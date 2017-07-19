United Community Financial's (UCFC) CEO Gary Small on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

July 19, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Tim Esson - CFO

Gary Small - President & CEO

Matt Garrity - EVP, Commercial Lending and Credit Administration

Analysts

Michael Perito - KBW

Scott Siefers - Sandler O’Neill and Partners

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tim Esson, Chief Financial Officer. You can please go ahead.

Tim Esson

I would like to take the time to refer you to the Company's forward-looking statements and risk factors, which are on the screen in front of you or can be found at our Investor Relations website at ir.ucfconline.com. Also, a copy of the second quarter earnings release can be obtained at the same website.

I would now like to introduce to Gary Small, President and CEO of both UCFC and Home Savings.

Gary Small

Thank you, Tim, and good morning everyone, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. I’m very pleased to report a strong quarter was delivered by our Home Savings team. We experienced meaningful improvement in each business unit and posted outstanding financial metrics for the quarter. So, I'll begin with the few key failures.

For the quarter, earnings totaled $8.2 million or $0.163 per share each of those are high watermarks for the organization. The EPS of $0.16 represents a 45% improvement over the same period in '16. Our annualized loan growth for the quarter up 9% and we feel that’s a good figure following our very strong 23% organic growth figure in the first quarter. Commercial loan growth has been leading the charge as planned.

Revenue for the quarter is up 15.4% versus Q1 and over 30% versus the second quarter of '16. We posted an efficiency ratio for the quarter of 54.7%, again the strongest figure in the organization's history and as in past years our focus on continuous operating leverage improvement is leading the way. For the second quarter ROA, we posted a 127, our return on tangible equity was 12.66 again each of these are the best figures that we have had to-date.

Margin came in at a strong 346 for the quarter, primarily driven by loan reprising, active management of our core deposits cost in a rising rate environment, and a continued repositioning of our securities portfolio. Expenses remained well managed with the quarterly run rate just shy of $15 million when you adjust for a couple of $100,000 of non-recurring premier expenses, which we incurred in April. On balance, it’s a good quarter to evaluate the earnings momentum for the organization.

Home Savings balance sheet is in line with our expectations for the year. Commercial and residential mortgage activity is strong. Consumer activity is a bit more moderate, but the pace quickened during the -- toward the end of the second quarter in both the auto and home equity lending sector. The loan portfolio continues to perform well. We are experiencing very low delinquencies and net charge-offs for the quarter were 3 bps on an annualized basis.

Regarding specific business expansion efforts in the second quarter, I am very pleased to note that we added 87 commercial and small business banking relationships in the second quarter. We continue to be opportunistic and searching for talent on the residential mortgage lending side, in each market in which we operate, and we are having success there.

We are expanding our private banking presence in Youngstown, which includes trust and private bankers. We have some that have been with us for up to the three months at this point, and we've got others on the way, very pleased with the all progress. We continue to expand our insurance agency revenue with small end market acquisitions. We have done two through the first, six plus months of this year. So, that is a backdrop.

I'll turn the call over to Matt Garrity, and he will outline our lending progress in bit more detail.

Matt Garrity

Thanks, Gary. As Gary mentioned, we continue to be pleased with results of our core businesses, while asset quality continues to perform in line with the expectations.

Our commercial business delivered another solid quarter of loan production and balanced growth, and we remain on pace to achieve our full year expectations in this business. Origination activity grew approximately 10% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter. And on a year-over-year basis, originations for the first half of 2017 have increased over 23% compared to the first half of 2016.

Balance growth was close to 5% for the second quarter while unfunded commitments which helps fuel future growth, grew close to 11% during the quarter. While market conditions continue to tighten both with respect pricing and structure, we remain pleased with the quality and quantity of our pipeline in our capacity to achieve full year expectations.

In our mortgage business, originations grew an excess of 30% in the second quarter of 2017, compared to first quarter, while total originations for the first half of 2017 were relatively flat compared to the first half of 2016. We have been able to offset the decline experience across the industry and refinance activity, with increases to our purchase and construction term loan production. We continue to opportunistically look for growth in terms of talent and markets.

Overall, the mortgage business continued to perform well and in increasingly challenging environment, while we expect this operating environment to remain with us the balance of 2017. We remain optimistic in our ability to continue to perform. With respect to asset quality, we saw a significant improvement in charge-off activity during the second quarter of 2017, while our delinquency and non-performing asset percentages also improved during the quarter. Our overall outlook for asset quality remained stable.

