Gold Resource - A Small Gold And Silver Miner Worth The Gamble

GORO mid term outlook is positive with the prolific Switchback extension nearly completed, the Alta Gracia property nearby, and the Isabella Pearl project that could double production.

The company announced 5,696 ounces of gold, 397,670 ounces of silver and significant base metals. Production 2Q'17 will be about 11,356 Oz Au Eq., down 11.5% quarter over quarter.

Gold Resource (NYSEMKT:GORO) mines in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Investment Thesis:

Ancient Greeks use to say: "The best perfumes stay in small bottles'' and I find this saying particularly fit for gold and silver mining. The bigger the miner, the more complicated it is to follow as an investor.

I really enjoy being able to grasp the entire production of precious metal in a quick analysis based on a simple balance sheet, with a clear outlook and midterm potentials and, above all, no debt. Yes, of course, it is not as simple as it seems and this situation is often hiding some serious weaknesses that need to be seriously evaluated, before being entirely comfortable in committing cash for the long-term.

By limiting precious metal production to a low number of mines, the situation presents a higher concentrated risk that can be lethal in some circumstances, if there is no prospects already available at an advanced stage of completion.

I believe, Gold Resource presents the basics needed to grow steadily in the next couple of years and more, hence, GORO is a serious opportunity at or below $4.

Recent news:

On July 17, 2017, Gold Resource reported its preliminary production numbers for 2Q'17.

COLORADO SPRINGS – July 17, 2017 – Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE MKT: GORO) (the “Company”) reports preliminary production results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 of approximately 5,696 ounces of gold, 397,670 ounces of silver and significant base metals. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA.

Based on the same ratio as 1Q'17, 397,670 Oz of Silver represent 5,660 Oz Gold Eq. (Ratio 70.3:1)

Let's look at this quarterly production from a long-term perspective starting Q1'15.

A few remarks about the preliminary production numbers for 2Q'17.

1 - Production 2Q'17 will be about 11,356 Oz Au Eq., down 11.5% quarter over quarter.

2 - The Company maintains its 2017 Annual Outlook of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 5%. Which is about 53,800 Oz Au Eq.

3 - Gold Resource is in the process of expanding production with its Arista Mine’s Switchback vein system. This is an exciting development that will extend the life of the mine and increase production when completed (scheduled at the end of 2017 or first quarter 2018).

On June 28, 2017, the company indicated:

... These new drill results extend the known mineralization at Switchback to the southeast by approximately 50 meters on strike and elevation, intercepting multiple veins including 2.33 meters of 6.16 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 453 g/t silver and 9.29% zinc, within a wider intercept of 5.08 meters of 3.20 g/t gold and 261 g/t silver and 11.85% zinc. The Switchback system’s total strike length now exceeds 625 meters and remains open in all directions.

M. Barry Devlin said:

The continued high-grade polymetallic mineralization within multiple parallel veins at Switchback leads us to believe the Arista Mine is much larger than has been defined to date. Exploration plans for the Switchback vein system for the remainder of 2017 include infill drilling within the known mineralized horizon, as well as testing the northwestern strike extension of this growing epithermal vein system.

4 - Gold is about $1,259/ Oz for the 2Q'17 compared to $1,215 / Oz in the 1Q'17, up 3.6% quarter over quarter. Silver is about $17.19/ Oz compared to $17.29 / Oz in 1Q'17 nearly the same as the last quarter.

Future potential with Properties in Nevada: The Isabella Pearl Project.

The real positive that may eventually trigger a solid boost to the stock price in 2018 and an increase in dividends as well, is the company Nevada mining unit, without any doubt.

On January 11, 2017, The company acquired 100% of 153 mining claims from Nevada Select for $460k. The newly acquired mining claims brings the total number of mining claims at the Its Isabella Pearl Project to 494, covering approximately 9,000 acres.

The company intends to put the Isabella Pearl into production in the near term, and an increase of the company's total production by 100%.

The Isabella Pearl should return more positive cash flow than Arista because it is an open pit heap leach shallow, with consequently a lower AISC.

The initial CapEx estimated to be about $25-$30 million, will not allow a financing with cash flow only, and the company will have to finance it either through equity or short term debt. This is a potential negative for shareholders in the short term, especially if the company finance the project with equity.

Gold Resource owns also two other properties in the area.

Gold Mesa Mina Gold

Conclusion:

GORO mid term outlook is very positive with the prolific Switchback extension nearly completed, the Alta Gracia property nearby, and the Isabella Pearl project that could double the company production in 2018 while lowering the total AISC.

I believe GORO should be accumulated now and below $4 (which is a long term support). Price of gold and silver -- which are strong lately due to weakness of the $US dollar -- are of a paramount significance and should be analyzed first before considering a long-term accumulation.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the gold sector. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GORO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mainly trade the stock, but I am considering a long term accumulation now.