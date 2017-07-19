Why Stocks Are Rising Today

A day after D.C. disarray damaged the stock market open, equities looked ready to renew their rising trend. In fact, equities fully recovered yesterday, and futures were indicating stocks would open fractionally higher this morning. Two key data points helped direct the market this morning by the open, and after.

The U.S. dollar is looking better today, after dropping Tuesday by over a half a percentage point. At 12:00 PM, the U.S. Dollar Index was higher by roughly 0.2%. Where it goes from here will have something to do with ECB and U.S. data. The ECB has its policy meeting and press conference tomorrow.

Housing Starts were reported for the month of June today. Economists expected the annual pace of Starts to mark 1.17 million in June, versus the weak 1.122 million revised rate marked for May. But Housing Starts came in much stronger, marking a four-month high at an annual pace of 1.215 million. Permits were likewise expected to improve to 1.206 million, up from 1.168 million; permits also surpassed expectations, marking an annualized pace of 1.254 million.

For weeks now, I have been suggesting economic concerns were overdone and that better data is on the way. Some helpful housing data here is helping to confirm those expectations and to lift equities broadly.

The Energy Information Administration ((NYSEMKT:EIA)) released its Petroleum Status Report this morning. The media initially picks the crude oil inventory data out of the release, but investors look at total petroleum and products for more meaningful measure of supply. This week's data showed a bigger than expected 4.7 million barrel draw from inventory, enhanced by a 4.4 million draw from gasoline stores. Distillate fuel inventory declined as well, by 2.1 million barrels.

Investors bid up oil on the news, with Brent Crude futures up 1.3% at 12:00 PM. The EIA data is now a must see for all market participants while oil seems hinged for big swings on this news. However, the upcoming meeting of OPEC/non-OPEC in Russia this coming Monday still serves for further upside speculation in my view. There is talk of production caps on Libya and/or Nigeria, and or a unilateral cut by Saudi Arabia coming. I expect something meaningful will come of this upcoming meeting that will further enthuse bidding in oil prices, if not just because inaction at the last meeting led to sharp oil price decline.

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported earnings yesterday, and their stocks were initially hurt by the news. However, I expect investors to begin to reconsider the issues (stocks) as U.S. economic data firms in the months ahead. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), at least, reported well before the market open Wednesday and is up 2.0% at 12:26 PM. Also look for potentially jolting news from American Express (NYSE: AXP) and United Rentals (NYSE: URI).

In conclusion, a day after disappointment in D.C., investors seemed poised to refocus on the positive from the get-go. Housing data today was uplifting, and the energy market is gaining on fresh inventory data. The S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) was marking a new high and all is well on Wall Street. For more of my regular work on markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.