Charge-offs were relatively minor for the second quarter and when comparing the first six months of 2017 to the first six months of 2016, charge-offs have improved by approximately 44%. We are also pleased with the continued improvement in the non-performing loan and delinquency categories, on the yields of much larger reductions achieved in the first quarter.

For the first six months of 2017, non-performing asset levels have declined by over 23%, while delinquency levels have improved by over 38%. We remain pleased with the asset quality performance of our Premier acquisition. This portfolio continues to perform consistent with the expectations established during due diligence.

I would now like to turn the call over to Tim Esson, who will discuss our financial performance in greater detail.

Tim Esson

Thank you, Matt. I'm going to start by following-up a little on Matt's comments regarding loans. Net loans increased 365 million during the first six months of this year, partially as a result of our acquisition earlier this year, which added 259 million in balances, but also due to a 151 million of organic loan growth. The organic loan growth increased during the period was substantially attributable to the commercial portfolio. Offsetting this growth was the mortgage loans sale out of the portfolio of 27.7 million during the second quarter of '17.

On the other side of the balance sheet, total deposits increased 379 million from 1.5 billion at the end of the year to 1.9 billion at June 30th this year. As of June 30, 2017, we had a 121 million in public funds compared to a 106 at year-end. The change in public funds was all organic. In addition, brokerage certificate of deposit increased 55 million during the quarter. The remaining 57 million in balance change was attributable to organic growth.

Net interest income increased 10.9% to 20.7 million on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to 18.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to loans re-pricing at a higher rate than the increase in funding cost, continued growth in earnings assets and the acquisition

The net interest margin on an FTE basis was 3.46 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 18 basis points increase from the 3.28, reported in a quarter ended March '17. The increased margin for both time periods again was primarily due to the continued growth and earnings asset, along with the recognition of purchasing accounting adjustments. Net interest margin was 3.38 for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to 3.23 for the same time period last year.

Moving on, the Company's provision for loan losses totaled to 842,000 for the second quarter of '17, which was down in comparison to the prior quarter and up 447,000 from the second quarter of '16. As of June 30, 2017, the Company's allowance for loan losses to total loan was 1.04% versus 1.25% at December 31, 2016 and 1.21 at June 30, 2016.

Important to note, loans added through acquisition were recorded its fair value at the time of acquisition therefore there was no allowance associated with these loans at June 30, 2017. When combining the remaining fair value adjustments and the allowance, the allowance as a percentage of total loans increases to 1.30.

Continuing on here, non-interest income increased 22.7% to 7.1 million at the end of the second quarter of '17, compared to the 5.8 million recognized in the second quarter last year. During the quarter, we saw increases in debit/credit card fee income of 18.4% along with an increase in mortgage banking income. Providing further benefit was an increase in trust fees of 420,000.

Non-interest expense decreased 25.2% to 15.2 million during the second quarter of '17, compared to 20.3 million during the first quarter of '17, and increased 18% compared to the 12.9 million recognized in the second quarter of '16. Excluding the 5 million of acquisition related expense, non-interest expense was down a 152,000 compared to the first quarter of '17.

As a result of the cost savings realized during the quarter along with the expansion of revenues from the acquisition, the Company's efficiency ratio improved to 54.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

With that, I would like to turn the call back to Gary Small.

Gary Small

Thanks Tim. As we move through '17, generally, there has been a bit more noise in the industry regarding credit concerns from CRE portfolios and the auto portfolios. From our perspective, the competition for good quality CRE opportunities in the markets in which we serve is strong as it's ever been, but we do continue to win high quality business, and our portfolio continues to perform exceptionally well.

Our auto portfolio is relatively unseasoned, but with over 90% of our auto loan production coming from clients with 700 plus FICOs, we feel very comfortable with our business model. Portfolio again is performing very much as expected. We continue to have a positive performance outlook for the remainder of '17, and as I typically do, I'll refresh full year expectations.

We will expect organic loan growth for the full year to be in the 12% range, between commercial growth and an organic fashion for the year will be north of 20% for the year, expect that we'll have double digit growth in the consumer lending arena but modest growth in the residential mortgage portfolio and that’s per plan as we keep that portfolio tent down a bit.

Net interest margin expectations for the remainder of the year would be in the 338 to 340 basis points range. This always is going to be influenced by fed move through the lack thereof in the short-term. But for all this is being discussed, we feel we are in a very manageable position from a net income perspective through the end of the year.

