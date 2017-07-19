Jump Into The 21st Century With Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield is one of the best asset managers in the world, and provides added safety.

I've noticed something interesting over the decades I've been investing: I haven't made a dime trading commodity stocks in recent memory. It's not that I am -- or the management of the companies I invested in -- doing anything wrong, but they're getting pushed from every side. That is a trend I'm beginning to see move into utilities that burn fossil fuels. It's making me wonder if the days of combustion being our primary fuel source are coming to an end.

That said, I sold out of my core energy holdings Canadian Natural (CNQ) and Exxon (XOM) and began looking for "greener" pastures. I find myself in capital preservation mode, but would still appreciate a few capital gains along the way as well. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) was the best fit I've found yet. They have the right management, the right assets, and the right price.

CNQ's flagship Horizon Oil Sands (left) and Brookfield Renewable's Harris Dam (right). Source: Canadian Natural and Brookfield, with my photo edit.

Brookfield's Track Record

Renewable companies have had spotty track records in the public eye. High visibility names such as Solyndra, Sun Edison (OTCPK:SUNEQ), and Evergreen Solar often come to mind. Investors need to be very careful to select the right jockey when betting on renewables names. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) (the parent of Brookfield Renewable Partners) is one of the best managers in the world. They own almost two-thirds of the company's common stock.

Here are the charts of the publicly listed Brookfield entities (there are a few others, but these are the main ones):

BAM data by YCharts

The Right Asset Base at the Right Time

Brookfield carries an excellent asset mix for the 21st century. What they own and operate are high-quality renewable power projects. This is far and away the fastest growing sector in power generation. Spending on renewable power is already more than double that of fossil-fuel-based forms of energy.

Source: Brookfield Renewable's investor day meeting.

88% of Brookfield Renewable's investments are in hydroelectric dams, which are arguably the best form of renewable energy. Unlike wind and solar, which are sporadic in their generation, hydro acts much more like a fossil fuel generator. When demand is low water can be diverted into reservoirs, and when it's high it can be diverted back into the turbines. With wind and solar, when the wind blows and the sun shines, that's when you get energy. As an aside, the cost to consumers for hydro power is incredibly low. I live in the province of Manitoba, which is almost exclusively powered by dams. The residential cost is 7.8c/KWh (6.1c/KWh in USD). Manitoba's grid is also incredibly carbon light. Compare this to neighboring province Saskatchewan, which is powered by coal but has a similar economy, where the cost is 13.74c/KWh with heavy carbon intensity. It's easy to see which power source is preferred.

Getting back to Brookfield, another important note is their projects are not dependent on government subsidy or rebates. The majority of renewables stocks -- including Pattern Energy (PEGI), which I recently wrote about here -- melted down after the Republicans took back the White House. Brookfield Renewables didn't. It's fairly easy to understand why. Wind and solar projects have historically been much more dependent on government support than hydro.

PEGI data by YCharts

Notice how much quicker Brookfield's stock recovered compared to Pattern's after November 2016?

What's On Offer for Dividend Growth Investors?

What makes the company so enticing is the strong execution by management over the years.

Source: Brookfield Renewable's investor day meeting

The company is well ahead of its total returns target since inception and throughout its history. This isn't a FANG stock; you can't expect it to be a five-bagger in the next few years. What Brookfield does is fund a new project with attractively priced debt and equity, boost FFO and grow the dividend. The formula has worked and continues to work. The distribution has also grown from $.3375 quarterly in 2013 to $.4675 today.

Source: Brookfield Renewable's investor day meeting

Source: Brookfield Renewable's investor day meeting

Beyond just building new projects that are accretive to FFO, there are still plenty of hydroelectric dams left for Brookfield to acquire.

Possible Headwinds

As with any utility, Brookfield Renewable Partners is rate-hike-adverse. In Canada and the U.S., it appears as if there will be gradual hikes in the coming years. I don't see this as a major to concern to investors for a couple of reasons.

Brookfield Renewables has significant global reach. Europe is a very different interest rate environment. In fact, the ECB has maintained their interest rate at 0%, without any indication of them heading higher anytime soon. Should Brookfield Renewable Partners see a more attractive environment in Europe, they can redirect their focus there.

Brookfield Renewable's parent company, Brookfield Asset Management, carries an A-credit rating from Standard & Poor's. They own 61% of the renewable arm. Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) (a sister company) recently bought out Brookfield Office Properties because they felt it was too cheap. Brookfield has a history of taking companies private if they trade too cheaply, limiting downside risk for investors. It's also worth noting the bonds that Brookfield Renewables has outstanding are very long term and have very low coupons. In fact, they just issued a 2032 bond with a 4.4% coupon.

Conclusion

It felt fitting selling my position in Candian Natural Resources for Brookfield Renewables. Just as the world is beginning to move on from oil, so should investors' portfolios. Beyond a 6% yield with 7% CAGR, investors can continue to experience some pretty excellent capital appreciation as well. With the stock trading at under 20x 2017 earnings, it's cheaper than gas utilities. I'm excited to own the stock.

