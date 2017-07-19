How Taco Bell Has Succeeded In The 'Dying' Fast Food Industry

Yum! Brand (YUM) subsidiary Taco Bell has been enjoying some healthy gains so far in 2017 – pushing the brand’s stock price near record highs even while sub brands such as Pizza Hut continue to struggle. Taco Bell’s Q1 earnings were nearly 8 percent higher than Q1 in 2016 – a full five percentage points greater than analyst estimates. After the release of the Q1 earnings, shares rose over 2% to sit near a (then) yearly high of $67.91. As of today, shares are sitting 8% higher than after the Q1 earnings call at $73.86. What’s causing this spike in sales and investor confidence? What is causing Taco Bell to drive Yum! Brand’s growth despite other franchises struggling? The answer lies in Taco Bell’s two-pronged approach to lure millennial diners – an approach that other brands would be wise to mimic.

An analysis of YUM! Brands’ 2016 income statement shows an increase in gross profit from 2015 of about $10 million. The firm’s net income is up as well by about $40 million. This increase in profit is, no doubt, due to the success of Taco Bell’s engagement with millennial consumers. While stores such as Pizza Hut have struggled mightily, causing the firm’s long-term-debt to triple as investments in Pizza Hut overseas have been failing (2% decline in year-over-year sales) – Taco Bell is continuing to pick up the slack for the firm as a whole.

The balance sheet tells a similar story as the income statement. The balance sheet shows a significant increase in the firm’s year-over-year liquid cash, nearly doubling from 2015 to 2016. This is perhaps in response to a significant increase in its long term debt, which tripled from about 3 billion to 9 billion. The increased cash on hand is due to a desire for liquidity should it be needed to satisfy its debt obligations. Looking at the 2016 return on tangible common equity and return to stockholders is disappointing, however – as both of those numbers indicated significantly negative returns. What does this mean for YUM! Brand as a whole?

While the stock price continues to go up due to investor confidence in sub-brands such as Taco Bell – the firm’s overall financials show a decreasing about of assets and an increasing amount of debt – showing a time of transition for the company as it evaluates its unsuccessful strategies at franchise like Pizza Hut. Looking at quarterly statements on the balance sheet shows an average of 10% decline in assets over the last 4 quarters with a nearly proportional increase in debt. Because of this time of transition for YUM, it is hard to recommend a long-term purchase. However, the stock is up nearly 8% in the past 3 months – reflecting the possibility for a short-term gain. Yum Brands needs to have other subsidiaries such as Pizza Hut take a lesson from Taco Bell in order to increase its assets and decrease its debts – in order to make itself a long-term growth option. How can Pizza Hut emulate Taco Bell?

While Taco Bell is known as a fast-food innovator - Pizza Hut has attempted, unsuccessfully, to copy their innovative model. By adding things such as hotdog and bacon-stuffed crusts, Pizza Hut has tried to lure in young consumers with new and interesting flavor profiles. This effort has fallen flat. Pizza Hut has failed to realize that millennials have different demands for pizza than they do for traditional fast food. They want something simple, consistent, and easy to consume in groups. Pizza Hut’s new menu has thousands of different flavor combinations that create confusion for customers – and these different flavor combinations make it difficult for millennials to come to a consensus on what to order. Pizza, as opposed to tacos, is usually eaten in groups.

Their online ordering process and menu is clunky and counter-intuitive, a deal breaker for technology minded millennials that want a fast and simple ordering process. This confusion, amongst millennials and baby boomers alike, has caused Pizza hut to lose market share in the pizza industry from 25% in 1995 to 14.3% in 2016. Brands like Papa Johns (PZZA) have begun to offer a simpler menu, cheaper prices, and discounts that tie-in with sports team scores in order to attract millennials. Promotions that engage social trends and attract price-conscious consumers are what is drawing millennials in to a fast-food industry that is slowly dying, according to analysts.

Industry analysts have been lamenting that fact that millennials are “killing” fast food restaurants. They claim that instead of fast food, millennials want healthier options that they can get quickly and conveniently. Panera Bread (PNRA) and Chipotle (CMG) are great examples of brands that have capitalized on these changing tastes and preferences – enjoying great success. Baby Boomers and Gen X’ers, on the other hand, have often been criticized for liking food that is quick, convenient, and “familiar”. These customers are why places such as McDonalds (MCD), Burger King (BKW), and Wendy’s (WEN) have thrived.

With the millennials’ shift towards fast-casual restaurants that provide clean, heathy food at a reasonable pace – why is Taco Bell still succeeding while brands like Pizza Hut are struggling? Surely Taco Bell and Pizza Hut represent everything millennials hate. Cheap food, mass-produced, “gross” presentation, and ground beef that is jokingly referred to as “mystery meat” . Taco Bell’s success lies in its innovations. Taco Bell is the company that introduced the Doritos Locos taco – a taco with a shell made from Dorito-crusted chips. They introduced the quesarito (A combined quesadilla and burrito). Why is a company that advertises a 1,000+ calorie 5-layer steak burrito experiencing nearly double-digit sale increases? The answer, as is the case with most brands, lies in the marketing.

Taco Bell unapologetically advertises itself as unhealthy late-night drunk food. Its commercials exclusively feature millennials. They do not place Baby Boomer or child actors into their commercials in an effort to lure in those demographics. They know their target market, and they go after them. Taco Bell’s target market is 18-25 year old males with a technology bend who want quick and cheap meals that often times feature culinary innovations.

This target market assumption is solidified by the constant sweepstakes giveaways: not of things like vacations and cash, but of technology items like game consoles. Taco Bell doesn’t pretend to be a 5-star dining establishment, and you won’t see claims about their ground beef being from “grass-fed” or “organic” farms. Taco Bell knows what it is, and it embraces it. It’s a cheap alternative after a night of drinking, or it’s a quick stop for a flavor combination you’re not able to get anywhere else on the planet. Pizza Hut still includes adults in their advertisements, advertising their food as a family-friendly option. With flavor combinations such as buffalo chicken with a pretzel stuffed crust – these options are not meant for families – and parents are repulsed by this high-calorie menu option.

Taco Bell, on the other hand focuses on its target market that they know is interested in their unique combinations. They are on the cutting edge of food technology, constantly introducing new innovations that pique the minds of millennials looking to stay “fashionable” in the food industry – as well as indulge in an affordable late-night treat. This primary strategy is why Taco Bell is able to carve a niche for itself amongst millennials and insulate itself from the carnage that is happening to other dining chains across the country.

Conclusion

Taco Bell has not forgotten that millennials are a varied generation these days made up of professionals and young kids. It has suitably spread the breadth of its offerings to cater to this entire age range – from gross food combinations only enjoyed by the young to surprisingly palatable breakfast items available quickly and cheaply to working professionals. Combine this targeted focus with a willful decision to abandon product lines that cater to an unprofitable Baby Boomer market and Taco Bell may continue carrying the weight of Yum! Brand’s $1.42 billion empire until its sibling Pizza Hut can get in line. Until Pizza Hut is able to shift its focus and account for more than 20% of Yum! Brand’s overall profits - the income statement and balance sheet will continue to indicate that the stock is not poised for a healthy long-run opportunity. Do not be fooled by the rising stock price that is being fueled purely by the perception of the successful Taco Bell. Higher liabilities and debt combined with decreasing assets is a worrisome sign. Increased cash liquidity could also be indicating a fear of future ability to meet debt obligations. Because of this, Yum! is a quick buy and sell at most.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.