Net charge-off expectations have improved. We are taking maybe 15 basis points net charge-offs for the full year versus the 20 we mentioned in our last conversation. For those of you tweaking the financial models for '17 again our effective tax rate for a full year is expected to be 32% on a full tax low equivalent basis and about 30% on a GAAP basis. Now, it's been a little noisy between the first and second quarters, but for the year 32% our number.

We are pleased with our year-to-date position and full-year earnings expectations remain unchanged for Home Savings from our perspective. With this in mind, we feel confident in the action to raise our dividend to $0.04 per share, which the board have did, which represent the 33% increase over prior quarter. And I think that continues the momentum over the last three years relative to our dividend growth.

With that, operator let's turn it over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Michael Perito

I did want to spend a little more time on the market. I was just curios I think in the earnings release you mentioned that, there was about 1.2 million from the purchase accounting over the first six months. Do you have the breakout of what happened in the first quarter and the second quarter specifically?

Gary Small

We have, Mike, is that the number you see broken out is within $100,000 as the same number that we expect for the second half of the year. And we think that the purchase accounting adds for the full year, for the periods presented, about 10 bps to our overall margin.

Michael Perito

Okay, so you guys and I guess that's why as I look relative to what I was expecting, the 338 to 340 would be higher. It sounds like the variance might be that, there is a little -- you expect the similar kind of purchase accounting impact in the back half of the year, if that was occurred in the first half?

Gary Small

That's exactly right. And the movement from 346 to the 338 to 340 can't reflect that we'll have the full-year impact of little bit higher cost on brokerage CD's, and we do expect our core deposit pricing to move a bps or two. So, until we show ourselves otherwise, we feel 338 to 340 is a responsible number to represent.

Michael Perito

And I guess I know you guys typically don't provide guidance commentary beyond the current year, but as you think about the margin, maybe early next year, when my guess is some of that purchasing accounting could start to dwindle a little bit. I mean, is there any kind of commentary you could provide us on where you think your margin should kind of normalize, I guess, if we just assume the rate environment is as it is today?

Gary Small

When we look forward into '18, I would see that margin basically holding about where we're seeing it will be for the end of the '17.

Michael Perito

Okay.

Gary Small

Purchased accounting input is pretty consistent through the first 24 months post-acquisition then it starts to dwindle, but in the theory of the purchase accounting, we should be replacing that with loans that are at market and deposits that are market. So, we won't give ourselves any real room for the remission from that point going forward.

Michael Perito

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. And then, the expense -- I think, if I heard you correctly, you said there was still a couple of 100,000 of expenses in the early part of the second quarter that aren’t likely to recur going forward. I guess, if assuming that's correct, I mean, does that kind of point to, if you continue to recognize rather some of the cost saves until like a 15 million-ish type quarterly run rate for the back half of the year, but I guess or is, is there room for growth because it does sound like you guys are starting to add some more trust in retail personnel as well as just any commentary there would be helpful?

Gary Small

I think just to [indiscernible] under 15, similar to what we did in this quarter would be a reasonable expectation. So, I think we would have come in at 49 and change, if not -- we've had some salary folks that stayed over for another two or three weeks in April, after our integration efforts we were at quarter end. We have added a few folks on the wealth management side, but we've pinned ourselves on some other fronts. So, on balance, we'll stick with that, that sort of right under '15 notion. And we feel very good relative to the cost reduction attainment from the transaction of dollars and the percentage of cost that we expressed early on in the transaction have all come to fruition.

Michael Perito

And one last one from me and then I'll let someone else jump in. But just any commentary, Gary, on kind of what you've seen on the price -- deposit pricing side of things, this past quarter with another -- you had the raise in March, another raise in June. I mean, have you guys have started moving any of your deposit pricing yet? Just curious to see what you guys are seeing there?

Gary Small

I think if you look at the detail, you'll see our margin move from quarter-to-quarter was 24 bps or so, 23, 24 on the loan yield. A reasonable piece of that would -- is not purchase accounting related. And only 6 bps move on the deposit side and that shows our ability to sort of drag our feet a bit. And I think we'll continue as the industry to find that sweet spot, we're growing deposits and need to do that at the same time that rates are going up. But we're going to manage that position for a while. We feel -- so there's small movements, but nothing too noticeable at this point. We feel that more as we go out into the market for brokered and so forth, which is a very efficient pricing scenario and those things get rolled in day one. So that's what we're feeling the most movement on our cost right now.

