language of the agreement is designed to ensure the retention of key management personnel deemed essential and necessary to an effective acquisition process.

As we are led to believe the agreement to complete the strategic review had the goal “to assess the internal and external opportunities to determine the best use of the cash resources and clinical programs to deliver value to patients and shareholders”, we should expect that Morgan Stanley would engage or be engaged in the process of seeking out specific companies that would benefit from the acquisition of Cempra. And, the good news for investors is that Morgan Stanley has a great deal of experience in helping firms successfully navigate the M&A waters. Perhaps that was the implicit message of the last bullet point on Slide 19 of the 2017 Jefferies presentation - "Status: Robust process that is advancing into final phase."

Or perhaps not! Just because something seems logical does not mean it will happen. With an announcement of the completion of the strategic review, what should investors look for from Cempra?

Investors are waiting expectantly (though not patiently) and my experience suggests that the language the company uses to announce the completion of the strategic review will provide insight into the direction chosen from among the three scenarios mentioned, which should include some discussion of next steps. I would be shocked it if did not. But that raises other concerns.

It is clear Cempra has no experience in gaining FDA approval nor does it have the structure to commercialize FDA approved drugs, which makes going it alone untenable and Cempra should know that at this point. What remains is that a partnership can have value and I would be misleading the reader to not admit there are a number of small pharma companies that have used partnerships in various ways to achieve commercial success. So, it can be said that engaging a partner is a viable scenario to examine.

However, for Cempra a partnership raises the question of the type of assistance needed. Without being too redundant, Cempra needs FDA approval and any firm that has experience and success with that process would be welcomed. But, commercial success is also needed. It is clear that a number of companies have had FDA approved drugs languish in a partnership; much to their detriment. So, if the point is to gain access to a firm with not only FDA process approval experience but commercialization capabilities, it needs to be rife with experience and replete with established relationships with a range of healthcare providers. But the question is at what cost? Negotiating such an agreement would be critical. And, even with that, investors should be concerned about what Cempra would be giving up in revenue share. Again, investors should be aware that Cempra lacks experience in negotiating such agreements. So, as they say, there is that!

One concern about a partnership is that Cempra has mentioned BARDA as a potential partner. BARDA, The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, is part of the Department of Health and Human Services and its mission is the procurement and development of counter-measures for bioterrorism, as well as pandemics and emerging diseases. While they might offer funding, BARDA does not have the capabilities or the mission to help with either the FDA approval process or the commercialization of drugs. While BARDA funding can help drug development, Cempra needs more than money, they need the capabilities necessary for marketing and selling products. Investors should be concerned if the choice is to partner with BARDA because that leaves out a quintessential need - commercialization capabilities.

So, when Cempra communicates the completion of the strategic review the language should provide clarity about next steps. Since they have the severance agreement in place with their key executives, the real choice, the only choice moving forward, will be that Cempra announces it is in the process of positioning itself to be acquired. Anything else and I have to quote George Santayana: “ Chaos is the name for any order that produces confusion in our mind.”

