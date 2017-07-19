I Bought This 7.45% Dividend Yield Preferred Share On A Dip

As of Friday, end of day, NLY-D was at $25.42 which was also my weighted average cost per share. NLY-E came in at $25.43. NLY-E deserves to trade at higher price than NLY-D. The asking price for NLY-E was just over $25.50. Based on yields and spreads in the market, $25.50 was the absolute top end for me. That is also where the call risk becomes more painful.

Here’s a chart of the current prices for Annaly Capital Management (NLY) preferred shares:

Despite NLY-D and NLY-E being above the model’s target entry prices, I opted to call out a buy rating on them. This is a play on dividend capture. If the shares get called at the earliest date the D shares can be called, we would expect to lose a few pennies on the play with the dividend offsetting most of our premium.

However, ARI-A was the only one called so far and it carried a much higher rate than NLY-C, D or E. Further, the new shares issued from Two Harbors (TWO) suggest NLY would probably only be lowering their coupon rate by 25 to 30 basis points if they called. They might call, but with the issuance costs on putting on new preferred shares, it wouldn’t make much sense unless they intended to replace the preferred equity with common equity (NLY announced offering of 60 million common shares after this piece was prepared). In my opinion, that would be positive for common shareholders because the common trades at a material premium.

If the preferred shares rally significantly before the ex-dividend, I’ll look to issue the call to take the gains and run. This is a trading play on inefficiency around the ex-dividend. When these shares are closer to $25, they can be pretty solid as a buy-and-hold investment.

Any investors buying for income should be treating the first dividend as a protection against call risk, not as “income."

I put together a piece a little over two weeks ago with a walk-through of my trades. Investors wondering how to pull off a dividend capture should read the piece. I also highlighted recent movements showing how the share price of these preferred shares can fail around the ex-dividend date.

The chart below will dig into the numbers:

NLY-D has the best cash to call at -$0.03. This is a worst-case scenario, and it isn’t likely that NLY-D is going to be called immediately. There is a dividend and we expect the ex-dividend date to be on or about August 30. Most preferred shares go ex-dividend in late September, but NLY does it one month early.

NLY-A dipped down to $25.77. Really good compared to historical prices, but I think call risk is still a tad too high. NLY-C is at $25.55 and has no reason to be trading higher than NLY-E on a purely fundamental basis.

Market failure.

It happens frequently.

The D series is more prone to be irrational and be overvalued than the E series. Occasionally, I get a great exit opportunity because the market overvalues my position. If I see that, I want to be able to harvest the gains. I’m perfectly happy capturing the dividend first. The shares don’t become callable until after the ex-dividend date which is pretty nice. I would think there is a fairly low probability of any announcement prior to that date.

NLY-D will be the last series to become callable. It becomes callable shortly after NLY-E by about half a month.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

My theory

My theory is that Annaly won’t call anything until everything is available for call, because it would be nice if they could structure it to call everything at once. However, there also is the possibility that NLY simply does not call their preferred shares because if they were to issue a new series of preferred stock I don’t believe they would get a massive savings on it. It would be a little bit cheaper but it wouldn’t be a substantial savings. So they might see it as not being worthwhile.

I believe it is a moderately low probability.

This is an OK place to be playing in my mind. I’m going to look to get the dividend and then see what happens to the price. If it spikes up irrationally again I will just take the money and walk away because if someone wants to significantly overpay for my position that is their prerogative and I’m happy to let them do it.