Scott Siefers

Just a quick question on those resi mortgage loans that you sold. Actually, I don't think you typically call out those type of sales, I mean, was the only reason that you sort of broken out in the tax just to give a better flavor for what organic growth might have been? It actually impacted that sale or was there something special or unique about those mortgages that is kind of different than what you'd typically be selling?

Gary Small

Scott, we actually have those mortgages originally in our wholesome maturity bucket, and we moved into the available per sale bucket and sold them versus our normal origination flow where you identify day one, what you're keeping and what you're selling, and take the gain on sale on day one. The gain on sale on that portfolio sale regardless of how we got us to that point is very consistent with the gain on sale yield that we make on our normal traditional flow approach. It was really a function of in the first half of the year, we were about $20 million lighter than we expected to be or what would be sale of both coming out of our normal production flow of origination.

And it's really a matter of there's less refi activity, we had a little bit more non-TRID activity and a few more jumbos, as a percentage of the production mix then we had anticipated. So, our decision point was, well we can just absorb that and blow up the footings on residential mortgage, another 26 million, or we could take some action. We decided to just take the action, so we could stay consistent with our strategy of tamping down the residential mortgage portfolio. Demand pertain, the gain on that it was 225, 230.

Matt Garrity

Yes, it's consistent. Hi, Scott, this is Matt. Yes, it's consistent with the economics we've been seeing on our normal flow of sales. So, it was really driven by -- as Gary mentioned, it was really driven by our strategic plan to maintain it relatively flat mortgage balance overall, so.

Scott Siefers

Okay, perfect. Yes, and it sounds like it's just balancing management and then you can I guess further infer that the underlying organic loan growth pretty strong, even more so than it would have been the case, just looking straight at the numbers. So, okay, that's helpful color, thank you. And then I want to take another step at the purchase accounting impact. So of the 1.2 million in the first half, can you provide at least maybe broad brushstrokes on how much of that came in the second quarter versus the first quarter? You know that sort of two thirds to three quarters is in the second quarter versus just a smaller amount in 1Q, or how did that break down on that?

Gary Small

Scott, I think we were at about 800 in the second quarter because we had all three months whereas the first quarter was more in the 400 because we only had two months. And I think, there was 75,000 or 100,000 and perfecting the purchase accounting calculation there in the second quarter.

Scott Siefers

And then I think based on what you said I can probably figure this out myself. But I'll ask anyway, how did in your mind the core margin progress one, you know, ex the PAAs from the first quarter to the second quarter? And was that consistent with what you guys would have thought?

Gary Small

We've bumped up about six basis points, five to six, when you kind of take the noise of purchase accounting out, if you're going back over prior periods. And that we were pleased with that, with two turns coming so quickly, early in the year and us typically feeling we're little bit liability sensitive. I would not have been surprised if there was a bit less than that, but with the addition of the Premier portfolio which the loan side was very variable -- was in a varied much more variable position.

And we do have some book that's been waiting, what Matt and the team has been booking, has been waiting for some rate increases, and we just saw the commercial side turn much more quickly than a year ago, what our portfolio would have said it would do. So, it did behave a little bit more favorably than say the reaction to the December '15 increase, which was a forward benefit for us.

Scott Siefers

And then maybe one final question. There's one of the teams that's developing this quarter is on the gain on the sale margin side for some mortgages, which is, as you expect are underpriced. But just curious, if you can spend an another second or so just kind of going over the thoughts on, what you're seeing from a competitive dynamic in sort of that gain on sales space? How would you anticipate et cetera?

Matt Garrity

Scott, this is Matt. I would concur with what you're saying and we talked about it a little bit in here our comments earlier, margins, we would expect margins on that gain on sales space to continue to be under a little bit of pressure in the second half of the year. We would expect refinance activity to continue to be far below last year's refinance activity on in industry, as an industry standpoint. And I know there is a lot of information out there about various levels of reduction people expect from the business in the second half of the year. We think we will do a little bit better than that based on our model, but we are still going to be impacted by it in the second half going forward, no question.

Gary Small

Okay. Probably the order of magnitude that we've experienced for the six months, if we expected X in gain on sale, we're maybe five basis points off of that through six months. So, it's not 25 basis points, but it's certainly as reflective of the additional pressure.

Gary Small

Thank you and thanks for the good questions and coverage, appreciated as always. And again, we really feel like the first half came in exactly as we would have hope, it's not a little bit better. And as we look at our forward expectations and the way we have the year planned out, we are probably a little bit more bullish than we were when we were sitting here in October finalizing that. So, at this point in the cycle, we are feeling pretty good and hope that's reflected in our comments. Thanks again for your time.

